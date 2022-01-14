LOWVILLE — Elijah Engelhart scored 30 points, including eight 3-point field goals, as the Lowville boys basketball team downed Indian River, 79-34, in a Frontier League crossover game Friday night.
Brody Brown added 17 points for the unbeaten Red Raiders (10-0, 8-0).
Michael Frimpong paced the Warriors (2-9, 0-6) with 18 points.
SOUTH LEWIS 52, THOUSAND ISLANDS 37
Aidan McGuire finished two blocks short of a triple-double as the Falcons beat the Vikings in a “C” Division matchup at Turin.
McGuire racked up 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks while Elijah Moultrie totaled 10 points for South Lewis (8-3, 8-2).
Brayden Wiley scored 12 points for Thousand Islands (5-7, 5-6).
BEAVER RIVER 70, IMMACULATE HEART 25
Jonah Shearer scored 14 points and hauled in nine rebounds as the Beavers cruised to victory over the Cavaliers in a “C” Division game in Beaver Falls.
Lucas Roes contributed 13 points and Kade Schneider finished with 12 points for Beaver River (6-4. 6-3) against Immaculate Heart Central (1-9).
SACKETS HARBOR 68, COPENHAGEN 42
Tyler Green scored 23 points and totaled nine rebounds, three assists and four steals as the Patriots defeated the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Marcus Castine totaled 14 points and six rebounds for Sackets Harbor (12-0, 10-0) and Austin Griner scored 13 points.
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor led Copenhagen (9-4, 6-4) with 10 points.
LAFARGEVILLE 48, ALEXANDRIA 44
Nate Wyatt registered 29 points and 15 rebounds as the Red Knights rallied past the Purple Ghosts for a “D” Division win at Alexandria Bay.
Addison Waterman chipped in 15 points and seven rebounds for LaFargeville (2-5).
Brock Hunter scored 27 points for Alexandria (0-13, 0-12).
n Also on Friday in nonleague play, Camden defeated Carthage, 58-44.
CANTON 63, SALMON RIVER 39
Sam Roiger scored 18 points to lead Canton (10-2, 6-0) past the Shamrocks in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Fort Covington.
Chris Downs Jr. scored 14 points for Canton. Luke Wentworth tossed in 12 points and Jonah Longshore added 10.
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis led Salmon River (4-6, 0-4) with 15 points, while Sebastien Laughing added 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
ALEXANDRIA 47, LAFARGEVILLE 33
Bridget Watson posted a double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Purple Ghosts in their FL “D” Division win in Alexandria Bay.
Sincerity Diange provided 11 points and nine rebounds for Alexandria (6-6, 5-6).
Caden Hutchins led the LaFargeville (0-7, 0-6) with 15 points.
GOUVERNEUR 61, MASSENA 35
Raelin Burns scored 21 points to lead the Wildcats (7-3, 4-0) past Massena in a matchup of undefeated NAC Central Division teams in Gouverneur.
Elizabeth Riutta added nine points for Gouverneur. Chyler Richards led Massena (8-2, 4-1) with 10 points.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 59, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 31
Grace Plumley produced 21 points to send the Yellowjackets (10-1, 4-0) past Madrid-Waddington in an East Division game in Madrid.
Hailey Marcellus added 14 points for Madrid-Waddington. Kennadey Hebert led the Panthers (6-5, 3-4) with 17 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
CANTON 4, ISLANDERS 3
Rhett Palmer scored with 53 seconds left to lead the Golden Bears (7-3, 3-1) past the Islanders in an NAC intradivision game at Canton.
Kaden Baxter scored two goals for Canton and Scotty Ahlfeld also scored.
Colin Hynes, Ray Peters and Jakob Lynch scored for the Islanders (2-7-1, 1-6-1).
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN TAKES TWO
David O’Neil (138 pounds) and Nick Rogers (285) each won two matches by pin as General Brown swept Copenhagen and Watertown in a FL tri-meet at Dexter.
Nathan Snow was also a two-time winner for the Lions (6-3, 4-0), who beat the Golden Knights, 41-29, and the Cyclones, 51-23.
Kaden Tiberend (110), Chase Nevills (118) and Bryant Carter (215) each won via fall for Copenhagen (3-3). Calvin Benavides (126) and Cain Roberts (215) each scored a pin for Watertown (4-7, 3-3).
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 1
Madallyn Moore recorded 30 assists and 11 service points as the Warriors earned a 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23 FL interdivision win over the Vikings (1-9, 1-8) in Clayton.
JayLynn Robinson logged 11 service points and six kills, while Sydney Carbone totaled 10 kills for Indian River (7-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.