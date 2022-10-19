Boomhower captures diving

FORT COVINGTON — Ethan Francey scored in the 66th minute to give the Canton boys soccer team a 2-1 victory over Salmon River in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Wednesday.

The win moved Canton (12-3-1 overall, 10-2 division) into a three-way tie for the regular-season title with the Shamrocks (12-4, 10-2) and Massena (12-4, 10-2).

