CANTON — Delaney Callahan notched three goals and an assist as the Watertown girls soccer team opened the season with a 5-1 win over Beekmantown on Friday in the first round of the Canton tournament.
Willa Overton added a goal and three assists for the Cyclones (1-0), who helped new coach Mariah Borden win her first game in charge of the program after taking over from longtime coach Mike VanNostrand.
Watertown will play against Jordan-Elbridge in today’s title game at 1 p.m. Jordan-Elbridge beat Canton, 4-2, in the other first-round game.
INDIAN RIVER 2, RED CREEK 1
Isabella Davis totaled a goal and an assist as the Warriors edged Section 5’s Rams in the consolation game of the Mexico tournament.
Rhyleigh Colvard posted a goal for Indian River (1-1).
LOWVILLE 8, UTICA PROCTOR 0
Carli Freeman and Mia Hanselman each tallied two goals as the Red Raiders opened up the season with a rout of the Raiders at Lowville.
Tai Nortz chipped in a goal and an assist for Lowville (1-0).
GENERAL BROWN 2, BISHOP GRIMES 0
Kori Nichols and Ainsley Fuller both supplied goals as the Lions blanked the Cobras in a nonleague matchup at Syracuse.
Geona Wood corralled 12 shots for General Brown (2-0).
GENERAL BROWN 2, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Kori Nichols and Ainsley Fuller each netted a goal and an assist as the Lions beat the Falcons in Thursday’s nonleague season-opener for both schools in Dexter.
Wood made four saves for General Brown and Leah Greene converted a penalty kick for South Lewis (0-1).
CHATEAUGAY 4, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 0
Liv Cook scored two goals and assisted on another as the Bulldogs defeated Parishville-Hopkinton in the Northern Athletic Conference East Division opener for each team in Chateaugay.
Irelynn LaPlante and Kara Dumas also scored for Chateaugay and Kaelyn Morgan made three saves for the shutout.
carthage 1, indian river 0
Gage Marino scored early in the first half as the Comets (2-0) held off the Warriors (1-1) in the Indian River tournament at Philadelphia.
GENERAL BROWN 2, CLINTON 1
Nolan Ganter’s game-winning goal helped the Lions rally past the Warriors (0-1) in nonleague play at Dexter.
Nahjeed Abel notched the tying goal and Tucker Rosbrook stopped five shots for General Brown (1-1).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 1, POTSDAM 0 (OT)
Jake Mayette scored off a pass from Jack Bailey in overtime to give Madrid-Waddington a win over the Sandstoners in the consolation game of the John Jeffers Tournament at Potsdam.
Joseph White made five saves for the Yellowjackets (1-1). Aiden DiMarco stopped 14 shots for Potsdam (0-2).
MORRISTOWN 6, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Jarred Young and Joseph Wrobel both scored two goals for Morristown (1-1) in a win over the Flyers in the consolation game of the Gerald Cring Tournament in Ogdensburg.
Cameron Toland and Javen Joanette both added goals for Morristown. Andrew Favaro scored for the Flyers (0-2).
