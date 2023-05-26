EAST SYRACUSE — Sheamus Devine and Gabe Malcolm each recorded three goals and two assists as the No. 4 General Brown lacrosse team stunned top-seeded Skaneateles for a 10-9 victory in a Section 3 Class D semifinal game Friday night at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.
Carter Hunt added a pair of goals and Luke Secreti made eight saves for the Lions (11-6).
General Brown will take on second-seeded Marcellus (15-3) in the Class D championship game at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Liverpool High School.
The Lakers finish the season at 14-3.
IR BOYS FOURTH IN CLASS A
Davin Dewaine won the shot put as the Indian River boys finished fourth at the Section 3 Class A championship at Whitesboro High School.
Dewaine, a senior, threw for a mark of 46 feet to beat East Syracuse-Minoa junior Mekai Carroll. Timothy Hardy was second in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump, while Joey Raap was second in the 110-meter hurdles for the Warriors. Elijah Johnston placed second in the 800. Caleb Adams took third in the 100, and Joshua Alade was also third in the high jump for Indian River.
Camiren Collins and Donaven Turner each were two time-winners for sixth-place Watertown. Collins won the 100 and Turner took first in the 400 for the Cyclones. The pair teamed up with Marcus Cole and Tafarhi Brown to win the 1,600 relay for the Cyclones. Geremiah Ademola-Sadipe placed third in the long jump and Brown took third in the 400 for Watertown.
Carthage’s Grant Gillman and William Welter were fourth in the 1,600 and pole vault, respectively, for the ninth-place Comets. Jamesville-Dewitt won the team competition.
In the girls competition, Indian River junior Mackenzie Adams edged Watertown junior Hailey Thomas to win the pentathlon. Adams won the long jump, 800 and shot put parts of the competition while Thomas took the 100 hurdles.
Indian River finished seventh in the team competition while Watertown was ninth and Carthage got 10th. Host East Syracuse-Minoa won the team crown.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.