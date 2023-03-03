Riutta guides ’Cats to title

POTSDAM — Elizabeth Riutta scored off an inbounds play with one second remaining in regulation as Gouverneur captured the Section 10 overall girls basketball championship, 35-33, and handed Hammond its first loss of the season Friday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.

Riutta finished with 12 points for the Wildcats (23-1), who bounced back after losing in the overall final to Heuvelton last season. Gouverneur’s Meredith Bush scored 11 points.

