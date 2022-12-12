WATERTOWN — Tucker Rosbrook poured in 39 points and made 26 rebounds as the General Brown boys basketball team pulled away to beat Watertown, 82-67, in a Frontier League crossover game Monday night.
Luke Heller added 13 points for the Lions (3-0 overall, 2-0 division).
Jack Adams recorded 23 points and Seth Charlton chipped in 17 points for the Cyclones (2-4, 1-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 66, BEAVER RIVER 48
Curtis Staie logged 17 points as the Spartans topped the Beavers in a crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Bobby Piddock generated a double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds for South Jefferson (2-2).
Carter Rice and Kade Schneider each scored 13 points for Beaver River (2-1).
INDIAN RIVER 70, MEXICO 45
Tim Hardy scored 22 points as the Warriors used a strong first half to down the Tigers (1-3) in a nonleague game at Philadelphia.
Reginald Miller posted a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds for Indian River (1-4).
ST. LAWRENCE 68, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 31
Ayden Beach tallied 22 points to send the Larries (3-1, 2-0) past the Panthers in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Brasher Falls.
Damien Ashley added 12 points for the Larries.
Jon Snell and Ryan Griffith both scored eight points for the Panthers (1-4, 1-3).
CHATEAUGAY 57, COLTON-PIERREPONT 32
Walker Martin scored 26 points, with 15 coming on 3-point baskets, to lead the Bulldogs past the Colts (2-3, 2-1) in an East Division game in Colton.
Jacob Johnston added 12 points for Chateaugay (3-1, 3-0). Harlee Besio led Colton-Pierrepont with 19 points.
MASSENA 73, SALMON RIVER 41
Colin Patterson supplied 29 points to lead the Red Raiders (4-3, 2-0) past the Shamrocks in a Central Division game in Massena.
Taylor Mitchell tossed in 11 points for Massena.
Edward Jacobs led the Shamrocks (2-3, 0-3) with 19 points, and Sebastien Laughing scored 15 points.
■ In a West Division game, Hermon-DeKalb defeated Morristown 62-45.
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Peyton Cole accumulated 26 digs, 13 kills and 10 aces as the Red Raiders beat the Spartans, 25-13, 25-13, 21-25, 25-15, in a Frontier League “B” Division game at Adams.
Mackenzie Ples added 24 assists and 15 digs while Alexandra Dosztan supplied 16 digs for Lowville (3-1).
South Jefferson drops to 1-3.
SANDY CREEK 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Maiya Hathway recorded 10 kills, 10 digs and 10 assists as the Comets got a 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 interdivision sweep of the Lions at Sandy Creek.
Lillian Kohlback provided 12 kills, four digs and three aces while Mikayla Glazier added 12 assists and three aces for Sandy Creek (2-2).
Isabelle Wetzel accumulated 10 digs and Addyson Starr handed out 11 assists for General Brown (0-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, CARTHAGE 2
Jaci Creasman notched 22 service points and eight kills, but the Vikings (1-3) rallied to win the last three sets, 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-9, for an interdivision win at Carthage.
Ellie Storms collected 19 assists and 10 service points whole Layla Craig tallied 16 kills for Carthage (2-5, 1-5).
n In nonleague action, Old Forge swept South Lewis, 3-0.
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN 44, BEAVER RIVER 15
Ryan McManaman (152 pounds) and Seamus Devine (215) each won via fall as the Lions topped the Beavers in a Frontier League “B” Division match in Dexter.
John Chamberlain (160) and Camden Thomas (189) both scored major decisions for General Brown (5-1, 1-0), which is coming off a second-place showing at Saturday’s General Brown Duals.
Seth Garrison (138) earned a pinfall win and Derek Walseman (110) got a decision victory for Beaver River (1-5, 0-2).
BOYS SWIMMING
SOUTH JEFFERSON 57, LOWVILLE 44
Spencer Purvis and James King each won two events as the Spartans’ depth helped them hold off the Red Raiders in a Frontier League interdivision meet at Lowville.
Purvis won the 50-yard freestyle while King took first in the 100 backstroke for South Jefferson (2-1). Purvis and King teamed with Garrett Fuller and Triston Taylor on the winning 200 freestyle relay for the Spartans.
Andre Meleshchuk, Cody Kempney and Colin Kempney each won four times for Lowville (1-2).
