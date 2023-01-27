Jewett

SYRACUSE — General Brown freshman Zoey Jewett scored a pin to win the 94-pound championship at the NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday night at SRC Arena.

Jewett, who was the top seed in the division, pinned Sienna Cozzali of Section 1’s Harrison High School in 3 minutes, 37 seconds. She recorded pinfall victories in all four of her matches.

