Lions hoops earns victory

Sports roundup

ADAMS — Tucker Rosbrook scored a game-high 22 points and hauled in 20 rebounds as General Brown’s boys basketball team won its season opener with a 55-48 victory over South Jefferson on Thursday night in a Frontier League “B” Division game.

Ryan Hiller added 13 points and totaled seven rebounds for the Lions, who trailed 34-26 at halftime, but outscored the Spartans, 14-2, in the third quarter to take command. Luke Heller recorded 14 rebounds for General Brown.

