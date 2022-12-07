SACKETS HARBOR — Austin Griner scored a game-high 18 points and recorded five rebounds and six assists to propel Sackets Harbor’s boys basketball team to a 53-41 triumph over Copenhagen on Wednesday night in a Frontier League “D” Division game.
Marcus Castine supplied 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Patriots, who improved to 3-0 on the season.
Ethan Tracy contributed 10 points and registered 11 rebounds.
Caden Miller scored 11 points to pace Copenhagen (1-1) and Samuel Carroll finished with 10.
LOWVILLE 80, SANDY CREEK 56
Brody Brown poured in 26 points and recorded 16 rebounds and eight assists as the visiting Red Raiders cruised to victory over the Comets in a division crossover game.
Dalton Myers scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Lowville (2-0) and Jacob Rupert and Michael Fayle scored 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Cameron Hathway contributed 16 points for Sandy Creek (1-3) and Mason Ennist scored 12 points and Logan Lando finished with 11.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 36, LYME 24
Jacob Fargo scored 18 points to spark the Panthers past the Lakers in a “D” Division game in Belleville on Tuesday.
Brandon Dodge added 12 points for Belleville Henderson (4-1, 2-1) against Lyme (1-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
HAMMOND 67, HEUVELTON 44
Hammond used a strong second half to defeat the Bulldogs (2-2, 0-1) in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game at Heuvelton.
Landree Kenyon led the Red Devils (2-0) with 33 points and Sadey Sprabary added 10.
Rylin McAllister led Heuvelton with 20 points and Katie Cunningham scored 14.
MEXICO 49, CARTHAGE 8
Anyssia Ingersoll scored 18 points to pace the Tigers (2-0) past the Comets (0-4) in a nonleague game at Carthage.
BOYS HOCKEY
SALMON RIVER 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
The Shamrocks (2-0) scored two goals in the first period and went on to defeat Norwood-Norfolk in an NAC Division II game in Fort Covington.
Dylan Johnson, Connor Dishaw, Evan Collette and Chase Lewis scored goals for Salmon River.
Chase Sessions scored for the Flyers (0-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
CANTON 3, MASSENA 1
Sydnee Francis scored all three goals as Canton (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Red Raiders in an NAC game at Massena.
Joie-Lynn Jabaut scored for the Red Raiders (1-2, 1-1).
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 0
Madison Bigelow totaled 11 service points, including four aces, five digs and seven kills as the Warriors swept the Comets in a FL “A” Division match in Carthage by scores of 25-9, 25-14 and 25-22.
Jaylynn Robinson tallied 10 service points, seven digs and five kills for Indian River (4-0), and Sydney Carbone contributed nine service points, including four aces, as well as five digs and 11 kills.
Madallyn Moore recorded 24 assists, three digs and seven service points for the Warriors against Carthage (2-3, 1-3).
BEAVER RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Kaelyn Boliver recorded 16 assists as the Beavers swept the Lions in an interdivisional match in Beaver Falls.
Jasmine Martin tallied 14 service points, including seven aces, and six kills for Beaver River (4-0), which prevailed, 25-20, 25-10 and 25-20.
Isabelle Wetzel registered 27 digs for General Brown (0-3) and Addyson Starr chipped in with 16 assists and four digs.
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 42, BEAVER RIVER 30
Kane Lynch won by pin in the 126-pound weight class to propel the Warriors (1-0) past the Beavers in a FL interdivisional match at Philadelphia.
Seth Garrison (132), Cole Walseman (152), Austin Fort (172) and Gavin Fowler (189) each won by pin for Beaver River (1-0).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 62, LOWVILLE 32
Zach Kilburn (200-yard individual medley, 100 backstroke), Xander Gaige (50 freestyle, 100 butterfly) and Ike Wolcott (500 freestyle, 100 breaststroke) each won two individual events to pace the Cyclones past the Red Raiders in a FL division crossover meet at Lowville.
Gaige also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for Watertown (2-0) against Lowville (0-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 126, GOUVERNEUR 25
Spencer Purvis, James King, Garrett Fuller and Triston Taylor each won three events as the Spartans topped the Wildcats in an interdivision meet Tuesday at Adams.
Purvis won the 100 freestyle and teamed up with King, Fuller and Taylor on the winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays for South Jefferson (1-1). King, Fuller and Taylor also won the 200 medley relay for the Spartans.
Riley Shepard won the 50 freestyle for Gouverneur (0-2).
