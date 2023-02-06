Lowville captures showdown

Sports roundup

LOWVILLE – Brody Brown scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to propel Lowville to a 61-51 victory over General Brown in a key Frontier League “B” Division boys basketball game Monday that pushed Lowville a half-game into first place.

The Red Raiders (14-4 overall, 13-1) trailed 33-24 at halftime but turned up the defense in the third quarter to pull within a point and then went on a 21-10 run in the fourth.

