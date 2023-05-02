Canton’s Alguire spins no-hitter against rival Potsdam in softball

Sports roundup

TURIN — Camiren Collins won four times as Watertown beat South Lewis 89-52 in a Frontier League boys track and field tri-meet Tuesday.

Collins racked up victories in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 relay and 400 hurdles for Watertown (4-0).

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.