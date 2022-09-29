Bigelow’s big night fuels Carthage

Sports roundup

CARTHAGE — Josh Bigelow threw a pair of touchdown passes — both to Ashton Norton — as Carthage’s football team defeated Auburn, 28-18, on Thursday night in a Section 3 Class A division crossover game.

Bigelow completed both of his passes for 57 yards, including touchdowns of 45 and 12 yards to Norton for the Comets (2-3).

