CARTHAGE — Josh Bigelow threw a pair of touchdown passes — both to Ashton Norton — as Carthage’s football team defeated Auburn, 28-18, on Thursday night in a Section 3 Class A division crossover game.
Bigelow completed both of his passes for 57 yards, including touchdowns of 45 and 12 yards to Norton for the Comets (2-3).
Bigelow also rushed for 157 yards on 28 carries to pace Carthage on the ground.
Norton and Kalel Tevaga each ran for a touchdown for the Comets, who led 14-12 at halftime.
Zeb Stevens recorded an interception and made a fumble recovery to lead Carthage’s defense against Auburn (2-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
LOWVILLE 4, GENERAL BROWN 0
Mia Hanselman tallied two goals and assisted on another as the Red Raiders blanked the Lions in a Frontier League “B” Division game at Lowville.
Peyton Cole contributed a goal and an assist and goalie Jerkia Myers made three saves for Lowville (7-2, 5-2) against General Brown (4-4-1, 2-4-1).
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Kaylee Zehr, Brenna Mast and Jasmine Martin scored a goal each as the unbeaten Beavers (10-0) blanked the Vikings in a “C” Division game at Beaver Falls.
Goalie Delaney Wiley was credited with 16 saves for Thousand Islands (2-7-2, 2-7-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, LYME 1
Kennady Billman tallied a goal and an assist and Ella Wainwright scored a goal as the Panthers (8-3) edged past the Lakers in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Natalia Ososkalo generated a goal for Lyme (3-6-1).
SACKETS HARBOR 2, COPENHAGEN 1
Peyton Britton scored a pair of goals as the Patriots edged the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Goalie Olivia Derouin made 14 saves for Sackets Harbor (3-7, 3-5) against Copenhagen (8-2).
SANDY CREEK 0, SOUTH LEWIS 0
The Comets (4-4-1) and Falcons (6-5-1, 4-4-1) played to a scoreless tie in a “C” Division game at Turin.
HERMON-DEKALB 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 2
Aaliyah O’Donnell scored the game’s final three goals to lead Hermon-DeKalb over Edwards-Knox in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Maryann Durham scored two goals in the first half for the Cougars (3-6-1, 3-3-1).
O’Donnell scored in the 50th, 68th and 75th minutes for the Demons (3-5, 2-5).
OFA 2, SALMON RIVER 1
Azlyn Richardson scored the winning goal with 20 minutes left in the game to send the Blue Devils (4-5-1, 4-4-0) past Salmon River in a Central Division game at Ogdensburg.
Taylor Pinkerton also scored for OFA. Lindsey Durant scored for the Shamrocks (2-7, 1-7).
BOYS SOCCER
CARTHAGE 2, INDIAN RIVER 1
Jerome McKenzie scored a pair of goals as the Comets edged the Warriors in a FL “A” Division game in Philadelphia.
Goalie Deveraux Watson made 11 saves for Carthage (7-6, 2-6).
Anderson Burge tallied a goal for Indian River (2-7-1, 0-5-1) and goalie Joey Raap made 10 saves.
SALMON RIVER 9, GOUVERNEUR 1
Carter Johnson and Kade Cook both scored three goals to lead Salmon River past the Wildcats (0-10, 0-6) in an NAC Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Evan Collette, Chase Lewis and Dylan Johnson also scored for Salmon River (8-3, 6-1).
GIRLS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 96, CARTHAGE 73
Rory Bunker (100 and 200 freestyle) and Aurora Jarvie (50 and 500 free) each captured two events and swam on a winning relay to pace the Spartans’ FL “A” Division win in Adams.
The win marked head coach Pat Conners’ 500th victory in his coaching career at South Jefferson. The bulk of those wins are with the Spartans’ wrestling program (456).
Ava Burns won the 200 individual medley and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays for South Jefferson (6-2). Eliza Nicol won the 100 butterfly and joined Burns in both winning relays.
Bre Fuller took the 100 backstroke for Carthage (0-7).
WATERTOWN 93, INDIAN RIVER 74
Mallory Peters registered victories in the 100- and 200-yard free races as Watertown registered its seventh victory of the season in an “A” Division win over Indian River in Philadelphia.
Olivia Urf (50 free) and Lillian Johnson (200 IM) each won an individual event and appeared on the winning 200 medley relay for the Cyclones (7-0). Jasmine Ferguson (100 butterfly) and Reese Jones (500 free) added wins.
Cadence Muchnikoff won the 1-meter dive for the Warriors (1-7).
LOWVILLE 50, BEAVER RIVER 42
Olivia King picked up a victory in the 200 IM and swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays to lead a balanced effort for Lowville in a “B” Division victory at Beaver Falls.
Brenna Law (100 backstroke) and Shelby Law (200 free) each won an event and appeared on a winning relay for the Red Raiders (6-1), as did Delaney Bergen, who won the 100 butterfly.
Jayden Turck claimed the 50 and 500 free for Beaver River (4-3). Sarah Herzig won the 100 free.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 86, SOUTH LEWIS 77
Franchesa Cartaya and Emily Durr each won a pair of events and swam on a winning relay to help the Vikings defeat the Falcons in a “B” Division meet at Clayton.
Cartaya claimed the 200 IM and 100 butterfly, and Durr won the 50 free and 100 backstroke. Both swam on the winning 200 free relay for the Vikings (4-4). Emily Clark added a victory in the 500 free.
Abigail Litts captured the 100 and 200 free races and anchored the winning 200 medley relay for the Falcons (2-5, 1-5). Jade Dolan (diving) and Marina Munn (100 breaststroke) each won individually and swam on a winning relay.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MALONE 1
Ava Hoy supplied 10 kills for the Golden Bears in a 25-22, 25-14, 25-27, 25-16 win over Malone (6-1) in an NAC nonleague match in Canton.
Katie Metcalf scored 12 points for Canton (7-1).
TUPPER LAKE 3, POTSDAM 1
Claire Sullivan-Catlin scored 12 points for Potsdam (0-8) in a 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 loss to host Tupper Lake (3-5) in a nonconference match.
