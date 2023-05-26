Beaver River junior Zehr wins 3 events, second in another

Sports roundup

EAST SYRACUSE — Sheamus Devine and Gabe Malcolm each recorded three goals and two assists as the No. 4 General Brown lacrosse team stunned top-seeded Skaneateles for a 10-9 victory in a Section 3 Class D semifinal game Friday night at East Syracuse-Minoa High School.

Carter Hunt added a pair of goals and Luke Secreti made eight saves for the Lions (11-6).

