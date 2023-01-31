Comets capture wrestling title

Sports roundup

CARTHAGE — Four Carthage wrestlers scored pins as the Comets defeated the Indian River Warriors, 48-23, to wrap up the Frontier League “A” Division regular season title Tuesday night.

Jackson Wells (102), Kodi Kolk (152), Hunter Sanderson (172) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) all won via pin for the Comets (8-0 overall), who stopped the Warriors (12-1, 7-1) from extending their division-winning streak, which was at 13. Landon Copley (132) recorded a technical fall for Carthage.

