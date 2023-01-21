PHILADELPHIA — Xander Gaige, Zach Kilburn and Bennett Pistner each were four-time winners as the Watertown boys swimming team won the Frontier League championships Saturday at Indian River Middle School.
Gaige swept the 50-yard and 100 freestyle events as well as being part of the first-place 400 freestyle relay.
Kilburn picked up wins in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle relay for the Cyclones. Pistner produced victories in the 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley and 200 freestyle relay for Watertown. The trio teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay for WHS, which got 556 points. South Jefferson was second with 435 points.
Collin Kempney took the 200 and 500 freestyle events for third-place Lowville. Carthage and Indian River rounded out the top five.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, LOWVILLE 2
Maddy Moore racked up 31 assists, 23 service points, 15 digs and five aces as the Warriors avenged their only loss of the season with a 25-20, 25-15, 22-25, 21-25, 15-13 FL interdivision sweep of the Red Raiders in Lowville.
Ryleigh Fleming generated 33 digs, nine service points and four aces, while Madison Bigelow tallied 12 kills, eight digs and eight service points for Indian River.
Mackenzie Ples posted 34 assists and 19 digs, while Peyton Cole accumulated 20 kills and 20 digs for Lowville (8-3).
SANDY CREEK 3, S. JEFFERSON 0
Marissa Brennan registered eight digs, five digs, four aces and four blocks as the Comets got a 25-12, 25-23, 25-12 interdivision sweep of the Spartans (4-6) at Adams.
Phoenicia Hathway chipped in 11 digs, nine kills and three aces, while Makayla Glazier provided 11 assists, seven aces and five digs for Sandy Creek (7-3, 5-3).
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAFARGEVILLE 57, ALEXANDRIA 36
Nate Wyatt poured in 27 points and seized 10 rebounds as the Red Knights (5-8, 3-7) beat the Purple Ghosts (0-12, 0-10) in a FL “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
GENERAL BROWN 62, FOWLER 42
Tucker Rosbrook scored 26 points, hauled in 19 rebounds and blocked six shots to lift the visiting Lions past the Falcons in a nonleague game at Syracuse.
Aiden McManaman contributed 12 points for General Brown (10-2) and Ryan Hiller chipped in nine points.
Ponce Williams scored 18 points to pace Fowler (4-9).
■ Also in nonleague play, Seton Catholic edged host Lowville, 52-50, and Mexico edged visiting Indian River, 39-38.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 72, LISBON 71
Harlee Besio anchored the Colts with 20 points as the Colts edged the Golden Knights for a nonleague win at Lisbon.
Eric Friedel contributed 16 points for Colton-Pierrepont (6-7). Lisbon (5-7) countered with 25 points from Cooper Rutherford.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 75, BEAVER RIVER 22
Kori Nichols scored 13 points and Ainsley Fuller and Lily Dupee each contributed 12 points as the Lions cruised past the Beavers in a FL division crossover game at Dexter.
Brooke Wiley chipped in 11 points for General Brown (11-2, 10-1) and Leah Ferris added 10 points.
LOWVILLE 48, HEUVELTON 46
Anna Dening’s 28 points helped the Red Raiders rally for a nonleague victory over the Bulldogs at Heuvelton.
Jakayla Spence added 10 points for Lowville (8-6).
Raya McGaw posted a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds for Heuvelton (8-6).
LISBON 47, EDWARDS-KNOX 46
Rachel LaRock recorded a double-double of 23 points and 18 rebounds as the Golden Knights held off the Cougars for an Northern Athletic Conference West win at Lisbon.
Allison Bell logged her own double-double of 17 points and 10 boards for Lisbon (8-6, 3-4). Kiana Hogle supplied 16 points for Edwards-Knox (7-6, 4-3).
