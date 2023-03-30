DEXTER — Jack Clough scored three goals and Jack Rathbun generated two goals and two assists to spark Watertown’s boys lacrosse team to a 10-6 triumph over General Brown in a Frontier League game Thursday night.
Goalie Patrick Duah made 14 saves for the Cyclones (2-0), who shut out the Lions in the fourth quarter.
Nico Spaziani contributed two goals and an assist and Mick O’Donnell totaled a goal and two assists for Watertown, which outscored General Brown, 5-2 in the second half.
Carter Hunt and Sheamus Devine each tallied two goals and an assist for the Lions (1-1), and goalie Luke Secreti finished with eight saves.
CARTHAGE 14, INDIAN RIVER 12
Ashton Norton scored five goals to propel the Comets past the Warriors to win a FL game at Philadelphia.
Kayden Paquette tallied three goals, Josh Bigelow totaled two goals and two assists and Evan Dicob scored a pair of goals to pace Carthage (1-1, 1-0).
Goalie Corey Decker made nine saves for the Comets.
Connor McMahon recorded six points, including three goals, for Indian River (0-1), Ethan Petrus tallied three goals and two assists, and Zachary McMahon scored three goals.
LAFAYETTE/ONONDAGA 16, THOUSAND ISLANDS 5
Morgan Fox totaled two goals and two assists and goalie Colin Hynes made 13 saves as the Vikings (0-2) were dealt a nonleague loss to the visiting Lancers (1-0).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 17, INDIAN RIVER 5
Savannah Hodges supplied five goals and Madelyn Barney scored three goals and assisted on two others to pace the Spartans over the Warriors in a FL game in Adams.
Lily Morrison contributed two goals and two assists for South Jefferson (2-0) and Brooke Perry and Jade Doldo each tallied two goals and an assist.
Ravan Marsell scored three goals to lead Indian River (1-1).
WATERTOWN 18, GENERAL BROWN 4
Alex Macutek, Olivia Macutek and Amalia Netto each generated five points, with the Macutek sisters scoring four goals apiece, to propel the Cyclones past the Lions in FL action at Watertown.
Netto totaled two goals and three assists for Watertown (1-1) and Sienna Virga tallied three goals and an assist.
Alena Clough tallied two goals and an assist, and Julia Covey scored a pair of goals for the Cyclones.
Natalie Bonham-Kovalik totaled two goals and an assist for General Brown (1-1).
Kathryn Mayer tallied four goals to lead the Red Raiders past Heuvelton in the Northern Athletic Conference and season opener for both teams in Massena.
Hailey Lashomb and Samantha Arney each scored three goals for Massena.
Saige Blevins led Heuvelton with four goals.
