FORT COVINGTON — Ethan Francey scored in the 66th minute to give the Canton boys soccer team a 2-1 victory over Salmon River in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.
The win moved Canton (12-3-1 overall, 10-2 division) into a three-way tie for the regular-season title with the Shamrocks (12-4, 10-2) and Massena (12-4, 10-2).
Garrett Palmer scored the first goal for Canton in the sixth minute.
Kade Cook scored off a pass from Carsten Mitchell in the 54th minute to tie the game.
MASSENA 5, OFA 0
Payton Puente made five saves and Colin Patterson added four as the Red Raiders shut out the Blue Devils (7-9, 5-7) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Salvatore Perretta scored two goals for Massena (12-4, 10-2). Jacob Smutz, Bayley Rochefort and Chris Marasco also scored for the Red Raiders.
POTSDAM 2, GOUVERNEUR 0
Alden DiMarco finished with six saves as the Sandstoners shut out the Wildcats (0-15, 0-11) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Tyler Berkman and Tanner Race scored for the Sandstoners (5-11, 5-7).
LISBON 9, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Cooper Rutherford scored three goals to lead the Golden Knights past the Flyers (1-14, 1-13) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Connor Flack scored twice for Lisbon (13-0-1, 10-0-1). Ty Jacobs delivered one goal and three assists and Noah Gendebien, Tanner Fonda and Truman Gendebien also scored goals.
Caleb Richardson made one save for the shutout.
HEUVELTON 4, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Reid Doyle scored two goals to lead the Bulldogs past the Demons (2-11, 1-11) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Chris Ashlaw scored on a penalty kick for Heuvelton (9-5-1, 9-4) and Brandon Pray also scored. Nate Mashaw made two saves for the shutout.
CHITTENANGO 2, LOWVILLE 1 (2 OT)
Gavin Karwoski scored the deciding goal on an unassisted effort in the 105th minute as the eighth-seeded Bears edged the ninth-seeded Red Raiders in a Section 3 Class B first-round game at Chittenango.
Cole Thomas scored the tying goal in the 75th minute and goalkeeper Logan Bronner made eight saves to record the win for Chittenango (10-5-2), which advances to play at top-seeded South Jefferson in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Trey Smith tallied a goal for Lowville (8-8-2) and goalie Isaiah Spence finished with seven saves.
MOUNT MARKHAM 6, BEAVER RIVER 2
Cade Olmstead scored a pair of goals in the ninth-seeded Beavers’ loss to the eighth-seeded Mustangs in a Class C first-round game at Mount Markham.
Goalie Sawyer Schwendy was credited with 17 saves for and Micah Olmstead recorded a pair of assists for Beaver River (7-9-1) against Mount Markham (10-7).
STOCKBRIDGE VALLEY/MORRISVILLE-EATON 6, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Riley LaLonde totaled two goals and two assists and Osvaldo CocChub scored a pair of goals as the seventh-seeded Cougars (14-3) blanked the 10th-seeded Falcons (3-12-1) in a Class C game in Morrisville.
GIRLS SOCCER
LISBON 3, HARRISVILLE 1
Ava Murphy scored two goals and assisted on a goal from Gabrielle Richardson as Lisbon (10-3-3, 7-2-2) defeated Harrisville in a West Division game in Harrisville.
Ava Bearor scored for Harrisville (4-9, 3-6).
HAMMOND 2, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Landree Kenyon stopped 12 shots as the Red Devils shut out the Cougars (5-9-1, 4-6-1) in a West Division game in Hammond.
Laurell Vinch and Ava Howie scored for Hammond (10-4-1, 7-2-1).
POTSDAM 2, OFA 0
Emma Fields made two saves as the Sandstoners shut out the Blue Devils (4-10-1, 4-9) in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Selma Hymene scored in the 61st minute and Emma Brossell scored in the 68th for Potsdam (7-7, 6-7).
VOLLEYBALL
SALMON RIVER 3, MALONE 2
Shelby Jock supplied 21 kills as the Shamrocks (10-3, 6-2) picked up a 26-24, 22-25, 25-23, 16-25, 15-11 win over the Huskies (12-2, 7-1) in an East Division match in Fort Covington.
MASSENA 3, TUPPER LAKE 0
Katelyn Benham scored 20 points, including nine aces, and added 17 assists as Massena (10-4, 5-3) picked up a 25-18, 25-20, 25-10 sweep of Tupper Lake (3-12, 1-6) in an East Division match at Tupper Lake.
