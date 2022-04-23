Times Staff Report
SACKETS HARBOR — Lyme’s baseball team continues to be unhittable.
Evan Froelich, a sophomore, fired a no-hitter, striking out 19, as the Indians blanked the Sackets Harbor Patriots, 8-0, on Saturday in a Frontier League “D” Division game. On Friday, Lyme senior Derrike Goutremout spun a no-hitter in a 13-0 win over the Patriots.
“It was a real nice effort,” Lyme coach Rob Goutremout said of Froelich’s performance. “It’s been a great week for us.”
On Saturday, Goutremout went two-for-three, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Mike Flyzik tripled and drove in four runs for Lyme (3-1), which swept the three-game series against Sackets Harbor (3-3).
Denilson DaSilva added a double for the Indians.
BEAVER RIVER 10, SANDY CREEK 1
Brayden Campeau doubled and singled and Jake Boliver singled twice and drove in a run to pace the unbeaten Beavers to victory against the Comets in a “C” Division game in Beaver Falls.
Brandon Atwood and Jonah Mullin combined on a three-hitter for Beaver River (6-0) against Sandy Creek.
SOUTH LEWIS 9, ALEXANDRIA 0
Parker Kristoff pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out nine, as South Lewis won a “C” Division game at Alexandria.
Kristoff added a single, RBI and a pair of walks at the plate for the Falcons (3-2). Cody Spann went 2-for-3 and stole two bases, and Drew Maurer supplied two singles and an RBI.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 25, GENERAL BROWN 0 (5)
Corey Roberts tripled, doubled and drove in five runs, and Evan Widrick doubled, singled twice, and drove in three runs to propel the Spartans past the Lions in a “B” Division game in Dexter.
Jack Buckingham doubled and singled and Nolan Widrick, Zach Blevins, and Aaron Briones-Cooper each collected two hits to help pace a 19-hit attack for South Jefferson (5-0).
Buckingham and Josh Matteson combined on a three-hitter for the Spartans in a game shortened to five innings because of a 10-run mercy rule.
On Friday night, Blevins doubled and singled and Widrick and Evan Widrick each singled twice as South Jefferson defeated General Brown, 11-1.
HOLLAND PATENT 9, LOWVILLE 2 (9)
Alexander Hoole belted a two-run home run as the Golden Knights (4-3) used a seven-run eighth inning for a nonleague win at Lowville.
Brendan Hamburg struck out six and gave up five hits in just over five innings of work for Lowville (3-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 9, GENERAL BROWN 8
Adam Pooler scored three goals and Cobin O’Brien tallied a pair of goals as the Spartans edged the Lions in a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Goalie Connor Leone made nine saves for South Jefferson (3-6, 3-3).
Gabe Malcolm and Julian St. Croix each scored two goals for General Brown (3-2, 2-2).
WEST GENESEE 10, WATERTOWN 6
Liam Burns totaled one goal and four assists to pace the Wildcats to victory over the Cyclones in a nonleague game in Camillus.
Charlie Lockwood scored three goals for West Genesee (5-3) and Nolan Bellotti tallied a pair of goals.
Kyan Combs generated three goals for Watertown (5-1), Mick O’Donnell contributed a goal and three assists and goalie Patrick Duah finished with 16 saves.
LAFAYETTE 19, INDIAN RIVER 14
Rowan Marsell totaled six goals and three assists in the Warriors’ nonleague loss on the road to the Lancers.
Connor McMahon scored four goals for Indian River (3-5), and Ramsey Burnard tallied two goals and two assists.
JORDAN-ELBRIDGE 19, THOUSAND ISLANDS 15
Nixon Karcz scored six goals and assisted on another, and Wade Brunelle contributed five goals and an assist to spark the Eagles (3-5) past the visiting Vikings in a nonleague game.
