PHILADELPHIA — Seth Charlton scored a goal and assisted on another as Watertown recorded a 2-0 victory over Indian River in a Frontier League “A” Division boys soccer game Friday at Indian River.
Charlton scored in the 29th minute for the Cyclones (1-1-1 overall, 1-0 league). He assisted on Jack Rathbun’s goal in the 49th minute. Watertown goalie Devin Connell made three saves in the shutout. Joseph Raap stopped six shots for Indian River (2-1, 1-1).
COPENHAGEN 5, SACKETS HARBOR 2
Landon Sullivan scored twice as Copenhagen struck for four goals in the first half to win the “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Chase Nevills and Caden Miller each finished with a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (3-0, 2-0), who also received a goal from Logan Jordal.
Spencer Oliva and William Virkler scored for the Patriots (1-1).
In other games, South Lewis defeated Thousand Islands 5-1 in a “C” Division meeting.
Ryan Scott’s first-half goal stood up as Lyme captured its opening game in the Harrisville Tournament against host Harrisville.
Evan Froelich made three saves to anchor the defensive performance for the Lakers.
CARTHAGE 1, EDWARDS-KNOX 1
Carthage prevailed in a shootout to advance past Edwards-Knox in the Harrisville Tournament.
After each team scored in the first half, Carthage and Edwards-Knox played through a scoreless pair of overtime sessions.
Grant Gillman scored for the Comets (1-1-1).
BEAVER RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Beaver River received scoring from three different players to claim the “C” Division victory over Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Jasmine Martin finished with a goal and an assist and Ashlyn Boliver and Natalie Hughes also scored for Beaver River (2-0).
SACKETS HARBOR 5, DERUYTER 0
Peyton Britton kick-started the Sackets Harbor offense with a pair of goals in the first half as Sackets Harbor won its opening game over host DeRuyter in the DeRuyter Girls Booster Blast Off tournament.
Paige Britton finished the game with a pair of goals and Emily Curley added goal on a penalty kick for the Patriots (1-1), who advanced to play Cincinnatus in the final.
Sackets Harbor goalie Lily Green made nine saves to register her first career shutout.
In the Harrisville Tournament, Edwards-Knox shut out Lyme 4-0 in a first-round game at Harrisville.
IMMACULATE HEART 4, NEWFIELD 2
Abigail Bombard scored three goals as the Cavaliers prevailed in a tournament game in Union Springs.
Kailey Montgomery added a goal for IHC (1-0), which jumped out to a 2-0 lead.
Ava Murphy finished with a pair of goals as Lisbon pulled away from Heuvelton with a second half surge in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Lisbon.
Allison Bell and Leah Warren each contributed a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights. Gabby Richardson also scored.
Katie Cunningham connected for Heuvelton.
INDIAN RIVER 3, CLIFTON-FINE 0
Sydney Carbone totaled eight kills and 15 service points, including five aces, as the Warriors swept the Eagles in an NAC match played at Clifton-Fine.
Addison Smith contributed six kills, two blocks and three service points and Lilian De Alba tallied 17 assists, five service points and six digs for Indian River, which prevailed, 25-19, 25-14, 25-15.
Alena Riley chipped in with six kills and one block for the Warriors.
