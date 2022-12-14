Brown scores 29 to fuel Raiders past Comets

Sports roundup

LOWVILLE — Brody Brown scored a game-high 29 points as the Lowville boys basketball team rallied to defeat Carthage, 57-44, on Wednesday night in a meeting of unbeaten teams in the Frontier League.

Dalton Myers contributed 12 points for the “B” Division-leading Red Raiders, who improve to 4-0, including 3-0 in the league. At one point, Lowville trailed by 10 points in the third quarter before mounting its comeback.

