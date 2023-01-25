BEAVER FALLS — Kaelyn Boliver racked up 14 assist, seven aces and six kills as the Beaver River volleyball team finished up an unbeaten regular season with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-19 sweep of Thousand Islands on Thursday night.
Rori Mattis contributed 14 service points and 10 assists, while Jasmine Martin posted 10 kills for the Beavers (12-0). The victory was the 650th for longtime head coach Gene Sundberg.
The Vikings are 4-8 overall and 4-7 in the Frontier League.
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Peyton Cole’s eight kills helped Lowville wrap up the “B” Division regular season title with a 25-16, 31-29, 25-22 interdivision sweep of South Lewis (5-10, 4-8) at Lowville.
Quinn Cummings added six kills, and Mackenzie Ples tallied 15 assists for Lowville (9-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN 68, INDIAN RIVER 43
Seth Charlton scored a game-high 21 points to pace the Cyclones in an “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Parker Moffett recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds for Watertown (7-8, 5-4), and Jack Adams contributed 12 points.
Tim Hardy scored 11 points for Indian River (1-12, 0-8).
GENERAL BROWN 93, THOUSAND ISLANDS 48
Tucker Rosbrook scored 27 points and totaled 14 rebounds and Luke Heller generated 25 points as the Lions rolled to a division crossover victory over the Vikings in Clayton.
Ryan Hiller chipped in with 14 points for General Brown (11-2, 10-1).
Ryan Pavlot scored 13 points to pace Thousand Islands (7-7, 6-7) and Matt Caprara contributed 11 points.
BEAVER RIVER 55, LAFARGEVILLE 53
Lucas Roes scored 19 points and totaled four assists and five steals to spark the Beavers past the Red Knights in a division crossover game in Beaver Falls.
Kade Schneider contributed 11 points, Matthew Knight totaled 10 points and eight rebounds and Carter Rice recorded 14 rebounds for Beaver River (9-5).
Nate Wyatt generated 19 points for LaFargeville (5-9, 3-8).
SOUTH LEWIS 44, COPENHAGEN 34
Clayton Kraeger produced 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Falcons started fast to beat the Golden Knights a crossover matchup at Turin.
Aidan McGuire registered 11 points, nine rebounds and six blocks for South Lewis (9-4).
Hayden McAtee hit four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead Copenhagen (7-7, 5-7).
SANDY CREEK 56, IMMACULATE HEART 33
Mason Ennist recorded 23 points and 12 rebounds as the Comets registered a road win against the Cavaliers in a “C” Division game in Watertown.
Hudson Hunt contributed 17 points and seven rebounds for Sandy Creek (10-5, 9-5) against IHC (4-9).
HEUVELTON 62, COLTON-PIERREPONT 29
Jake Venette scored 15 points as the Bulldogs notched a nonleague win over the Colts in Heuvelton.
Hunter Mashaw chipped in 14 points for Heuvelton (10-2).
Harlee Besio totaled 10 points for Colton-Pierrepont (6-8).
EDWARDS-KNOX 66, ALEXANDRIA 31
Kale Geer accumulated 20 points as the Cougars topped the Purple Ghosts in nonleague play at Russell.
Ethan Stalker contributed 15 points for Edwards-Knox (4-9).
Payton Watson connected for 11 points for Alexandria (0-14).
GOUVERNEUR 73, CARTHAGE 61
Ethan Fitzgerald scored 21 points and Raine Rumble supplied 19 points as the Wildcats topped the Comets in a nonleague game played in Gouverneur.
Holden Stowell added 10 points for Gouverneur (11-2).
Trenton Walker scored a game-high 24 points to lead Carthage (9-6) and Kalel Tevaga finished with 10 points.
Also in nonleague play, host Bishop Grimes topped Lowville, 81-61.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 51, WATERTOWN 22
Alli LaMora recorded 18 points and 12 rebounds as the Warriors topped the host Cyclones in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Bella Davis generated 13 points for Indian River (16-1, 11-0).
Jommy Fasehun netted 11 points for Watertown (6-10, 3-8).
GENERAL BROWN 84, THOUSAND ISLANDS 33
Kori Nichols posted 20 points as the Lions started strong in a crossover victory over the Vikings in Dexter.
Lily Dupee and Leah Ferris each scored 15 points for General Brown (13-2, 12-1).
Jenna Pavlot totaled 19 points for Thousand Islands (7-5, 6-5).
CANTON 52, SOUTH JEFFERSON 33
Ava Hoy’s 29 points guided the Golden Bears to a nonleague win over the Spartans at Canton.
Calie Klassen added seven points for Canton (9-4).
Katelyn Whitley totaled seven points for South Jefferson (2-10).
LOWVILLE 63, THOUSAND ISLANDS 45
On Monday, Jakalya Spence scored a career-high 32 points as Lowville prevailed in a crossover game over Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Alyvia Millard added 11 points and Anna Dening 10 for the Red Raiders (9-6, 7-5).
Jenna Pavlot supplied 21 points and Delaney Wiley 18 for the Vikings.
WRESTLING
CARTHAGE 63, LOWVILLE 11
Kodi Kolk (170 pounds), Hunter Sanderson (172), Thomas Kennedy (215), Kamdyn Dorchester (285), Ayden Downing (118), Landon Copley (126) and Avry LaGasse (145) each won by pin to propel the Comets past the Red Raiders in an interdivisional match in Carthage.
Dawson Cole (152) won by major decision, and Sean Kelly (189) won by pin to pace the Red Raiders (4-6, 4-2).
Carthage (7-0) will host Indian River at 6 p.m. today with the league’s “A” Division regular-season title on the line.
SOUTH LEWIS 40 BEAVER RIVER 24
Isaac Gibson won his match at 172 pounds in one minute, 17 seconds as the Falcons beat the Beavers in a “B” Division meet at Turin.
Aiden Highers (189) and Matthew Marks (215) also recorded pins for South Lewis (3-5, 2-3).
Derek Walseman (110), Cole Walseman (145) and Connor Everson (152) posted pins for Beaver River (3-10, 2-6).
GENERAL BROWN 42, COPENHAGEN 22
The Lions (6-5, 2-4) received seven forfeits in their “B” Division win over Copenhagen.
Chase Nevills (118 pounds) and Tavian Camper (152) produced technical falls, while Kaden Tiberand (132) and Dylan Petrie (138) logged pins for Copenhagen (0-6).
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 66, WATERTOWN 5
Reegan Macklen (215 pounds) scored a pin in 11 seconds as the Spartans beat the Cyclones in an interdivistion meet at Sandy Creek.
Jonathan Paradis (126), Chase Lawton (132), Ryley Monica (152), Travis Montone (172) and Ethan Monroe (285) each won by fall for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (5-2).
Jack Clough recorded a technical fall for Watertown (0-10, 0-4).
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFF TAKES PAIR
James King and Triston Taylor each won four times as South Jefferson swept past Carthage and Gouverneur in a Frontier League three-way meet at Carthage.
King placed first in the 100-yard backstroke and Taylor got the win in the 50 freestyle for South Jefferson (8-1), which beat Carthage, 129-46, and Gouverneur, 136-31.
Camden Laursen-Carr earned wins in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 individual medley for the Comets (3-5), who beat the Wildcats, 95-46.
Riley Sheppard won the 100 butterfly for Gouverneur (1-10, 0-10).
