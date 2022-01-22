PHILADELPHIA — Xander Gaige won four events as the Watertown boys swimming team held off South Jefferson to claim the Frontier League meet Saturday at Indian River.
Gaige gained victories in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay for the Cyclones. Zach Kilburn and Ike Woolcott also won three events, including teaming up with Gaige on the 200 medley relay.
Watertown collected 466 points to edge out South Jefferson, which had 461 points. Lowville, Carthage and Indian River rounded out the top five.
The Spartans’ Thomas King won twice with victories in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WATERTOWN 64, SOUTH JEFFERSON 42
Joel Davis scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Cyclones defeated the Spartans in a division crossover game in Watertown.
Seth Charlton contributed 15 points for Watertown (6-6, 4-2), which led 33-24 at halftime, before outscoring South Jefferson, 12-4 in the third quarter to take commmand,
Nolan Widrick scored 19 points to pace the Spartans (6-6, 4-5) and Evan Widrick finished with 11 points.
GENERAL BROWN 73, CARTHAGE 66
Tucker Rosbrook scored 24 points and totaled 12 rebounds and Kacy Lennox contributed 21 points as the Lions outlasted the Comets to win a division crossover game in Dexter.
Luke Heller added 12 points for General Brown (9-3, 8-3) and Ryan Hiller chipped in with 10 points and recorded 11 assists against Carthage (5-7, 2-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 69, LYME 29
Dominick Sprague poured in 30 points as the Panthers cruised to a “D” Division victory over the Indians in Chaumont.
Jeremy McGrath added 11 points for Belleville Henderson (11-2, 10-1) against Lyme (11-2, 10-1).
GOUVERNEUR 54, POTSDAM 35
Raine Rumble scored 24 points as the Wildcats (8-5, 3-2) defeated the Sandstoners in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Potsdam.
Ansen Herrick led Potsdam (8-5, 1-5) with 14 points.
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 70, ST. REGIS FALLS 39
Lawson Snell led the Panthers (2-8, 1-5) with 13 points in an East Division win over the Saints in Parishville.
Connor Hendershot scored 11 points for the Panthers.
Derek Prevost led the St. Regis Falls (1-8, 1-7) with 24 points with Caylolo Boykin tossing in 11.
LISBON 36, COLTON-PIERREPONT 29
Storm Walker’s 12 points sent Lisbon (6-7) past Colton-Pierrepont in a nonleague game in Colton.
Noah Rousell and Harlee Besio each scored 10 points for the Colts (3-8).
St. LAWRENCE 64, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 18
Tommy Storrin supplied 24 points as the Larries (8-5, 5-2) defeated the Panthers (0-9, 0-5) in an East Division game in Brasher Falls.
MASSENA 65, PERU 21
Luke Greco scored 10 points as Massena (5-4) defeated Peru in a nonleague game in Massena.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
IMMACULATE HEART 41, LOWVILLE 34
Emily Bombard scored 12 points to lead a balanced effort as the Cavaliers defeated the Red Raiders in an interdivisional game in Lowville.
Emeline Barton contributed 11 points and Abby Bombard finished with 10 for Immaculate Heart Central (6-5, 5-5) against Lowville (5-9, 4-8).
ST. LAWRENCE 38, BRUSHTON-MOiRA 28
Kalissa Young finished with 16 points to help the Larries (8-5) past the Panthers in a nonleague game in Brasher Falls.
Emma Russell scored 10 points for Brushton-Moira (6-8).
MORRISTOWN 41, TUPPER LAKE 37
Laurell Vinch produced 20 points to lead the Green Rockets (2-10) past the Lumberjacks in a nonleague game at Tupper Lake.
Olivia Ellis led the Lumberjacks (0-10) with 12 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 3, ISLANDERS 2
Ryley Ashley scored two goals for the Flyers (7-5-1, 2-5-1) in a Division II win over the Islanders in Norfolk.
Jayden Grant also scored for Norwood-Norfolk.
Morgan Fox scored both goals for the Islanders (2-8-1, 1-7-1).
SALMON RIVER 4, TUPPER LAKE 1
Luke Miller scored one goal and assisted on another as the Shamrocks (10-0, 8-0) defeated the Lumberjacks in a Division II game in Fort Covington.
Ethan Moulton, Evan Collette and Kade Cook also scored for Salmon River.
Griffin Shaheen scored for the Lumberjacks (2-11, 1-8).
SHENENDEHOWA 3, MASSENA 2 (OT)
Trysen Sunday and Chris Marasco each scored power-play goals for Massena (5-5) in an overtime loss to Shenendehowa in the championship game of the Mark Tyo Tournament in Massena.
Colin Palmer scored the overtime winner for Shenendehowa.
Lancaster picked up a 5-2 win over Canton (7-5) in the consolation game.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 1, MALONE 1 (OT)
Vail St. Hilaire scored in the third period to help Malone (7-0-4) salvage a tie with Potsdam in a nonleague game in Potsdam.
Jessika Bullock scored for Potsdam (6-5-3) in the second period.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Zoe Cruz provided 24 assists, 15 service points and four aces as the Warriors claimed a 29-27, 25-20, 27-29, 25-9 Frontier League interdivision victory over the Spartans (6-6) in Adams.
Madison Bigelow collected 16 digs, nine service points and six kills while Sydney Carbone added 10 kills, five digs and four service points for Indian River (9-4).
SANDY CREEK 3, BEAVER RIVER 0
Claire Dreibelbis posted 11 service points, 10 kills and 10 digs as the Comets won 25-12, 25-20, 25-19 “C” Division over the Beavers in Sandy Creek.
Maiya Hathway contributed 15 assists, 14 digs, nine kills and nine service points while Lillian Kohlbach logged eight kills and eight digs for Sandy Creek (11-3, 10-3).
ROME FREE ACADEMY 3, WATERTOWN 1
Thylia Keoviengsa May totaled 24 assists and 13 digs as the Black Knights beat the Cyclones, 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, in a nonleague match in Watertown.
Elizabeth Hanba finished with 17 assists and 10 digs for Rome Free Academy (7-6).
Alana Mastin notched 18 digs and Kate Ciscell added 14 service points and eight aces for Watertown (5-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.