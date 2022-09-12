SACKETS HARBOR — Lily Green supplied a goal and assist as the Sackets Harbor girls soccer team upended Belleville Henderson, 3-1, in a Frontier League “D” Division game Monday night.
Peyton Britton contributed a goal and Olivia Derouin registered 13 saves for the Patriots (1-3 overall, 1-1 league).
Kennady Billman scored and Eily Vaughn posted 10 saves for the Panthers (2-1).
COPENHAGEN 7, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Madison Cheek posted two goals and two assists as the Golden Knights downed the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at Copenhagen.
Samantha Stokely added a pair of goals for Copenhagen (3-0).
Emeline Barton notched a goal for LaFargeville (0-2).
ALEXANDRIA 2, LYME 1
Ciara Dawley picked up a goal and an assist as the Purple Ghosts beat the Lakers in “D” Division play in Chaumont.
Olivia Adsit provided a goal for Alexandria (1-2).
Natalya Seery scored for Lyme (0-3).
INDIAN RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 2 (OT)
Mackenzie Adams scored her second goal of the game six minutes into overtime as the Warriors rallied past the Comets in an “A” Division game.
Mackenzie Gorski tallied a goal and Katie Call made 14 saves for Indian River (3-2, 2-1).
Isabelle Wormwood and Briana Baker scored for Carthage (0-4, 0-3).
GENERAL BROWN 3, SOUTH JEFFERSON 1
Ainsely Fuller scored twice as the Lions beat the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Dexter.
Kori Nichols added a goal for General Brown (4-1, 2-1).
Paisley Cook scored for South Jefferson (0-3).
BEAVER RIVER 6, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Kennedy Becker netted a hat trick as the Beavers topped the Falcons in a Frontier League “C” Division game in Turin.
Adalynn Olmstead and Brenna Mast each chipped in a goal and an assist for Beaver River (3-2, 1-1).
LOWVILLE 7, ADIRONDACK 0
Taci Smith’s hat trick propelled the Red Raiders to a nonleague rout of the Wildcats (1-3) in Lowville.
Tai Nortz added a goal and an assist for Lowville (4-0).
GOUVERNEUR 2, OFA 0
Chloe Smith and Kristen Burns each got goals as the Wildcats shut out the Blue Devils in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Elizabeth Riutta logged three saves for Gouverneur (4-2, 3-1).
Olivia Merrill corralled 11 shots for Ogdensburg Free Academy (0-4-1, 0-3-0).
CANTON 1, MALONE 0
Emily Estabrooks scored the only goal as the Golden Beavers blanked the Huskies (0-4, 0-2) in an NAC Central matchup at Canton.
Stella Shipman assisted on the winning goal for Canton (3-2, 3-0).
MASSENA 3, SALMON RIVER 1
Brooke Terry’s two goals helped the Red Raiders defeat the Shamrocks in NAC Central play in Fort Covington.
Dani Burke generated a goal and an assist for Massena (3-0).
Makenna Manson scored off a free kick for Salmon River (2-2, 1-2).
POTSDAM 3, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Isabella Shatraw recorded two goals as the Sandstoners beat the Flyers in an NAC Central game at Norwood.
Salwa Hmyene added goal for Potsdam (4-1, 3-1).
Caramia Carista made nine saves for Norwood-Norfolk (0-4, 0-3).
n In the lone NAC West game, Lisbon defeated Hammond, 2-0.
BOYS SOCCER
LAFARGEVILLE 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Jefferson Smith’s two goals powered the Red Knights to a Frontier League crossover win over the Vikings in LaFargeville.
Robbie Hellings stopped six shots for LaFargeville (2-2).
Morgan Fox collected eight saves for Thousand Islands (1-3, 0-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 3, CHATEAUGAY 1
Oliver Johnson finished with two goals as the Colts beat the Bulldogs in an NAC East matchup at Chateaugay.
Nate Smith chipped in goal for Colton-Pierrepont (2-1-1, 1-1-0).
Nolan Boyea scored for Chateaugay (2-1, 1-1).
n In other action, Parishville-Hopkinton beat St. Lawrence Central, 3-1.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 0
Ava Hoy collected six kills, four service points and three blocks and the Golden Bears swept the Yellowjackets, 25-19, 25-10, 25-15, in an NAC West match at Canton.
Josie Gabriel recorded 10 service points, eight kills and two blocks while Courtney Peters racked up 10 assists and four service points for Canton (2-0).
Madrid-Waddington drops to 1-1.
n In other action, Ogdensburg Free Academy swept Potsdam, 25-13, 25-13, 25-22 and Gouverneur outlasted Clifton-Fine, three sets to two. Lake Placid swept Tupper Lake in three sets in a nonleague match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.