ADAMS — Tucker Rosbrook scored a game-high 22 points and hauled in 20 rebounds as General Brown’s boys basketball team won its season opener with a 55-48 victory over South Jefferson on Thursday night in a Frontier League “B” Division game.
Ryan Hiller added 13 points and totaled seven rebounds for the Lions, who trailed 34-26 at halftime, but outscored the Spartans, 14-2, in the third quarter to take command. Luke Heller recorded 14 rebounds for General Brown.
Curtis Staie scored 21 points to pace South Jefferson (1-2). Bobby Piddock contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds and Evan Widrick finished with 11 points.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 54, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 39
Twenty points for Harlee Besio helped Colton-Pierrepont defeat the Panthers (1-3, 1-2) in an Northern Athletic Conference East Division game at Parishville.
Oliver Johnson added 19 points for the Colts (2-2, 2-0).
Eric Foster paced the Panthers with 14 points.
ST. LAWRENCE 62, ST. REGIS FALLS 36
Damien Ashley scored 23 points and Ayden Beach added 20 as the Larries (1-1, 1-0) defeated St. Regis Falls in an East Division game at Brasher Falls.
Pete Arcadi scored 12 points and Caylob Boykin added 10 for the Saints (0-4, 0-3).
MASSENA 53, POTSDAM 50
Jake Firnstein scored 18 points and Taylor Mitchell tossed in 16 as Massena (3-2, 1-0) defeated the Sandstoners in a Central Division game at Potsdam.
Ian VanWagner led Potsdam (1-4, 0-2) with 20 points and Dylan Lamora scored 13.
HERMON-DEKALB 49, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 30
David White matched Norwood-Norfolk with 30 points to lead the Demons (2-1, 1-0) to a West Division win in DeKalb Junction.
Noah Lacy scored 10 points for the Demons. Matt Richards led the Flyers (1-1) with 20 points.
HARRISVILLE 66, LISBON 43
Tanner Sullivan scored 39 points to send the Pirates (3-1, 2-1) past Lisbon in a West Division game at Harrisville.
A.J. Donaldson scored 16 for the Golden Knights (1-2, 1-1).
Cooper Rutherford scored 13 points for Lisbon.
CARTHAGE 64, OSWEGO 54
Trenton Walker scored 17 points to spark the Comets past the Buccaneers in a nonleague game at Oswego.
Makiah Johnson supplied 14 points for Carthage (4-0) and Kalel Tevaga finished with 10 points.
LOWVILLE 80, SANDY CREEK 56
Brody Brown poured in 26 points and recorded 16 rebounds and eight assists as the visiting Red Raiders cruised to victory over the Comets in a FL division crossover game Wednesday.
Dalton Myers scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Lowville (2-0) and Jacob Rupert and Michael Fayle scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Cameron Hathway contributed 16 points for Sandy Creek (1-3) and Mason Ennist scored 12 points and Logan Lando finished with 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
OFA 64, LISBON 52
Abby Raven supplied 25 points as the Blue Devils (1-2) defeated Lisbon in a nonleague game at Ogdensburg.
Olivia Merrill added 17 points for OFA.
Allison Bell scored 20 points for the Golden Knights (2-3) and Rachel LaRock added 19.
COLTON-PIERREPONT 32, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 23
Colton-Pierrepont started on a 14-2 run and went on to beat the Panthers (1-3, 1-2) in an NAC East Division game at Parishville.
Logan Lashomb, Kaitlyn Houston and Alexis Garcia scored six points for the Colts (1-2).
Emma Phippen led the Panthers with eight points.
GENERAL BROWN 74, SOUTH JEFFERSON 11
Kori Nichols recorded 20 points as the Lions topped the Spartans in a FL division crossover game at Dexter.
Ainsley Fuller chipped in 18 points for General Brown (4-0).
Liz Chapman scored six points for South Jefferson (0-3).
COPENHAGEN 40, LYME 29
Aubree Smykla’s 15 points powered the Golden Knights to a FL “D” Division win over the Lakers (1-2) at Chaumont.
Samantha Stokely and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each added eight points for Copenhagen (2-0).
WRESTLING
LOWVILLE WINS TWICE
Patrick Grimsey scored two pinfall victories as Lowville defeated Copenhagen and South Lewis in a FL three-way “B” Division meet at Lowville.
Grimsey won his match at 132 pounds against Copenhagen’s Kaden Tiberend in 2 minutes, 43 seconds while getting a victory at 138 over South Lewis’ Rhylie Gudridge in 1:32 for Lowville (2-0), which beat Copenhagen, 54-11, and South Lewis, 39-27.
Copenhagen’s Chase Nevills (126) earned his 100th career win after getting a technical fall over Caleb Farney. Tavian Camper (152) also won via fall for the Golden Knights (1-0).
Isaac Gibson (172), Aiden Highers (189) and Matthew Marks (215) each scored pins for South Lewis (0-1).
CARTHAGE 51, s. JEFFERSON/SANDY CREEK 24
The Comets scored pins in four of their last five matches to beat the Spartans in a FL interdivision meet at Adams.
James Gibbons Jr. (189), Thomas Kennedy (215), Kamdyn Dorchester (285) and Jackson Wells (102) each won via fall for Carthage (2-0) to help seal the match. Ryan Munn (118). Landon Copley (126) and Logan Munn (132) also won by pin for the Comets.
Chase Lawton (138), Jack Mangan (152), Ryley Monica (160) and Travis Montone (172) all were pinfall winners for South Jefferson/Sandy Creek (0-1).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 108, MEXICO 68
Zach Kilburn, Ike Woolcott and Xander Gaige each won three times as the Cyclones collected a nonleague win over the Tigers in Mexico (1-1).
Kilburn won the 100-yard butterfly and was part of the 400 freestyle relays for Watertown (3-0). Woolcott took wins in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley while Gaige got victories in the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle for the Cyclones. The trio teamed up on the winning 200 medley relay for the Cyclones.
VOLLEYBALL
BEAVER RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Kaelyn Boliver recorded 16 assists as the Beavers swept the Lions in a FL interdivisional match at Beaver Falls on Wednesday.
Jasmine Martin tallied 14 service points, including seven aces, and six kills for Beaver River (4-0), which prevailed, 25-20, 25-10 and 25-20.
Isabelle Wetzel registered 27 digs for General Brown (0-3) and Addyson Starr chipped in 16 assists and four digs.
