SYRACUSE — General Brown freshman Zoey Jewett scored a pin to win the 94-pound championship at the NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday night at SRC Arena.
Jewett, who was the top seed in the division, pinned Sienna Cozzali of Section 1’s Harrison High School in 3 minutes, 37 seconds. She recorded pinfall victories in all four of her matches.
Gouverneur sophomore and No. 2 seed Zoe Griffith was runner up at 132 pounds.
General Brown senior Brystol Branche placed fifth at 235 by going 4-2.
GENERAL BROWN 65, SANDY CREEK 41
Tucker Rosbrook poured in 30 points to fuel the Lions to victory over the Comets in a division crossover game in Dexter.
Luke Heller contributed 12 points for General Brown (12-2, 10-1), which came into the night tied for first place in the “B” Division with Lowville. The Lions also entered the week ranked No. 24 in the state in Class B.
Hudson Hunt scored 17 points to pace Sandy Creek (10-6, 9-6) and Mason Ennist added 10 points.
LOWVILLE 68, INDIAN RIVER 50
Dalton Myers scored 22 points and Brody Brown supplied 15 points as the Red Raiders topped the Warriors in a division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Jacob Rupert generated 14 points and Michael Fayle added 11 points for Lowville (11-4, 10-1) against Indian River (1-13, 0-9).
SACKETS HARBOR 72, IMMACULATE HEART 31
Austin Griner scored 30 points as the Patriots cruised past the Cavaliers to win an interdivisional game played at Sackets Harbor.
Marcus Castine chipped in with 22 points for Sackets Harbor (14-1, 12-0), which came into the week ranked No. 6 in the state in Class D.
Justin Draught scored 11 points to pace Immaculate Heart Central (4-11) and Bobby O’Connor chipped in with 10 points.
COPENHAGEN 53, LAFARGEVILLE 45
Aubree Smykla racked up 22 points as the Golden Knights clinched at least a share of the Frontier League “D” Division title with a comeback victory over the Red Knights in Copenhagen.
Madison Cheek netted 16 points for Copenhagen (12-3, 12-0).
Emeline Barton also scored 22 points for LaFargeville (6-7, 6-6).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 45, SACKETS HARBOR 27
Neva Bettinger posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds as the PAnthers beat the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Kealy Roach also recorded a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds while Raegan Riordan added 10 points for Belleville Henderson (8-6, 8-3).
Lily Green led all scorers with 17 points for Sackets Harbor (5-9, 5-8).
LOWVILLE 56, SOUTH LEWIS 31
Jakayla Spence supplied 20 points as the Red Raiders topped the Falcons in a crossover game at Lowville.
Alyvia Millard provided 12 points for Lowville (10-7, 8-6).
Mallory Busch scored 11 points for South Lewis (0-15).
Sincerity Diange hit the game-winning 3-pointer with less than 10 seconds left as the Purple Ghosts edged the Lakers in a “D” Division game at Chaumont.
Bridget Watson scored 14 points for Alexandria (6-6, 5-6).
Sophia Ososkalo led Lyme (4-10, 2-9) with nine points.
n In other action, Immaculate Heart Central defeated South Jefferson, 54-49, in overtime.
WATERTOWN 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Makayla Rocha collected 11 service points, five digs and four kills as the host Cyclones recorded a 25-12, 26-24, 25-20 Frontier League interdivision sweep of the Lions.
Augusta Boomhower recorded 11 assists, nine service points and four aces while Kate Ciscell powered in six kills for Watertown (7-8, 7-7).
Isabelle Wetzel posted 22 digs and Olivia Eves netted nine service points and seven digs for General Brown (1-15, 0-14).
