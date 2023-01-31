CARTHAGE — Four Carthage wrestlers scored pins as the Comets defeated the Indian River Warriors, 48-23, to wrap up the Frontier League “A” Division regular season title Tuesday night.
Jackson Wells (102), Kodi Kolk (152), Hunter Sanderson (172) and Kamdyn Dorchester (285) all won via pin for the Comets (8-0 overall), who stopped the Warriors (12-1, 7-1) from extending their division-winning streak, which was at 13. Landon Copley (132) recorded a technical fall for Carthage.
Manny Gonzales (138) and Davin Dewaine (215) each won by fall, and Tomah Gummow (118) registered a technical fall for Indian River.
LOWVILLE 49, WATERTOWN 47
Dalton Myers scored 15 points as the Red Raiders held off the Cyclones for a crossover victory at Lowville.
Ryan Myers and Brody Brown each added 10 points for Lowville (12-4, 11-1).
Jack Adams led all scorers with 17 points for Watertown (8-9, 5-5).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 61, CARTHAGE 48
Bobby Piddock supplied 19 points and pulled in nine rebounds as South Jefferson held off Carthage in an interdivision game in Adams.
Curtis Staie followed with 18 points and seven assists for the Spartans (9-8, 8-5) and Evan Widrick scored 11 points.
Trenton Walker led all scorers with 23 points for the Comets (9-7, 4-5).
GENERAL BROWN 62, INDIAN RIVER 47
Tucker Rosbrook scored 29 points and hauled in 15 rebounds as the Lions defeated the Warriors in an interdivisional game in Dexter.
Luke Heller chipped in with nine points and Aiden McManaman added eight points for General Brown (13-2, 11-1) against Indian River (2-14, 0-10).
SACKETS HARBOR 82, ALEXANDRIA 36
Austin Griner generated 36 points and totaled six rebounds, four assists and six steals to pace the Patriots to a “D” Division triumph over the Purple Ghosts at Sackets Harbor.
Marcus Castine contributed 22 points for division-leading Sackets Harbor (16-1, 14-0), and Ethan Tracy scored 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
Brady Carpenter scored 11 points for Alexandria (0-17, 0-14) and Kalman Trickey finished with 10 points.
Kenny Timmerman scored 14 points to pace a balanced effort as the Lakers defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division game played at LaFargeville.
Alex Radley contributed 11 points for Lyme (3-14, 3-11) and Logan McDonald and Ethan O’Brien each scored 10 points.
Nate Wyatt scored 25 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to pace LaFargeville (5-12, 3-11), and Jeremy Shimel contributed 14 points.
BEAVER RIVER 64, SANDY CREEK 53
Lucas Roes scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds to fuel the Beavers to victory over the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Kade Schneider contributed 18 points and totaled seven rebounds, and Matthew Knight scored 10 points for Beaver River (11-6, 11-5) against Sandy Creek (10-7, 10-6).
HARRISVILLE 74, MORRISTOWN 34
Tanner Sullivan scored 26 points to lead Harrisville (15-2, 8-1) past Morristown in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Morristown.
Walker Belile led Morristown (3-9, 2-6) with 10 points.
LISBON 86, EDWARDS-KNOX 38
Cooper Rutherford scored 34 points as the Golden Knights (7-9, 6-3) defeated the Cougars in a West Division game in Lisbon.
A.J. Donaldson added 21 points for Lisbon.
Cooper Allen led the Cougars (4-12, 2-8) with 20 points.
CHATEAUGAY 62, ST. LAWRENCE 39
Ethan Cook and Jake Johnston both scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs (12-2, 9-0) past the Larries in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Ayden Beach score 19 points for the Larries (12-4, 7-3).
Jace Hammond scored 23 points to send the Huskies (13-2, 9-1) over the Wildcats in a Central Division game in Malone.
Gunvir Johal scored 13 points for Malone.
Raine Rumble led Gouverneur (11-3, 6-2) with 22 points.
POTSDAM 86, SALMON RIVER 44
Ian VanWagner scored 31 points to send the Sandstoners (8-9, 3-6) past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Potsdam.
Theo Hughes scored 15 points and Tanner Race added 13.
Edward Jacobs led Salmon River (3-11, 0-9) with 15 points and Sebastien Laughing scored 14.
WATERTOWN 44, LOWVILLE 32
Jommy Fasehun notched 14 points as the host Cyclones topped the Red Raiders in a crossover matchup.
Penelope Brown chipped in eight points for Watertown (7-11, 4-8).
Anna Dening was the game’s high-scorer with 15 points for Lowville (10-8, 8-7).
n In other action, Immaculate Heart Central defeated Thousand Islands, 55-26.
Indian River’s Calvin Eggleston captured the Frontier League diving championship at Indian River in Philadelphia.
Eggleston recorded 439.45 points en route to the crown. South Jefferson’s Nate Bliss finished second with 308.80 points.
