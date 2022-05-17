BEAVER FALLS — Jonah Shearer tossed a four-hitter, striking out 13, as Beaver River’s baseball team downed Lyme, 8-1, Tuesday in a meeting of division leaders in the Frontier League.
Shearer also went 2-for-4 at the plate, including a solo home run, and drove in two runs for the “C” Division-leading Beavers (15-1) and Jake Boliver went 2-for-3, including a double.
Mike Flyzik hit a solo home run in the top of the first inning for the “D” Division-leading Indians (14-2, 13-2).
Shearer followed by hitting his home run in the bottom of the first for Beaver River, which will host “A” Division-leading Carthage at 4:30 p.m. today.
SOFTBALL
SANDY CREEK 15, SOUTH LEWIS 0 (5)
Elizabeth Glazier went 2-for-3, including a double, and drove in three runs to pace the Comets to a “C” Division victory over the Falcons at Sandy Creek.
Julia Hollister singled and knocked in a pair of runs for Sandy Creek (11-2, 11-1) and Scout Preston doubled. Winning pitcher Kendall Darling scattered three singles to record the win against South Lewis (8-3, 7-2) in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
ALEXANDRIA 17, COPENHAGEN 2 (5)
Felicity Roberts doubled, singled twice and drove in four runs as the Purple Ghosts topped the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in Alexandria Bay.
Winning pitcher Bridget Watson tossed a one-hitter and also singled three times and knocked in three runs, and Marlo Porter singled and drove in a pair of runs for Alexandria (6-7, 5-4) against Copenhagen (1-15, 1-13).
WATERTOWN 10, LOWVILLE 1
Kenadie Coleman tripled twice and drove in a run to spark the Cyclones past the Red Raiders in a division crossover game in Lowville.
Kimberlie Dileonardo (two RBI) and Montanna Evans (RBI) each singled twice for Watertown (8-7, 3-7) against Lowville (4-9).
LAFARGEVILLE 11, BEAVER RIVER 6
Grace Wainwright doubled, singled and knocked in three runs to pace the Red Knights (6-7) past the Beavers (2-13, 2-11) in a division crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Hammond 15, Harrisville 0
Sydney Tanner threw a shutout and struck out nine as the Red Devils beat Harrisville (0-14, 0-10) in an NAC West Division game in Hammond.
Landree Kenyon lined three hits, including a triple, for Hammond (9-5, 8-2). Mikayla Jones, Hannah Belknap and Brooklyn Arquitt all added two hits.
massena 7, gouverneur 4
Isabelle Wilson went 2-for-3 and struck out 14 as the Red Raiders (5-6, 5-4) defeated the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Massena.
Lia Lazare also went 2-for-3 for Massena. Lia Canell went 2-for-3 for the Wildcats (8-5, 6-5).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 20, THOUSAND ISLANDS 10
Jack Clough totaled seven points, including scoring five goals, and Mick O’Donnell scored two goals and assisted on four others as the Cyclones defeated the Vikings in a Frontier League game in Clayton.
Nico Spaziani tallied two goals and three assists for Watertown (12-4, 11-1) and Antonio Marzano and Jack Rathbun each scored three goals.
Jack Bashaw and Nolan Doxtater each scored a pair of goals for Thousand Islands (3-13, 2-10).
INDIAN RIVER 11, LOWVILLE 4
Rowan Marsell totaled nine points, including recording seven assists, as the Warriors defeated the Red Raiders in the Frontier League season finale for both teams in Lowville.
Gannon Lynch scored three goals, and Connor McMahon and Ethan Petrus each tallied two goals and an assist. Goalie Ethan LaClair made six saves to post the win for Indian River (7-9, 6-6) against Lowville (0-12, 2-12).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 6, GENERAL BROWN 5
The Spartans edged the Lions in a Frontier League game played in Adams.
Gabe Malcolm and Julian St. Croix each scored a pair of goals for General Brown (8-7, 7-5) against South Jefferson (8-8, 7-5).
MASSENA 20, POTSDAM 5
Massena built an early lead and went on to a win over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Potsdam. The Red Raiders (6-6 overall, 4-6 NAC) led 7-1 after the first quarter.
Ben Rogers, Takaronhiotakie Thompson and Brennan Aldous all scored three goals for Massena.
Alex Baxter and Liam McCarger scored twice for Potsdam (0-11).
NEW HARTFORD 12, CARTHAGE 7
Dan Friedel totaled three goals and an assist, and Mateo Ripa scored three goals to pace the Spartans past the Comets in a nonleague game at New Hartford.
Jarrett Sherman chipped win with two goals and an assist and goalie Gabriel Cull made seven saves to record the win for New Hartford (12-3).
Carter Kempney tallied three goals and an assist for Carthage (11-5) and goalie Corey Decker finished with 11 saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
INDIAN RIVER 17, CARTHAGE 3
Michaela Davis scored eight goals and Maddy Goodrich totaled nine points, including scoring three goals, to spark the Warriors past the Comets in a Frontier League game in Carthage.
Ravan Marsall contributed three goals and two assists and goalie Sierra Crastenburg made three saves to secure the win for Indian River (11-4, 6-4), which finished in third place in the league.
Goalie Jayden Brown finished with seven saves for Carthage (7-9, 3-7).
MASSENA 13, POTSDAM 8
Jayla Thompson finished with four goals and Lena LaShomb added three as the Red Raiders (10-2) defeated the Sandstoners in an NAC game in Massena.
Emma Fields and Kenadi Moore both scored three goals for Potsdam (7-6, 6-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 12, LIVERPOOL 10
Macy Shultz totaled eight points, including scoring seven goals, as South Jefferson wrapped up their regular season with a road win against Liverpool in a nonleague game.
Julia Garvin contributed two goals and two assists, Savannah Hodges scored a pair of goals and goalie Jennaca McGill made six saves to record the win for South Jefferson (15-1). Karsyn Burnash recorded a pair of assists for South Jefferson.
Abby Geary totaled two goals and four assists for Liverpool (5-11).
Also in nonleague play, Clinton defeated visiting Immaculate Heart Central, 16-11.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
WILDCATS SWEEP
Marcus Kopshinski and Ethan Alguire each won two events as Gouverneur (3-0) defeated Canton 117-112 and Clifton-Fine 172-4 in a double-dual meet in Gouverneur.
Canton added a 181-4 win over Clifton-Fine (0-5).
Kopshinski won the long jump and the 110-meter hurdles. Algure won the triple jump and 400 hurdles.
Nick Lyndaker led Canton (6-1) with wins in the 800 and 1,600.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
BOWMAN LEADS WILDCATS
Abigail Bowman won the 100, 200 and 400 to lead Gouverneur to a 135-91 win over Canton and a 174-6 win over Clifton-Fine (0-5) in a double-dual meet in Gouverneur.
Canton (5-2) beat Clifton-Fine 171-5.
Zoe Griffith won the 400 hurdles and shot put and Rikki Griffith won the 800 and 1,500 for Gouverneur (3-0).
