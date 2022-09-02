Callahan’s 3 goals, assist power WHS girls soccer

Sports roundup

CANTON — Delaney Callahan notched three goals and an assist as the Watertown girls soccer team opened the season with a 5-1 win over Beekmantown on Friday in the first round of the Canton tournament.

Willa Overton added a goal and three assists for the Cyclones (1-0), who helped new coach Mariah Borden win her first game in charge of the program after taking over from longtime coach Mike VanNostrand.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.