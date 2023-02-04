St. Lawrence gets past Hobart in overtime

PHILADELPHIA — The Carthage wrestling team placed four grapplers on the top of the podium as it won the Section 3 Class A team title Saturday at Indian River High school.

Ryan Munn (102 pounds), Ayden Downing (110), Shay Sinitiere (126) and Logan Munn (132) each won their respective weight classes for the Comets. Landon Copley (126), James Gibbons Jr. (189) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each placed second, while Jackson Wells (102) was third for Carthage.

