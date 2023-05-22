Times Staff Report
CANTON — Sydnee Francis lined three hits and stole five bases to lead top-seeded Canton to a 15-0 victory over No. 4 Salmon River (3-12) in a Section 10 Class B softball semifinal game Monday.
The Golden Bears (17-1) will face No. 2 Gouverneur for the championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence University.
Katie Metcalf also lined three hits for Canton, while Hadley Alguire and Olivia Sero each added two hits.
GOUVERNEUR 16, OFA 1
Lia Canell went 3-for-3, including a double, to lead the No. 2 Wildcats past the No. 3 Blue Devils (4-12) in a Class B semifinal in Gouverneur.
Gouverneur improved to 13-3.
CHATEAUGAY 11, HARRISVILLE 6
Avery McDonald and Kaelyn Morgan each tallied three hits to lead the No. 1 Bulldogs past the No. 8 Pirates (4-11) in a Class D quarterfinal in Chateaugay.
Chateaugay (15-0) will host No. 4 Heuvelton in a semifinal Wednesday.
HEUVELTON 9, COLTON-PIERREPONT 3
Chasity Johnson tripled and struck out seven to send the No. 4 Bulldogs past the No. 5 Colts in a Class D quarterfinal in Heuvelton.
Lakan Martin led Heuvelton (8-4) with three hits and Emma Matthie picked up two hits for Colton-Pierrepont (7-8).
EDWARDS-KNOX 29, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Cadey Wheat stuck out 11 for the No. 3 Cougars in a win over the No. 6 Saints (3-12) in a Class D quarterfinal in Russell.
Kay Allen produced five hits for the Cougars (9-3), who will play at No. 2 Hammond in a semifinal Wednesday.
HAMMOND 16, LISBON 0
Addie Gravline supplied two hits, including a home run, as the No. 2 Red Devils beat the No. 7 Golden Knights (3-8) in a Class D quarterfinal in Hammond.
Mikayla Jones, Brooklyn Arquitt and Izzy Woodcock all picked up two hits for Hammond (11-3).
LYME 8, BISHOP LUDDEN 7
Reagan Cole smacked a three-run triple as the No. 15 Lakers held off the No. 18 Gaelic Knights in a Section 3 Class D first-round game at Chaumont.
Bristol DeLuca registered two hits for Lyme (4-13), which travels to second-seeded Oriskany (14-4) in a second-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarah Fink doubled and drove in a run for Bishop Ludden (1-16), which scored five runs in the seventh inning.
BEAVER RIVER 18, TULLY 8
Katelyn Adams went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and pitched the win as the No. 16 Beavers beat the No. 17 Black Knights in a Class first-round matchup in Beaver Falls.
Rachel LaBrake provided three hits, including two doubles, and three RBIs while Ella St. Croix added three hits for Beaver River (6-12), which takes on top-seeded Jordan-Elbridge (17-1) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Anna Pierce smacked a solo home run for Tully (8-11).
n In a Class B first-round game, No. 20 Skaneateles upset No. 13 Lowville, 5-1.
BASEBALL
CANTON 6, TUPPER LAKE 4
David Zuhsldorf struck out 11 and Luke Wentworth went 3-for-4 to lead the No. 3 Golden Bears past the No. 2 Lumberjacks (11-4) in a Class C semifinal in Tupper Lake.
Top-seeded Norwood-Norfolk defeat Brushton-Moira 17-4 in the other semifinal and will face Canton for the championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence University.
Erich Zuhlsdorf, Nate Romano and Charlie Todd all produced two hits for Canton.
SOUTH LEWIS 8, PORT BYRON 0
Gunner Griffith tallied eight strikeouts and scattered four hits across six shutout innings to push the 13th-seeded Falcons to a Class C first-round victory over the No. 20 Panthers (4-13) in Turin.
Warren Covey, Jacob Exford, and Drew Maurer each drove in a run on two hits apiece for South Lewis (10-10).
Exford doubled, and Clayton Kraeger for South Lewis, which advanced to play at No. 4 Weedsport (14-4) at 5 p.m Tuesday.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 4, ONONDAGA 3
Ryan Pavlot came through with the walk-off single to score fellow senior Chase Vandermark and lift the 16th-seeded Vikings to the Class C first-round victory over the No. 17 Tigers (6-14) in Clayton.
The Vikings (7-12) will move on to the quarterfinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at top-seeded Bishop Ludden (16-2).
n In a Class B first-round game, No. 21 General Brown suffered a 17-0 loss at No. 12 Oneida (10-9). The Lions ended their season at 5-15 overall.
GOLF
ROMIG 2ND IN QUALIFIER
Watertown’s Jayden Romig shot a 12-over par 84 to earn second place at the Section 3 Northern qualifier at Carlowden Country Club in Carthage.
Romig and the top-15 golfers plus ties qualified for the Section 3 state qualifier at Seven Oaks Golf Course in Hamilton slated for Wednesday and Friday. Cyclones teammate Xander Gaige also reached the qualifier after finishing tied for 13th with a 91.
South Jefferson won the large schools title for the second straight season with a five-golfer team score of 444 and Lowville took second with 470. The Spartans will send Blake Turner, Liam Hobbs, Shea Spencer and Jude Jennings to the state qualifier. Turner tied for third with an 85. Lowville’s Dalton Myers earned a spot after being tied for ninth with an 89 and teammate Thomas McCue tied for 13th.
Alexandria won the small schools crown with a score of 473 and was led by Drew Ferency, who was tied for seventh with an 88, and Wade Stone, who gained a tie for 13th with a 91. Sandy Creek finished second in the small school team standings with a 488.
Other qualifiers were General Brown’s Luke Heller and Thousand Islands’ Chris Nevala. Holland Patent’s Jacob Olearczyk repeated as individual champion with a 79.
GIRLS LACROSSE
IHC 15, MEXICO 7
Abigail Bombard scored four goals while Jennah Netto delivered two goals and four assists to help the sixth-seeded Cavaliers beat the No. 11 Tigers in the Section 3 Class D first-round playoff matchup in Watertown.
Jensen St. Croix scored three goals, while Hannah Netto and Bella Bombard added two goals apiece for Immaculate Heart (5-10).
IHC will play a quarterfinal at No. 3 Westhill (13-3) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Anyssia Ingersoll factored into every score for Mexico (1-15) with six goals and one assist.
POTSDAM 12, OFA 7
Kennedy Emerson scored five goals to lead the No. 3 Sandstoners past the No. 6 Blue Devils in a Section 10 quarterfinal in Potsdam.
Emma Fields added three goals for Potsdam (11-5). Taylor Pinkerton and Hannah Costello both scored two goals for the Blue Devils (5-11).
MASSENA 11, SARA-PLACID 3
Kat Meyer and Hailey LaShomb both scored three goals for No. 4 Massena (11-6) in a win over No. 5 Saranac Lake (9-7) in a Section 10 quarterfinal in Massena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.