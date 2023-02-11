HS roundup

BEAVER FALLS — Kaelyn Boliver racked up 26 assists, 16 kills, 10 service points and four aces as the second-seeded Beaver River volleyball team beat No. 7 Lowville, 25-23, 17-25, 25-19, 25-21, in a Section 3 Class C quarterfinal on Friday night.

Rori Mattis collected 18 assists and 10 service points while Jasmine Martin and Adalynn Olmstead each produced 10 kills for the Beavers (15-0).

