DEXTER — Tucker Rosbrook scored 16 points to pace General Brown’s boys basketball team to a 55-45 victory over Lowville on Monday night in a showdown for first place the Frontier League’s “B” Division.
Ryan Hiller contributed 13 points for the Lions (7-1, 6-0) and Luke Heller supplied 12 points.
Dalton Myers scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (7-2, 6-1) band Brody Brown finished with 10 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 64, IMMACULATE HEART 46
Curtis Staie supplied 21 points, including five 3-pointers, as South Jefferson pulled away from Immaculate Heart Central for a division crossover victory in Adams.
Nolan Widrick added 14 points for the Spartans (6-6, 5-4).
Bobby O’Connor and Austin Pertl each scored 16 points for the Cavaliers (2-7). Justin Draught contributed 10 points.
CARTHAGE 67, FULTON 60 (OT)
Trenton Walker scored 34 points and Makiah Johnson chipped in with 15 points as the Comets (8-4) rallied to down the Red Raiders (4-4) in overtime in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Carthage trailed by six points late in regulation, but Walker connected on a 3-pointer and Johnson followed with another three, on a half-court heave as time expired to send the game into overtime.
Carthage outscored Fulton, 11-4, in the overtime period to prevail.
GENERAL BROWN 65, LOWVILLE 28
Kori Nichols scored a game-high 34 points to propel the unbeaten Lions past the Red Raiders in a “B” Division game in Lowville.
Ainsley Fuller added nine points for General Brown (8-0) and Lily Dupee contributed eight points.
Jakayla Spence scored 11 points to lead Lowville (6-5, 5-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 28, LYME 23
Neva Bettinger scored 14 points and totaled 10 rebounds and three steals to spark the Panthers (6-5, 6-3) past the Lakers in a “D” Division game in Chaumont.
Dallas Parker scored 11 points to pace Lyme (2-7, 2-6).
Also on Monday, Immaculate Heart Central defeated Carthage, 63-25, in a division crossover game.
MADRID-WADDINGTON 58, ST. REGIS FALLS 26
Grace Plumley scored 16 points to pace the Yellowjackets past the Saints in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game at Madrid-Waddington.
Hailey Marcellus chipped in with 12 points for Madrid-Waddington (8-3, 5-0) and Erica Bates and Lillian Todd each scored 10 points.
Autumn Cox scored 10 points to lead St. Regis Falls (4-5, 3-2).
EDWARDS-KNOX 61, HERMON-DEKALB 52
Camryn Huckle scored 17 points and Kiana Hogle contributed 16 points as the Cougars (5-4, 3-2) defeated the Demons in a West Division game played at Edwards-Knox.
Olivia Simser scored 16 points to pace Hermon-DeKalb (5-6, 2-2), Hannah Coller chipped in with 14 points and Jayla O’Donnell finished with 12 points.
GOUVERNEUR 64, SALMON RIVER 14
Caitlyn Storie scored 14 points and Elizabeth Riutta generated 13 points as the Wildcats (12-0, 6-0) defeated the Shamrocks (3-7, 0-6) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
INDIAN RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Madison Bigelow recorded 6 kills, 9 digs and 11 service points, including six aces, as Indian River defeated South Lewis 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 in a Frontier League match in Turin.
Ryleigh Fleming added 10 points and five aces, plus 10 digs and two kills for the Warriors (8-1). Sydney Carbone served for 14 points, with four aces, three kills and five digs.
