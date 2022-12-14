LOWVILLE — Brody Brown scored a game-high 29 points as the Lowville boys basketball team rallied to defeat Carthage, 57-44, on Wednesday night in a meeting of unbeaten teams in the Frontier League.
Dalton Myers contributed 12 points for the “B” Division-leading Red Raiders, who improve to 4-0, including 3-0 in the league. At one point, Lowville trailed by 10 points in the third quarter before mounting its comeback.
Aiden Hicks scored 13 points to pace the “A” Division-leading Comets (4-1, 2-1) and Kalel Tevaga chipped in 10 points.
WATERTOWN 59, SOUTH JEFFERSON 52 (OT)
Patrick Duah recorded a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds as the Cyclones outlasted the Spartans to win in overtime in an interdivisional game at Watertown.
Seth Charlton contributed 16 points to go along with nine rebounds and four assists for Watertown (3-4, 2-2) and Parker Moffett scored 10 points.
Curtis Staie scored 14 points for the Spartans and Evan Widrick added 10.
South LEWIS 54, LAFARGEVILLE 34
Aidan McGuire scored a career-high 36 points and totaled seven rebounds and seven blocks to propel the Falcons to victory against the Red Knights in a division crossover game at LaFargeville.
Clayton Kraeger supplied 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds for South Lewis (3-2).
Nathan Wyatt scored 19 points to pace LaFargeville (1-4, 0-3).
IMMACULATE HEART 68, ALEXANDRIA 38
Bobby O’Connor scored 27 points and Justin Draught contributed 22 as the Cavaliers (1-2) defeated the Purple Ghosts (0-4, 0-2) in a division crossover game in Watertown.
CHATEAUGAY 63, ST. LAWRENCE 48
Brandon Leonard scored 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Bulldogs (4-1, 4-0) past St. Lawrence Central in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game at Chateaugay.
Jake Johnston scored 16 points for Chateaugay.
Ayden Beach led the Larries (3-2, 2-1) with 16 points. Xavier Shattuck scored 11 points and Damien Ashley added 10.
POTSDAM 60, SALMON RIVER 38
Dylan LaMora produced 21 points to send Potsdam (2-4, 1-2) past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Ian VanWagner added 16 points for Potsdam.
Sebastian Laughing led Salmon River (2-4, 0-4) with 14 points and Edwards Jacobs supplied 12.
CANTON 58, HEUVELTON 56 (OT)
Ava Hoy tallied 32 points to lead the Golden Bears (3-1) past Heuvelton in a nonleague game at Canton.
Olivia White added 17 points for Canton.
Katie Cunningham scored 15 points to lead the Bulldogs (2-3). Allison Trathen scored 14 points and Raya McGaw added 13.
■ Also on Wednesday, Watertown defeated South Jefferson, 49-36, in an “A” Division game in Adams.
POtsdam 6, st. lawrence 1
Tyler Berkman scored three goals in the third period to lead Potsdam past the Larries (0-2, 0-1) in an intradivision game at Brasher Falls.
John Duffy and James Sullivan also scored in the third period for Potsdam (3-2, 1-0).
MASSENA 10, TUPPER LAKE 0
Jake Smutz scored the game’s first three goals to send Massena past the Lumberjacks in an intradivision game at Tupper Lake.
Carter King added two goals for the Red Raiders.
Kennedy Emerson and Jessika Bullock each scored two goals to lead Potsdam past the Red Raiders (1-3, 1-2) in an NAC game at Massena.
Isabel Boyd, Rylie Bicknell, Sophie Bruno and Keegan McGaheran also scored for the Sandstoners (5-0, 2-0).
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.