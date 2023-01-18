WATERTOWN — Seth Charlton scored a game-high 22 points to spark Watertown’s boys basketball team to a 69-51 triumph over Carthage on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “A” Division game played at Case Middle School.
Parker Moffett and Patrick Duah each recorded a double-double of 15 points and 22 rebounds and 14 points and 15 rebounds, respectively, for the Cyclones, who improve to 6-8, including 4-4 in league play.
Ashton Norton scored 12 points to pace Carthage (8-5, 3-4) and Trenton Walker finished with 10 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 78, SANDY CREEK 75 (OT)
Curtis Staie put up 37 points and handed out nine assists as South Jefferson pulled out a hard-fought interdivision victory over Sandy Creek in overtime in Adams.
Nolan Widrick added 18 points and Bobby Piddock 15 for the Spartans (8-6, 7-4). Piddock, who scored seven of his points in overtime, grabbed 11 rebounds.
Colton Killiam scored 22 points for Sandy Creek (9-5, 8-5). Mason Ennist added 19 points and Hudson Hunt contributed 17.
GENERAL BROWN 63, BEAVER RIVER 44
Tucker Rosbrook scored a game-high 24 points as the Lions defeated the Beavers in a division crossover game played at Beaver River.
Luke Heller contributed 11 points for General Brown (8-2, 7-1) and Ryan Hiller chipped in 11 points. Lucas Roes recorded a double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds for Beaver River (8-4).
COPENHAGEN 48, LYME 30
Samuel Carroll recorded a double-double by scoring 16 points and seizing 13 rebounds to spark the Golden Knights past the Lakers in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Joshua L’Huillier scored 11 points and Hayden McAtee chipped in with 10 points for Copenhagen (7-6, 5-6) against Lyme (1-12, 1-10).
OFA 66, SALMON RIVER 42
Justin McIntyre scored 28 points as the Blue Devils pulled away in the second half for the Central Division victory over the Shamrocks in Fort Covington.
Shea Polniak added nine points for OFA (3-8, 2-4).
Edward Jacobs topped Salmon River’s scorers with 23 points. Sebastien Laughing added 10 for the Shamrocks (3-9, 0-7).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COPENHAGEN 46, LYME 28
Aubree Smykla scored 15 points and Alyssa Fitzpatrick totaled eight points, six rebounds and six steals as the Golden Knights (11-2) topped the Lakers (3-9, 2-8) in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 67, SOUTH LEWIS 35
Reagan Riordan scored 22 points to spark the Panthers past the Falcons in an interdivisional game in Belleville.
Ever Vaughn supplied 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Neva Bettinger contributed 15 points and totaled 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals for Belleville Henderson (7-5, 7-3) against South Lewis (0-12).
WATERTOWN 47, CARTHAGE 22
Jommy Fasehun scored 12 points and Kimmy Dileonardo contributed 12 points as the Cyclones (6-8, 3-6) topped the Comets (0-13, 0-9) in an “A” Division game played at Carthage.
ALEXANDRIA 54, SANDY CREEK 33
Bridget Watson netted 15 points to pace four double-digits scorers to fuel the Purple Ghosts (5-7) to a crossover divisional win over the Comets (6-6) at Sandy Creek.
Molly Edgar contributed 12 points, Madi Davidson 11 and Sincerity Diange 10 for Alexandria. Baylee Williams’ 11 points paced the Comets.
Also in FL play, LaFargeville topped Sackets Harbor, 55-44.
HAMMOND 61, HERMON-DEKALB 37
Seniors Sadey Sprabary and Hailee Manning led a balanced offensive attack with 13 points each as the Red Devils won the Northern Athletic Conference West Division game over the Demons in Hammond.
Landree Kenyon followed with 12 points and Ava Howie had 11 for Hammond (6-0, 4-0). Aaliyah O’Donnell led Hermon-DeKalb (6-7, 2-3) with 14 points. Olivia Simser scored 11.
OFA 60, SALMON RIVER 28
Seventh-grader Amya LaFlair scored 21 points and Olivia Merrill added 17 as Ogdensburg Free Academy claimed a Central Division game over Salmon River in Ogdensburg.
Abigail Raven contributed 10 points and Jaedyn Awan added nine for the Blue Devils (7-5, 4-3). Ryanne LaFrance scored eight points for Salmon River (3-8, 0-7).
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, S. JEFFERSON 1
Rori Mattis supplied 18 service points and added 10 assists as Beaver River clinched the FL “C” Division regular-season title with a 25-19, 23-25, 25-21, 25-12 victory in Adams.
McKinley Becker and Adalynn Olmstead contributed seven kills apiece. Madeline Hylen added 20 digs for Beaver River (10-0).
WATERTOWN 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Makayla Rocha totaled eight service points, including seven aces, four digs and four kills as the Cyclones swept the Lions in a division crossover match, 25-13, 25-18 and 25-14.
Olivia Urf tallied 12 service points and eight assists for Watertown (5-6, 5-5), and Adele Lanphear finished with nine service points and four digs. Kate Ciscell added seven kills.
Addyson Starr totaled 10 assists and six digs for General Brown, Isabelle Wetzel recorded seven digs and Kiera Guerriero registered five kills.
BOYS HOCKEY
MALONE 6, ST. LAWRENCE 4
Gavin Charland scored a pair of goals in the third period to spark Malone to an NAC Division II win against St. Lawrence Central in Winthrop.
Cam Perras added a goal and assist for the Huskies, which broke a 3-3 tie with a three-goal third. Tristan Russel and Jonathan Scharf also scored for Malone. Logan Spaulding and Edmund Collins assisted on two goals.
For St. Lawrence, Connor Prevost accounted for two goals and two assists, and Andrew LaMora assisted on three goals. Charlie Dow supplied a goal and an assist and Michael Donie scored.
GIRLS HOCKEY
MALONE 11, MASSENA 3
Chanel Thompson led Malone’s scoring barrage with four goals and an assist as the Huskies rolled to a 6-0 first-period lead en route to the victory in Massena.
Olivia Cook supplied three goals and three assists for Malone (7-2-1), and Anna Monette assisted on four goals and also scored. Taytum Cook-Francis added two goals and an assist, and Ava Boyea rounded out the scoring for the Huskies.
Brooke Terry, Ella Matejcik and Harper Oakes scored for Massena (5-8).
WRESTLING
S. JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 46, BEAVER RIVER 25
Ryley Monica registered a pin in 2 minutes, 25 seconds at 145 pounds to highlight South Jefferson/Sandy Creek’s victory over Beaver River in Beaver Falls.
Chase Lawton (132), Lucas Edgar (138) and Travis Montone (172) each won by decision for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (5-2). Dominic Roes and Connor Everson and John Paradis won via pin for Beaver River (3-9, 2-5). Gavin Fowler added a win by fall.
BOWLING
WARRIORS CLINCH TITLE
The Indian River girls wrapped up the FL regular-season title by going 2-0 during Wednesday’s matches at Pla-Mor Lanes in Watertown.
The Warriors topped Carthage and Alexandria to go to 9-1. There is one more regular-season session next Wednesday at Lewis Lanes in Lowville.
Danielle Brumfield of Indian River registered the top three-game score of 432 for an average of 144.
In the boys matches, Indian River also went 2-0 to improve to 7-3. Carthage went 1-1 and is 8-2 overall. Ethan Crouse of Beaver River, who bowls independently, recorded the high score of 720 over three games for a 240 average.
