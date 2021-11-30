MADRID — Drew Harmer scored 20 points to lead the Madrid-Waddington boys basketball team to a 44-40 victory over Colton-Pierrepont in a semifinal of the John Dinneen Tournament on Tuesday night.
It was also a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game for both teams.
Madrid-Waddington (1-0 overall and division) will meet Lisbon for the championship at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Colts (0-1) will face Edwards-Knox (0-1) in the consolation game at the same time.
Harlee Besio led the Colts with 18 points and Michael Schwartfigure added 10.
LISBON 55, EDWARDS-KNOX 39
Connor Flack supplied 24 points for the Golden Knights in a win over the Cougars in the other John Dinneen Tournament semifinal. It was also a West Division game.
Storm Walker scored 14 points and Cooper Rutherford added 10 for Lisbon (1-0). Tyler Scott led the Cougars (0-1) with 26 points.
POTSDAM 53, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 19
Potsdam went on a 19-3 run in the first quarter to defeat Parishville-Hopkinton in the nonleague opener for each team in Parishville.
Ian VanWagner and Drago Jukic both scored 13 points for the Sandstoners. Theo Hughes added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
COLTON-PIERREPONT 46, SALMON RIVER 19
Kiana Hogle led the Colts with 17 points against the Shamrocks in the nonleague opener for both teams in Fort Covington.
Amber Irwin added 14 points for the Colts. Lindsay Martin led Salmon River with 11 points.
GIRLS HOCKEY
POTSDAM 6, SARA-LAKE PLACID 1
Keegan McGaheran scored two goals to lead Potsdam past Sara-Lake Placid in the nonleague opener for both teams in Saranac Lake.
Erin Lantry and Sophie Lauzon both registered one goal and one assist, and Rylie Bicknell and Anna Nelson added single goals for Potsdam.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 61, IMMACULATE HEART 41
Evan Widrick scored a game-high 17 points to pace the Spartans past the Cavaliers in a season-opening Frontier League crossover game in Watertown.
Curtis Staie contributed 16 points for South Jefferson and Nolan Widrick totaled 14 points and five rebounds.
Bobby O’Connor scored 16 points for Immaculate Heart Central and Gavin Shoen finished with 12.
SOUTH LEWIS 51, THOUSAND ISLANDS 43
Parker Kristoff’s 22 points and eight rebounds powered the Falcons to a season-opening “C” Division win over the Vikings in Clayton.
Aidan McGuire generated 10 points and nine blocks for South Lewis (1-0).
Brayden Wiley collected 15 points for Thousand Islands (0-1).
SACKETS HARBOR 55, COPENHAGEN 24
Tyler Green poured in 35 points as the Patriots downed the Golden Knights in the season-opening “D” Division game for both teams in Sackets Harbor.
Austin Griner added 11 points for Sackets Harbor (1-0).
Landon Sullivan posted eight points for Copenhagen (0-1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 59, IMMACULATE HEART 39
Jackie Piddock recorded 26 points as the Spartans beat the Cavaliers in a Frontier League “A” Division and season opener for both schools in Adams.
Macy Shultz chipped in with 10 points for South Jefferson (1-0).
Emeline Barton led Immaculate Heart Central (0-1) with 12 points.
GENERAL BROWN 69, LOWVILLE 21
Ainsley Fuller led a balanced effort with 14 points and 12 rebounds as the Lions topped the Red Raiders in a “B” Division game at Lowville.
Kori Nichols and Karsyn Fields each added 13 points for General Brown (2-0).
Anna Dening paced Lowville (0-1) with 10 points.
THOUSAND ISLANDS 52, SOUTH LEWIS 28
Delaney Wiley poured in 22 points as the Vikings defeated the Falcons in a “C” Division game played in Turin.
Jenna Pavlot and Abigail McCarthy each contributed 10 points for Thousand Islands (1-0) against South Lewis (0-2).
BOYS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 113, CARTHAGE 57
Xander Gaige won four events as the host Cyclones opened the season with a Frontier League “A” Division victory over the Comets.
Gaige picked up wins in the 50-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay for Watertown (1-0).
Hunter Berg took first in the 100 breaststroke for Carthage (0-1).
LOWVILLE SWEEPS IR, SJ
Andre Meleshchuk was a four-time winner as the Red Raiders beat both the Spartans and the Warriors in a Frontier League three-way meet at Philadelphia.
Meleshchuk got wins in the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for Lowville (2-0), which beat Indian River, 107-45, and South Jefferson, 86-79.
Thomas King grabbed victories in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 medley relay for the Spartans (1-1), who topped the Warriors, 108-51.
Calvin Eggleston took the diving competition and Michael Gately was first in the 200 individual medley for Indian River (0-2).
WRESTLING
INDIAN RIVER 54, BEAVER RIVER 21
Caleb Welser (126 pounds) and Logan Matice (110) each won their respective matches in under 40 seconds as the Warriors started the season with a Frontier League interdivision win over the Beavers in Beaver Falls.
Manuel Gonzales (132) and Brady Lynch (138) also collected wins via fall for Indian River (1-0).
Beaver River (0-1) earned its two wins by forfeit.
VOLLEYBALL
WATERTOWN 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Olivia Urf registered 15 service points and eight assists as the Cyclones opened the season with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-12 Frontier League interdivision win over the Lions in Watertown.
Kiara Weber recorded 11 service points and seven kills while Augusta Boomhower provided eight assists and seven service points for Watertown (1-0).
Marriah Washer netted eight digs and Olivia Eves notched five service points and four assists for General Brown (0-1).
