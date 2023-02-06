LOWVILLE – Brody Brown scored 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to propel Lowville to a 61-51 victory over General Brown in a key Frontier League “B” Division boys basketball game Monday that pushed Lowville a half-game into first place.
The Red Raiders (14-4 overall, 13-1) trailed 33-24 at halftime but turned up the defense in the third quarter to pull within a point and then went on a 21-10 run in the fourth.
Ryan Myers added 13 points, with three 3-pointers, for Lowville and Dalton Myers added 11 points.
Tucker Rosebrook scored 13 points for General Brown 915-3, 13-2). Caleb Price followed with 12 points for the Lions and Ryan Hiller scored 11.
MASSENA 61, OFA 57
Colin Patterson scored nine of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter as Massena outlasted Ogdensburg Free Academy in a Central Division game in Massena.
Taylor Mitchell scored 16 points and Jake Firnstein added 14 for the Raiders (10-7, 7-4).
Alex Mitchell scored 13 points for OFA (5-11, 3-6) and Shea Polniak added 12. Connor Graveline followed with 10.
CHATEAUGAY 64, ST. REGIS FALLS 37
Ethan Cook accumulated 16 points as the Bulldogs downed the Saints in an NAC East game at Chateaugay.
Walker Martin chipped in 15 points for Chateugay (16-2, 13-0).
Luke Chapman scored 15 points (2-15, 1-12).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 98, SANDY CREEK 30
Kori Nichols recorded 17 points as the Lions topped the Comets for a crossover win in the regular season finale for both schools at Sandy Creek.
Lily Dupee totaled 16 points and Brooke Wiley supplied 14 points for General Brown (17-2, 15-1), which earned coach Janelle Ferris her 100th victory in charge of the program.
Baylee Williams supplied 16 points for Sandy Creek (10-8, 8-7).
COPENHAGEN 66, BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 33
Samantha Stokely and Aubree Smykla each scored 16 points as the Golden Knights downed the Panthers (9-8, 9-5) in a “D” Division in Belleville.
Madison Cheek and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each added 10 points for Copenhagen (14-4, 13-1).
ALEXANDRIA 48, THOUSAND ISLANDS 34
Bridget Watson scored 18 points as the Purple Ghosts beat the Vikings in a nonleague game at Clayton.
Madi Davidson totlaed 14 points for Alexandria (9-7).
Delaney Wiley netted 16 points for Thousand Islands (8-9).
■ In other Frontier League girls games, South Jefferson defeated Carthage 54-27 and Lyme beat Sackets Harbor 36-26.
MASSENA 64, OFA 55
Meghan Firnstein’s 22 points carried the Red Raiders to an NAC Central Division win over the Blue Devils at Ogdensburg.
Chyler Richards scored 15 points for Massena (8-7, 7-4).
Olivia Merrill led all scorers with 24 points for Ogdensburg Free Academy (9-10, 6-7).
GOUVERNEUR 66, POTSDAM 19
Meredith Bush netted 16 points as the Wildcats downed the Sandstoners in NAC Central play in Gouverneur.
Courtney Forsythe and Elizabeth Riutta each scored 12 points for Gouverneur (16-1, 11-1).
Jadian Andrews tallied nine points for Potsdam (7-12, 4-9).
CANTON 59, SALMON RIVER 19
Ava Hoy connected for 14 points as the Golden Bears defeated the Shamrocks (5-14, 1-12) in an NAC Central game at Canton.
Calie Klassen added 13 points for Canton (11-7, 9-3).
MALONE 66, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 13
Raegan McArdle logged 19 points as the Huskies topped the Flyers (3-14, 1-11) in an NAC Central victory in Malone.
Chloe LaBelle contributed 12 points for Malone (12-6, 10-3).
HAMMOND 59, HARRISVILLE 34
Landree Kenyon scored 17 points as the Red Devils topped the Pirates in an NAC West game at Hammond.
Ava Howie netted 16 points for Hammond (13-0, 9-0).
Violet Atkinson racked up 18 points for Harrisville (6-12, 0-9).
HERMON-DEKALB 54, HEUVELTON 37
Olivia Simser poured in 34 points as the Green Demons (12-8, 5-4) beat the Bulldogs in an NAC West matchup at Heuvelton.
Rylin McAllister collected 17 points for Heuvelton (7-8, 4-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 63, COLTON-PIERREPONT 43
Rylee Daoust and Kalissa Young each scored 19 points as St. Lawrence Central prevailed over Colton-Pierrepont in an East Division game in Colton.
Brianna Foster added 15 points for the Larries (12-6, 8-3).
Malia Hogle and Kaitlyn Houston scored 11 points apiece for Colton-Pierrepont (4-14, 3-8). Hayley Murray added 10 points.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 39, TUPPER LAKE 22
Natalie Snell scored 12 points to highlight Parishville-Hopkinton’s nonleague victory over Tupper Lake in Parishville.
Kylie Kirk added eight points for the Panthers (2-15). Jadah McBroom scored 12 points for Tupper Lake (2-12).
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3 (OT)
Andrew LaMora scored St. Lawrence’s final two goals, including the game-winner 1 minute, 20 seconds into overtime to lift the Larries to a Division II victory in Winthrop.
Michael Donie also scored a pair of goals for the Larries (3-13-1, 2-10-1). LaMora contributed an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.