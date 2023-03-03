POTSDAM — Elizabeth Riutta scored off an inbounds play with one second remaining in regulation as Gouverneur captured the Section 10 overall girls basketball championship, 35-33, and handed Hammond its first loss of the season Friday at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Riutta finished with 12 points for the Wildcats (23-1), who bounced back after losing in the overall final to Heuvelton last season. Gouverneur’s Meredith Bush scored 11 points.
Riutta helped Gouverneur rally from a 20-14 halftime deficit by scoring six of the Wildcats’ 14 points in the third quarter to give the team a 28-24 lead.
Landree Kenyon led all scorers with 16 points for Hammond (18-1), which jumped out to an 11-7 first-quarter lead as Ava Howie scored five of her eight points.
Gouverneur next plays in the state Class B tounament while Hammond will compete in the state Class D tourney.
Canton received balanced scoring, placing four players in double figures as the Golden Bears repeated as Section 10 overall boys champions at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall.
Ayomi Odetoyinbo scored 16 points to head Canton (17-6). Vincent Nelson-Fuse supplied 14 points, Ryan Jones 11 and Luke Wentworth 10.
The Golden Bears, who defeated the Bulldogs in last year’s final 60-50, used a 13-6 run in the second quarter to take control. Odetoyinbo, held to six points through three quarters, sank 10 points in the fourth to help Canton pull away.
Chris Ashlaw led Heuvelton (21-4) with 13 points. Nate Mashaw added 10 points.
Canton moves on to play in the state Class C tournament, and Heuvelton will participate in the state Class D tourney.
EGGLESTON 30TH IN STATE DIVING
Indian River senior Calvin Eggleston placed 30th in the diving event at the NYSPHSAA championships in Ithaca.
Eggleston logged a total of 158.35, but was eliminated after the first round. The competition was won by Tristan Yang of Section 8’s Jericho with a total score of 544.05.
Watertown’s 200-yard medley relay of Zach Kilburn, Bennett Pistner, Drew Wekar and Xander Gaige finished 37th in the preliminary round with a mark of 1:42.31.
The winter Exceptional Seniors Games for Frontier League athletes are scheduled for next week.
The girls basketball game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday with the boys game to follow at 6:30 p.m. at Jefferson Community College.
The volleyball match is slated for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Indian River Central School.
