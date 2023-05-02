TURIN — Camiren Collins won four times as Watertown beat South Lewis 89-52 in a Frontier League boys track and field tri-meet Tuesday.
Collins racked up victories in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 relay and 400 hurdles for Watertown (4-0).
Collin Stafford earned wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for South Lewis (3-2), which beat Sandy Creek, 119-1.
INDIAN RIVER 84. SOUTH JEFFERSON 57
Hector Ramos picked up three wins as the Warriors beat the Spartans in an “A” Division meet in Philadelphia.
Ramos registered victories in the 1,600, 1,600 relay and 3,200 for Indian River (4-0).
James King won the 200 and high jump for South Jefferson (1-2).
CARTHAGE 80, BEAVER RIVER 61
Trenton Walker and Jhamel Lankford each won three times as the Comets beat the Beavers in an interdivision meet Monday at Beaver Falls.
Walker posted wins in the 200 meters, 400 relay and long jump while Lankford was first in the 100, 400 relay and triple jump for Carthage (2-2).
Conner Zehr posted wins in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for Beaver River (1-2).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
SOUTH JEFFERSON 80, INDIAN RIVER 56
Kennady Billman was a three-time winner as the Spartans beat the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division meet in Philadelphia.
Billman, a Belleville Henderson student, swept the 100 and 200 meters and took the triple jump for South Jefferson (5-0), which wrapped up the “A” Division title.
MacKenzie Adams generated wins in the 100 hurdles, long jump and high jump for Indian River (1-3).
SOUTH LEWIS SWEEPS WHS, SC
Brynn Bernard accumulated for wins as South Lewis beat Watertown and Sandy Creek in a three-way interdivision meet at Turin,
Bernard recorded victories in the 400 meters, 800, 1,600 relay at triple jump for South Lewis (4-0), which beat Watertown, 122-19, and Sandy Creek, 140-0.
Jazmine Robertson took both the 100 and 200 for Watertown (1-3).
BASEBALL
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 12, LAFARGEVILLE 1 (5)
Brittan Cross logged two hits, including a triple, and three RBIs as the Panthers downed the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Brandon Dodge also singled, tripled and drove in three runs for Belleville (5-2).
J.D. Smith singled for LaFargeville (0-7).
SOUTH LEWIS 7, SACKETS HARBOR 3
Drew Maurer’s two RBIs helped the Falcons pull away for a crossover victory against the Patriots in Turin.
Gunner Griffith struck out seven in a complete-game win on the mound for South Lewis (5-4, 4-3).
Jake Peters provided a pair of hits for Sackets Harbor (1-7, 1-6).
ALEXANDRIA 6-5, COPENHAGEN 3-11
Nathan Hoffman drove in three runs in game one as the Purple Ghosts (4-5) and Golden Knights played to a “D” Division split at Copenhagen.
Landon Sullivan notched four hits and three RBIs in the second game for Copenhagen (6-3, 5-2).
SOFTBALL
THOUSAND ISLANDS 20, COPENHAGEN 0 (5)
Marena Grenier struck out 13 in a five-inning no-hitter as the Vikings blanked the Golden Knights (2-7, 1-5) in a crossover game at Copenhagen.
Delaney Wiley homered and drove in three runs and Mekka Robbins plated a pair of runs for Thousand Islands (8-1, 7-1).
SACKETS HARBOR 4, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Myah Mattice slapped a run-scoring triple as the Patriots held off the Falcons for a crossover victory in Turin.
Natalie Gibbons tossed a complete-game four-hitter for Sackets Harbor (5-3).
Brandy Stanford went 1-for-3 for South Lewis (3-5, 3-4).
CANTON 19, OFA 0
Sydnee Francis and Olivia Sero each went 3-for-4 to lead the Golden Bears past the Blue Devils (2-5) in a Central Division game in Ogdensburg.
Francis also stole three bases for Canton (7-1, 7-0). Tessa Alguire and Ava Hoy each added two hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 10, INDIAN RIVER 5
Josh Bigelow and Kayden Paquette each registered four goals as the Comets outscored the Warriors 7-3 in the second half to pull away to the Frontier League victory in Carthage.
Bigelow also contributed an assist. Noah Odett added a goal and two assists for the Comets (3-8, 3-4). Ashton Norton added a goal, and Grant Dicob assisted on two goals. Corey Decker made nine saves.
Brady Lynch scored twice for Indian River (2-7, 1-5). Ethan Petrus provided a goal and two assists. Riley Alexander and Connor McMahon also scored.
OFA 13, CANTON 8
Nate Irvine scored four goals to help the Blue Devils past the Golden Bears in an NAC game in Canton.
Tegan Frederick and Theodore Hewko added three goals for OFA (7-3).
Josh Ayrassian scored three goals for Canton (4-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 21, IHC 2
Maddie Barney racked up seven goals as the Spartans downed the Cavaliers (4-5, 3-4) in a Frontier League game at Adams.
Savannah Hodges produced six goals and two assists for South Jefferson (9-2, 8-0).
INDIAN RIVER 20, GENERAL BROWN 7
Michaela Delles scored five goals as the Warriors topped the Lions (3-7, 1-7) in a Frontier League matchup at Philadelphia.
Ravan Marsell accumulated three goals, three assists and 12 draw controls while Kallie Delles collected four goals and two assists for Indian River (8-2, 6-2).
MASSENA 13, SARA-PLACID 2
Sam Arney scored four goals to lead Massena to a win over Sara-Placid in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Massena.
Harper Oakes added three goals for the Red Raiders (5-4). Sara-Placid fell to 1-6.
