MALONE — Jace Hammond supplied 22 points as the Malone boys basketball team outlasted Ogdensburg Free Academy, 59-57, in overtime for a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game Monday night.
Gunvir Johal contributed 12 points for the Huskies (5-0 overall, 4-0 league).
Justice McIntyre was the game’s high-scorer with 25 points for the Blue Devils (1-3, 1-1).
GOUVERNEUR 57, MASSENA 53
Raine Rumble totaled 19 points as the Wildcats gained an NAC Central win over the Red Raiders at Massena.
Jared Donaldson and Ethan Platt both scored 15 points for Gouverneur (5-0, 3-0).
Colin Patterson collected 15 points for Massena (5-5, 3-2).
Luke Wentworth tallied 19 points as the Golden Bears defeated the Sandstoners in an NAC Central game at Potsdam.
Ryan Jones logged 15 points for Canton (2-5, 1-3).
Ian VanWagner led all scorers with 20 points for Potsdam (4-5, 1-3).
CHATEAUGAY 51, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 22
Jake Johnston collected 15 points as the Bulldogs topped the Panthers in an NAC East game at Brushton.
Ethan Cook totaled 10 points for Chateaugay (5-1, 5-0).
Anthony Jiang and Kasey Martin each scored six points for Brushton-Moira (2-3, 1-2).
TUPPER LAKE 53, COLTON-PIERREPONT 33
Michael Corneau registered 25 points, including five 3-pointers, as the Lumberjacks topped the Colts in NAC East play at Colton.
Thomas Peterson scored 15 points for Tupper Lake (7-1, 5-1).
Harlee Besio netted 17 points for Colton-Pierrepont (2-5, 2-3).
Landon Sullivan scored 17 points as the Golden Knights edged the host Cavaliers in a Frontier League crossover game.
Caden Miller added 13 points for Copenhagen (3-1).
Justin Draught and Bobby O’Connor shared top-scorer honors with 19 points each for Immaculate Heart Central (1-3).
n In other action, Harrisville downed Hermon-DeKalb, 84-40.
THOUSAND islands 38, ALEXANDRIA 30
Delaney Wiley’s 23 points helped the Vikings beat the Purple Ghosts (1-4) in a Frontier League crossover game at Clayton.
Jenna Pavlot added eight points and four steals for Thousand Islands (5-0).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 48, ST. LAWRENCE 36
Grace Plumley notched 23 points as the Yellowjackets defeated the Larries in an NAC East game in Brasher Falls.
Lillian Todd posted six points for Madrid-Waddington (6-1, 4-0).
Rylee Dauost scored 11 points for St. Lawrence (0-3, 0-2).
ST. REGIS FALLS 51, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 43
Rhea Work poured in 28 points as the Saints beat the Panthers in an NAC East matchup at St. Regis Falls.
Autumn Cox added 10 points for St. Regis Falls (3-3, 2-0).
Emma Phippen paced Parishville-Hopkinton (1-5, 1-3) with 11 points.
n In a nonleague game, Gouverneur beat Hermon-DeKalb, 48-35
Jessika Bullock scored twice as the Sandstoners held off the Golden Bears for a Northern Athletic Conference victory.
Kennedy Emerson chipped in a goal and two assists for Potsdam (6-0, 3-0).
Madelynn Southwick and Sydnee Francis each logged a goal and an assist while Myrah Bullock made 34 saves for Canton (2-3, 1-1).
