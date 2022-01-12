CARTHAGE — Trenton Walker scored 34 points as Carthage’s boys basketball team defeated Canton 82-66 on Wednesday night in a nonleague game.
Makiah Johnson chipped in with 14 points for the Comets (5-5 overall) and Caleb Ashlaw scored 11 points.
Sam Roiger and Jonah Longshore each scored 16 points for the Golden Bears (9-2) and Luke Wentworth and Ryan Jones each contributed 10 points.
INDIAN RIVER 64, UTICA NOTRE DAME 62
Reagan Alexander hit a 3-pointer as time expired as the Warriors edged the Jugglers in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Alexander finished with 12 points, while Michael Frimpong posted a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds for Indian River (2-9).
Jaden Massey scored 13 points for Utica Notre Dame (1-8).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 64, HANNIBAL 27
Curtis Staie scored a game-high 25 points as the Spartans defeated the Warriors in a nonleague game in Hannibal.
Evan Widrick added 16 points for South Jefferson (5-4) against Hannibal (1-6).
SACKETS HARBOR 76, BEAVER RIVER 38
Tyler Green poured in 34 points and seized 12 rebounds as the Patriots cruised to a victory over the Beavers in a division crossover game in Sackets Harbor.
Austin Griner contributed 21 points for Sackets Harbor (11-0, 9-0) and Thomas Lind scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Lucas Roes scored 14 points to pace Beaver River (5-4, 5-3).
SOUTH LEWIS 60, ALEXANDRIA 27
Aidan McGuire produced 21 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as South Lewis defeated Alexandria in a crossover game at Alexandria Bay.
Parker Kristoff added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons (7-3, 7-2). Elijah Moultrie made 10 steals and seven assists.
Brock Hunter paced Alexandria (0-12, 0-11) with 19 points.
COPENHAGEN 61, SANDY CREEK 29
Landon Sullivan scored 18 points to pace a balanced effort as the Golden Knights downed the Comets in a division crossover meeting in Copenhagen,
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor tallied 15 points for Copenhagen (9-3, 6-3) and Caden Miller scored 10 points.
Hudson Hunt scored 11 points to lead Sandy Creek (3-7, 3-6).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LISBON 46, ST. REGIS FALLS 43
Gabrielle Taylor scored 14 points to lead the Golden Knights (5-5) past the Saints in a nonleague game in Lisbon.
Julia Rishe added 10 points for Lisbon. Rhea Work scored 22 points for the Saints (2-5).
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 43, TUPPER LAKE 11
Emma Russell tallied 18 points to send the Panthers past the Lumberjacks (0-8, 0-2) in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Brushton.
Kennadey Hebert added 10 points for the Panthers (6-4, 3-3).
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 13, TUPPER LAKE 2
Jack Mills scored three goals to lead the Blue Devils (8-2, 6-0) in an NAC Division II game in Ogdensburg.
Dylan Irvine totaled two goals and three assists, and Camden Griffith and Cooper Garvey both scored two goals for OFA.
Chase Jacobs, Tegan Frederick, Landin McDonald and Trent Lovley also scored.
Beckett Savage scored both goals for Tupper Lake (2-10, 1-7).
CANTON 6, NORTHWOOD PREP JV 5
The Golden Bears (6-3) scored five goals in the third period to rally from a 4-1 deficit in a nonleague win over the Northwood Prep JV team in Canton.
Josh Aldous scored two goals, including the game-winner with 75 seconds left for Canton.
Rhett Palmer and Garritt Palmer also scored two goals.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 3, MASSENA 2 (OT)
Vail St. Hilaire scored two goals, including the overtime winner, as the Huskies (7-0-2) defeated the Red Raiders in a nonleague game in Massena.
Anna Monette also scored for Malone.
Bella Cromie and Karenhatironhtha Johnson scored for the Red Raiders (7-2-1).
WRESTLING
SOUTH JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK WINS PAIR
Aaron Briones-Cooper (138 pounds) and Jack Mangan (152) both won a pair of matches as South Jefferson/Sandy Creek beat both Beaver River and Copenhagen in a Frontier League “B” Division tri-meet at Adams Center.
Briones-Cooper and Mangan each won a match by fall and earned the other via decision for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (4-3), which beat Beaver River, 34-28, and Copenhagen, 34-27.
Derek Walseman (110) earned a pin for the Beavers (6-3, 2-2). Copenhagen (3-2) won two matches Tuesday night against Lowville and South Lewis.
GOUVERNEUR 51, OFA 6
Turner Sochia (132 pounds), Trayton Tupper (145) and Gabe Wainwright (172) all won by pin as the Wildcats beat the Blue Devils (0-4) in the first of two matches in Gouverneur.
GOUVERNEUR 53, MASSENA 18
The Wildcats (4-0) picked up a home sweep as Tupper (152), Carter Baer (189) and Ryan Mashaw (110) all won by pin against the Red Raiders.
Colden Hardy (145) and Roy Gamble (285) won by pin for Massena (3-1).
VOLLEYBALL
SANDY CREEK 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Maiya Hathway generated 18 kills, 16 service points, 14 assists and 10 digs as the Comets rallied past the Warriors (6-3) for a 20-25, 25-16, 25-23, 9-25, 25-21 for Frontier League interdivision victory at Sandy Creek.
Lizzie Glazier accumulated 14 digs and 10 kills while Mikayla Glazier notched 18 assists for Sandy Creek (9-2, 8-2).
WATERTOWN 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Rose Fonfrias notched 18 service points and five digs as the Cyclones got a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 interdivision win over the Lions in Dexter.
Augusta Boomhower handed out 15 assists and Alana Mastin totaled 10 digs for Watertown (5-7, 4-6).
Marriah Washer supplied 17 digs and Dayna Hall logged seven assists for General Brown (0-10, 0-9).
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Emma Dicob collected 10 kills and four aces as the Beavers swept the Vikings, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14, in “C” Division game at Clayton.
Kaelyn Boliver dished out 12 assists in her first varsity game for Beaver River (7-3).
Thousand Islands dropped to 1-8, 1-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.