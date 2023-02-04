PHILADELPHIA — The Carthage wrestling team placed four grapplers on the top of the podium as it won the Section 3 Class A team title Saturday at Indian River High school.
Ryan Munn (102 pounds), Ayden Downing (110), Shay Sinitiere (126) and Logan Munn (132) each won their respective weight classes for the Comets. Landon Copley (126), James Gibbons Jr. (189) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) each placed second, while Jackson Wells (102) was third for Carthage.
Host Indian River was third in the team event and got victories from Tomah Gummow (118) and Manny Gonzales (138). Caleb Welser (132), Brady Lynch (152) and Davin Dewaine (215) were runners-up in their divisions, while Michael Ashley (145), Brayden Christian (172) and Jared Cook each took third for the Warriors.
Watertown’s Jack Clough (160) and Michael Roberts (172) each placed second.
SJ/SC TRIO WINS AT CVA
Brock Frederick (110), Ryley Monica (145) and Travis Montone (172) each won their respective classes for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek at the Class B tournament at Ilion.
Jack Mangan (160), Reegan Macklen (215) and Ethan Monroe (285) were each third in their divisions for the Spartans, who were third in the team competition.
Host Central Valley Academy won the team event.
LOWVILLE SECOND IN CLASS C
Patrick Grimsey (132) and Keegan Crenshaw (189) were each victorious as the Red Raiders got second at the Class C tournament in Little Falls.
Landen Moshier (138), Dawson Cole (145), Sean Kelly (172) and Charles Vonwal (285) each were second, while Caleb Farney (118) and Conner Sullivan (215) were third for Lowville.
John Chamberlain won at 145 for General Brown, which was fourth in the team event. Nahjeed Abel (102) was second, while girls state champion Zoey Jewett (102), Ryan McManaman (152), Cael Buckley (160) and Sheamus Devine (172) were all third-place finishers.
Adirondack won the team competition.
KNIGHTS GET 3 WINNERS IN CLASS D
Chase Nevills (118), Dylan Petrie (138) and Tavian Camper (145) each won their respective classes for Copenhagen in Class D at Cooperstown.
Kaden Tiberend (126) was third for the Golden Knights.
South Lewis placed third behind 172 champion Aidan Highers. Connor Carpenter (102), Marek Morrison (118) and Isaac Gibson (160) were second, while Matt Marks (189) was third for the Falcons.
Derek Walseman won at 102 while Connor Everson (160) and Dominic Roes (215) each took second for Beaver River. The Beavers’ Seth Garrison (132) was third.
Sackets Harbor’s Kayleb Martin was third at 145.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 58, IMMACULATE HEART 27
Tucker Rosbrook scored a game-high 22 points to spark the Lions past the Cavaliers in a Frontier League division crossover game at Dexter.
Drew Pauly supplied 10 points for “B” Division leader General Brown (15-2 overall, 13-1 league).
Austin Petrl contributed 13 points to lead Immaculate Heart Central.
The Lions will play at Lowville at 7:30 p.m. Monday in a showdown for the division’s regular-season title.
The game will also determine the top seed in the division for the league playoffs, which begin Tuesday night.
LOWVILLE 91, THOUSAND ISLANDS 49
Brody Brown orchestrated a triple-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists as the Red Raiders downed the Vikings in an interdivisional game at Lowville.
Dalton Myers generated a game-high 29 points for Lowville (13-4, 12-1).
Matt Caprara scored 14 points to pace Thousand Islands (8-9, 8-8), Ryan Pavlot contributed 11 and Peyton Lamon chipped in 10.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 66, S. LEWIS 46
Curtis Staie scored 29 points and totaled 11 assists and five steals as the Spartans cruised to a division crossover victory in Adams.
Evan Widrick chipped in 11 points and Bobby Piddock contributed 14 rebounds for South Jefferson (10-8, 9-5) against South Lewis (10-8, 10-7).
GOUVERNEUR 70, CARTHAGE 66
Raine Rumble generated a game-high 35 points to propel the Wildcats to a nonleague win in Carthage.
Jared Donaldson contributed 19 points for Gouverneur (12-4).
Trenton Walker scored 29 points to pace Carthage (9-9), Kalel Tevaga supplied 15 and Aiden Hicks finished with 10.
CHATEAUGAY 60, TUPPER LAKE 51
Walker Martin picked up 27 points to send the Bulldogs (13-2, 10-0) past Tupper Lake in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game at Chateaugay.
Brandon Leonard added 13 points for Chateaugay. Michael Corneau led Tupper Lake (13-4, 9-3) with 17 points.
MORIAH 64, HEUVELTON 51
Chris Ashlaw and Jake Venette both scored 15 points for Heuvelton (12-3) in a nonleague loss at Moriah.
Lucas Thornhill scored 11 points for Heuvelton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IMMACULATE HEART 64, CARTHAGE 32
Abby Bombard scored 14 points and Emily Bombard added 13 points as the Cavaliers defeated the Comets in a FL interdivisional game at IHC.
Jennah Netto and Bria Larabee each generated 10 points for IHC (13-4) against Carthage (0-16, 0-11).
ALEXANDRIA 52, COPENHAGEN 49
Bridget Watson recorded a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds as the Purple Ghosts upended the Golden Knights in a FL “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Sincerity Diange supplied 12 points for Alexandria (8-7, 7-7) and Madi Davidson tallied eight points to go along with 10 rebounds.
Aubree Smykla scored a game-high 23 points for Copenhagen (13-4, 12-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 49, LAFARGEVILLE 39
Raegan Riordan scored 15 points to propel the Panthers past the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Ever Vaughn registered a double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds for Belleville Henderson (9-7, 9-4). Emeline Barton scored 16 points to lead LaFargeville (6-11, 6-7).
■ Also FL play, South Jefferson topped visiting Lowville, 47-43, in an interdivisional game.
GENERAL BROWN 59, CANTON 34
Kori Nichols scored 19 points and Leah Ferris contributed 12 points as the Lions (16-2) defeated the Golden Bears in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Josie Gabriel scored 12 points for Canton (11-7) and Ava Hoy chipped in 10.
LISBON 53, POTSDAM 39
Allison Bell scored 20 points to send Lisbon (10-8) past the Sandstoners in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Rachel LaRock scored 12 points and Leah Warren added 10 for Lisbon. Emma Brosell scored 10 points for Potsdam (7-11).
MASSENA 46, MADRID-WADDINGTON 34
Madison LaDuke led Massena (7-7) with 14 points in a nonleague win over the Yellowjackets in Madrid.
Chyler Richards added 11 points for Massena. Hailey Marcellus scored 10 points for Madrid-Waddington (12-5).
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
Brandon O’Shea scored the winning goal in the third period as the Golden Bears (3-12, 3-6) defeated St. Lawrence Central in an intradivision game at Canton.
Drew Blevins and Jacob Rosales also scored for Canton.
Michael Donie and Andrew LaMora scored for the Larries (2-13-1, 1-10-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
ADIRONDACK UNITED 7, MASSENA 0
Ava Reynolds made 12 saves as Adirondack United shut out the Red Raiders (8-11) in a nonleague game in Massena.
Lilliam Willis scored three goals for Adirondack United.
BEEKMANTOWN 3, POTSDAM 0
Kori-Lynne Lamoy made 19 saves as Beekmantown shut out the Sandstoners (14-3) in a nonleague game at Potsdam.
Amaya Abellard scored two goals for Beekmantown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.