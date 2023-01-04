LOWVILLE — Caleb Farney won by pin in the 118-pound weight class to clinch Lowville’s 39-33 victory over General Brown in a Frontier League “B” Division wrestling match Wednesday.
Farney pinned General Brown’s Gabe Smith in one minute and 30 seconds to secure the win for the division-leading Red Raiders (4-1).
Ayden Weaver (126), Patrick Grimsey (132), Keegan Crenshaw (189) and Conner Sullivan also won by fall for Lowville.
Dylan Munk (138), John Chamberlain (145) and Tristan Jarvie (160) each won by pin for the Lions.
INDIAN RIVER 41, S. JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 33
Tomah Gummow won by technical fall at 118 to help propel the Warriors to victory over the Spartans in a division crossover match in Philadelphia.
Jared Cook (285), Kymah Gummow (102), Kane Lynch (126), Manuel Gonzales (145), Brady Lynch (160) and Davin Dewaine (215) each won by pin for division-leading Indian River (4-0).
Chase Lawton (132), Ryley Monica (152), Jack Mangan (172) and Travis Montone (189) all won by fall for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (2-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 57, S. LEWIS 21
Peyton Britton poured in 30 points and hauled in eight rebounds as the Patriots bested the Falcons in an interdivisional game at Sackets Harbor.
Emily Curley contributed 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds for Sackets Harbor (4-5, 4-4) against South Lewis (0-8).
COPENHAGEN 53, ALEXANDRIA 30
Aubree Smykla and Madison Cheek each scored 16 points to pace the Golden Knights over the Purple Ghosts in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Samantha Stokely contributed 15 points and eight rebounds for Copenhagen (7-2, 6-0).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 39, SANDY CREEK 34
Ever Vaughn recorded a double-double by scoring 19 points and totaling 18 rebounds to pace the Panthers past the Comets in a division crossover game at Sandy Creek.
Neva Bettinger chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Kennady Billman recorded 11 rebounds for Belleville Henderson (5-4, 5-2).
Rylee McNitt scored a game-high 20 points for Sandy Creek (5-3).
IMMACULATE HEART 42, WATERTOWN 35
Abby Bombard scored a game-high 18 points to pace the Cavaliers to a division crossover win against the Cyclones at Watertown.
Estella Renzi chipped in 11 points for Immaculate Heart Central (5-2).
Penelope Brown scored 10 points to lead Watertown (4-6, 2-4).
LOWVILLE 50, BEAVER RIVER 44
Jakayla Spence scored 20 points and hauled in six rebounds as the Red Raiders defeated the Beavers in an interdivisional game at Beaver River.
Anna Dening contributed 15 points and seven rebounds for Lowville (5-4, 4-3) and Kara Macaulay totaled 12 rebounds.
Brenna Mast scored 18 points to pace Beaver River (2-8, 2-5).
■ Also in FL play, Lyme edged Thousand Islands, 51-50.
INDIAN RIVER 62, CANTON 46
Ravan Marsell scored 23 points to spark the visiting Warriors to a nonleague win against the Golden Bears in Canton.
Michaela Delles added 10 points for Indian River (10-1).
Ava Hoy scored 14 points to pace Canton (5-2) and Olivia White finished with 13 points.
MASSENA 63, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 33
Sophia Greco scored 26 points for Massena (3-4, 3-1) in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division win over the Flyers at Norwood.
Caryn Perretta scored 12 points for Norwood-Norfolk (2-6, 1-4).
LISBON 62, HARRISVILLE 46
Rachel LaRock scored 23 points and Allison Bell tossed in 22 for the Golden Knights (5-4, 1-2) in an NAC West Division win over Harrisville at Lisbon.
Isabel Miller scored 21 points for the Pirates (3-4, 0-3).
GOUVERNEUR 45, HERMON-DEKALB 38
Meredith Bush led Gouverneur (10-0) with 15 points and Chloe Smith scored 12 in a nonleague win over the Demons in DeKalb Junction.
Hannah Coller scored 21 points for Hermon-DeKalb (5-4).
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 75, INDIAN RIVER 45
Curtis Staie scored 20 points and totaled six assists and five steals to lift the Spartans past the Warriors in a FL interdivisional game at Adams.
Evan Widrick contributed 14 points and Bobby Piddock totaled 12 points and nine rebounds for South Jefferson (4-5, 3-4) against Indian River (1-6, 0-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 62, LYME 33
Matt Caprara scored a game-high 25 points to fuel the Vikings over the Lakers in a division crossover game at Clayton.
Ryan Pavlot contributed 16 points and Jack Lamon scored 11 points for Thousand Islands (5-4, 4-4) against Lyme (1-7, 1-5).
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 0
Kaelyn Boliver totaled 22 assists and five kills and Adalynn Olmstead added eight kills as the unbeaten Beavers swept the Comets in a FL interdivisional match at Carthage.
Jasmine Martin served up 12 service points and Kennedy Becker contributed 10 digs for Beaver River (7-0), which won, 25-10, 25-16, 25-16.
INDIAN RIVER 3, S. JEFFERSON 0
Madallyn Moore totaled 18 service points, including three aces, as well as 23 assists and 13 digs to spark the Warriors past the Spartans in a division crossover match at Philadelphia.
Ryleigh Fleming chipped in 12 service points and 15 digs and Sydney Carbone finished with 15 digs and 12 kills for Indian River (6-1), which won, 25-17, 26-24 and 25-23.
SOUTH LEWIS 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
The Falcons bested the Lions in a division crossover match, 14-25, 25-18, 25-17 and 25-22.
BOYS HOCKEY
OFA 7, POTSDAM 4
Dylan Irvine scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the Blue Devils (7-2, 4-0) past Potsdam in an NAC intradivision game in Ogdensburg.
Nathan Woods also scored two goals for OFA. Ryan Rutley led Potsdam (5-4, 3-1) with two goals.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, MALONE 2
Collin Sirles scored twice, including the game-winner in the third period, as the Larries (1-5, 1-3) beat Malone in a Division II game at Brasher Falls.
Michael Donie also scored for the Larries. Logan Spaulding and Owen Burditt scored for Malone (2-5).
SALMON RIVER 12, MASSENA 2
Connor Dishaw and Evan Collette both scored three goals as Salmon River (7-0, 5-0) knocked off the Red Raiders in an intradivision game at Massena.
Carter Johnson added two goals for Salmon River. Chris Marasco and Aidan Aldou scored for Massena (5-3, 2-1).
CANTON 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 2
Nate Romano scored the winning goal in the third period as the Golden Bears (2-4, 2-1) defeated Norwood-Norfolk in an intradivision game in Canton.
Josh Aldous scored the other two goals for Canton. Chase Sessions and Dylan Lauzon scored for the Flyers (2-3-2, 2-3).
