Charlton sparks WHS boys hoops

Sports roundup

WATERTOWN — Seth Charlton scored a game-high 22 points to spark Watertown’s boys basketball team to a 69-51 triumph over Carthage on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game played at Case Middle School.

Parker Moffett and Patrick Duah each recorded a double-double of 15 points and 22 rebounds and 14 points and 15 rebounds, respectively, for the Cyclones, who improve to 6-8, including 4-4 in league play.