Jack Bashaw generated five goals and an assist for Thousand Islands (2-6) and Nolan Doxtater generated four goals and three assists. Jakob Lynch chipped in with three goals and two assists and Morgan Fox finished with three goals and an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
CARTHAGE 10, WHITESBORO 8
Georgiana Doldo scored five goals to pace the Comets to victory against the Warriors at Whitesboro.
Brooklynne Perrigo tallied three goals and an assist and Isabelle Wormwood finished with a goal and four assists for Carthage (2-5). Goalie Jayden Brown made 10 saves.
Maria Stuhlman scored three goals for Whitesboro (2-3).
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 19, GENERAL BROWN 1
Brooke Molchanoff netted five goals as the Northstars topped the Lions in a nonleague game at Dexter.
Francesca Tortora generated two goals and six assists, while Mackenzie Prentice tallied a goal and three assists for Cicero-North Syracuse (4-3).
Cameryn Case scored for General Brown (2-4).
FULTON 10, WATERTOWN 9
Mya Carroll and Anna Bednarz each scored three goals as the Red Raiders rallied for a nonleague victory over the Cyclones in Fulton.
Fulton (4-5) was down 7-4 at the half before rallying.
Alex Macutek scored four goals, and Tatum Overton collected three goals and two assists for Watertown (3-3).
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 15, GENERAL BROWN 0 (6)
Emma Schaefer tossed a three-hit shutout as the Spartans blanked the Lions in a Frontier League “B” Division matchup at Adams.
Alayana Bush and Alysse Perry each added two hits for South Jefferson (5-1, 4-0).
Aurora Jarvie doubled for General Brown (1-4).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 10, LYME 3
Marena Grenier struck out 19 as the Vikings topped the Indians (2-1) in an early-season Frontier League battle of division leaders in Clayton.
Delaney Wiley finished a home run shy of the cycle and Jenna Pavlot plated a pair of runs for Thousand Islands (4-0).
SOUTH LEWIS 5, LOWVILLE 4
Megan Klossner hit a walk-off sacrifice fly as the Falcons held off the Red Raiders for a crossover win at Turin.
Liadan McAleese provided three hits, including a double, for South Lewis (3-0).
Grace Myers singled and tripled for Lowville (1-3).
SACKETS HARBOR 7, COPENHAGEN 6
Natalie Gibbons struck out 13 as the Patriots held off the Golden Knights for a “D” Division win over the Golden Knights in Copenhagen.
Marissa Shannon went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Sackets Harbor (2-2, 2-1).
Samantha Stokely provided a pair of hits for Copenhagen (1-4).
WATERTOWN 14, SACKETS HARBOR 11
Kimberlie Dileonardo homered and drove in three runs as the host Cyclones rallied past the Patriots in a nonleague game at Case Junior High School.
Watertown (4-2) used a five-run fifth inning to overcome Sackets Harbor.
Abby Flint doubled a drove in two runs for the Patriots.
INDIAN RIVER 30, BEAVER RIVER 14 (6)
Abigail Backus recorded four RBIs as the Warriors outslugged the Beavers in a nonleague matchup in Phiadelphia.
Adrien LaMora doubled, triple and drove in three runs while Katie Call scored six times and logged four hits for Indian River (3-0).
Kaitlyn Kloster and Maddy Wolff each supplied two hits and two RBIs for Beaver River (1-4).
TRACK AND FIELD
KEMPNEY DOMINATES 1.600 AT VVS
Beaver River senior Colton Kempney won the 1,600 meters by 27 seconds at the Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Invitational in Verona.
Kempney turned in a time of 4:20.2, which was 27.4 seconds better than second place Michael McMahon of Syracuse Christian Brothers Academy. Conner Zehr won the steeplechase and Sawyer Schwendy was second in the pole vault for the Beavers. Carthage’s Hunter Werling won the 800 and Gavin Lajoie took first in the pole vault.
In the girls competition, Lauren Brandt of Beaver River won the 800 while teammate Kennedy Becker finished second in the pole vault.
