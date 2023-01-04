Farney’s triumph sparks Red Raiders

Sports roundup

LOWVILLE — Caleb Farney won by pin in the 118-pound weight class to clinch Lowville’s 39-33 victory over General Brown in a Frontier League “B” Division wrestling match Wednesday.

Farney pinned General Brown’s Gabe Smith in one minute and 30 seconds to secure the win for the division-leading Red Raiders (4-1).

