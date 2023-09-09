Ludlow keys Vikings’ debut win

PHILADELPHIA — Seth Charlton scored a goal and assisted on another as Watertown recorded a 2-0 victory over Indian River in a Frontier League “A” Division boys soccer game Friday at Indian River.

Charlton scored in the 29th minute for the Cyclones (1-1-1 overall, 1-0 league). He assisted on Jack Rathbun’s goal in the 49th minute. Watertown goalie Devin Connell made three saves in the shutout. Joseph Raap stopped six shots for Indian River (2-1, 1-1).

