SACKETS HARBOR — Tyler Green scored 27 points as the Sackets Harbor boys basketball team won, 69-52, over Hermon-DeKalb in the opening game of the Charlie Bridge Tournament on Tuesday night.
Green hit six 3-pointers while Austin Griner added 22 points, including four 3-pointers for the Patriots (7-0) against the Green Demons (3-5). Sackets Harbor will take on Gouverneur in the title game slated for 7:30 tonight.
Gouverneur edged out Harrisville, 69-65, in overtime in the other semifinal.
LOWVILLE 64, CARDINAL O’HARA 42
Brody Brown registered 21 points as the Red Raiders topped the Hawks in the Hoops For Hospital Tournament at Cazenovia College.
Dalton Myers contributed 19 points for Lowville (7-0).
Jacob Kanowski and Chris Wright each scored 10 points for Cardinal O’Hara (3-5).
CAMDEN 62, CARTHAGE 59
Connor Dean scored 18 points and Connor MacArthur contributed 12 points as the Blue Devils (3-3) defeated the Comets in a nonleague game in Camden.
Trenton Walker scored a game-high 23 points for Carthage (3-4) and Makiah Johnson tallied 16 points.
CANTON 58, MADRID-WADDINGTON 43
Chris Downs and Sam Roiger each racked up 17 points as the Golden Bears won the John Burkman Classic crown with a victory over the Yellowjackets (6-2) in Canton.
Ryan Jones notched 14 points for Canton (8-1).
OFA 72, EDWARDS-KNOX 44
Justice McIntyre’s 25 points powered the Blue Devils to victory over the Cougars (2-8) in the consolation game of the Burkman Classic in Canton.
Alex Mitchell scored 17 points for Odgensburg Free Academy (4-4).
CICERO-NORTH SYRACUSE 61, WATERTOWN 44
Reece Congel and Robbie Siechen each totaled 16 points as the Northstars beat the Cyclones in the opening game of the East Syracuse-Minoa tournament in East Syracuse.
Andrew Benedict chipped in with 11 points for Cicero-North Syracuse (6-2).
Joel Davis was the game’s high-scorer with 24 points for Watertown (2-5).
ST. REGIS FALLS 53. BRUSHTON-MOIRA 43
Derek Prevost scored 16 points as the Saints won over the Panthers in the first round of the Brady Frazier tournament in St. Regis Falls.
Caylob Boykin added 15 points for St. Regis Falls (1-4), which plays Salmon River in the championship game at 3:30 p.m. today.
Wyatt Preve finished as the game’s top-scorer with 17 points for Brushton-Moira (0-3, 0-1), which takes on Parishville-Hopkinton in the third-place game at 2 p.m. today.
SALMON RIVER 45, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 28
Rarennenha:wi Cook-Francis and Sebastien Laughing each scored 14 points as the Shamrocks beat the Panthers in the opening round of the Brady Frazier tournament at St. Regis Falls.
Edward Jacobs added seven points for Salmon River (2-7).
Jacob Johnson posted seven points for Parishville-Hopkinton (0-6).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
INDIAN RIVER 68, PHOENIX 41
Daelyn Alcock scored 14 points as the Warriors downed the Firebirds in the consolation game of the More Than a Game tournament at Bishop Grimes in Syracuse.
All-tournament selection Adrien LaMora netted 13 points for Indian River (8-1).
Sara Ruetsch led all scorers with 15 points for Phoenix (7-2).
HEUVELTON 52, HERMON-DEKALB 31
Bella Doyle netted 15 points as the Bulldogs took the Cindy Brady tournament title with a win over the Green Demons in Heuvelton.
Kathryn Cunningham generated 12 points for Heuvelton (9-2).
Olivia Simser scored 10 points for Hermon-DeKalb (4-3).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 46, LISBON 31
Kiana Hogle recorded 16 points as the Colts beat the Golden Knights in the consolation game of the Cindy Brady tournament at Heuvelton.
Landree Chamberlain added 11 points for Colton-Pierrepont (6-2).
Gabrielle Taylor paced Lisbon (2-3) with 13 points.
HAMMOND 84, MORRISTOWN 29
Ava Howie poured in 32 points as the Red Devils opened the Northern Athletic Conference West slate with a win over the Green Rockets in Hammond.
Landree Kenyon added 17 points for Hammond (3-0, 1-0).
Issabelle Woodcock tallied eight points for Morristown (1-7, 0-3).
CHATEUGAY 53, ST. REGIS FALLS 18
Kaelyn Morgan collected 16 points as the Bulldogs downed the Saints in an NAC East game in St. Regis Falls.
Casie Harrigan logged 12 points for Chateaugay (2-2, 2-1).
Rhea Work scored 10 points for St. Regis Falls (1-3).
In other action, Brushton-Moira beat Tupper Lake, 41-21.
BOYS HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 4, PLATTSBURGH 2
Charlie Dow’s two goals led the Larries to victory over the Hornets in the consolation game of the Alexandria tournament at Alexandria Bay.
Ashton Adams got a goal and an assist for St. Lawrence (5-3).
Jace Lacey picked up a goal and an assist for Plattsburgh (1-3-1).
In the tournament’s other game. Ogdensburg Free Academy beat the host Islanders, 7-4.
