PHILADELPHIA — Ravan Marsell netted 15 points as the Indian River girls basketball team beat General Brown, 41-36, in a battle of Frontier League division leaders Friday night at Indian River Middle School.
Bella Davis added 12 points and Allison LaMora totaled nine points for the Warriors (14-1 overall, 9-0 division).
Kori Nichols collected 11 points and Ainsley Fuller scored eight points for the Lions (10-2, 10-1).
LYME 56, PULASKI 52
Natalie Ososkalo’s 28 points powered the Lakers to a nonleague victory over the Blue Devils in Pulaski.
Jillian Alberry tallied 15 points for Lyme (4-9).
Brooklyn Fiumano led Pulaski (3-8) with 16 points.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 66, CARTHAGE 35
Savannah Hodges scored a season-high 30 points as the Spartans downed the Comets (0-14, 0-10) in an “A” Division game in Adams.
Brooke Perry collected 14 points for South Jefferson (2-9, 2-7).
n In other action, Immaculate Heart Central beat Watertown, 59-33, and Sandy Creek topped South Lewis, 83-25.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 63, INDIAN RIVER 38
Tucker Rosbrook generated a double-double by scoring a game-high 24 points and hauling in 15 rebounds as the Lions topped the Warriors in a division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Aiden McManaman contributed 21 points — on seven 3-pointers — for “B” Division co-leading General Brown (9-2, 8-1).
Tim Hardy scored nine points to pace Indian River (1-10, 0-7).
CARTHAGE 62, SOUTH JEFFERSON 50
Makiah Johnson scored 20 points to propel the Comets past the Spartans in an interdivisional game in Carthage.
Ashton Norton chipped in with 11 points for Carthage (9-5, 4-4), which is tied for the “A” Division lead with Watertown, against South Jefferson (7-7, 6-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 57, BEAVER RIVER 54 (OT)
Jack Lamon scored 18 points as the Vikings held off the Beavers for a “C” Division win at Clayton.
Chris Nevala contributed 17 points for Thousand Islands (7-7, 6-6).
Kade Schneider racked up 18 points for Beaver River (8-4).
SOUTH LEWIS 59, SANDY CREEK 54
Aidan McGuire powered the Falcons to a comeback victory over the Comets in a “C” Division game at Sandy Creek.
Clayton Kraeger provided 15 points for South Lewis (8-4).
Mason Ennist paced Sandy Creek (9-5, 8-5) with 23 points.
COPENHAGEN 48, MORRISTOWN 40
Caden Miller scored 16 points to pace the Golden Knights (8-6) to victory in a nonleague game played in Copenhagen.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, CARTHAGE 0
Maddy Moore netted 22 assists, nine digs and eight service points as the Warriors clinched their second straight Frontier League “A” Division title with a 25-21, 25-15, 26-24 victory over the Comets (4-9, 3-9) in Philadelphia.
Madison Bigelow supplied 20 digs, 14 service points and seven kills, while Dulce Zaravia-Safeek added 12 digs and two kills for Indian River (10-1). JayLynn Robinson posted seven kills and six digs for the Warriors.
LOWVILLE 3, WATERTOWN 0
Anna Exford recorded 20 service points, including 12 to start the third game, as the Red Raiders swept the Cyclones, 25-19, 25-22, 25-11, for an interdivision win at Lowville.
Peyton Cole generated 13 kills and Mackenzie Ples dished out 23 assists for Lowville (8-2).
Kate Ciscell totaled eight kills and three blocks while Makayla Rocha notched eight digs, seven service points and four aces for Watertown (5-7, 5-6).
BEAVER RIVER 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Kaelyn Boliver tallied 12 assists and six kills as the Beavers stayed unbeaten with a 25-21, 25-9, 25-17 “C” Division sweep of the Falcons (5-8, 4-6) at Turin.
Adalynn Olmstead supplied 10 kills and Madeline Hylen added 10 service points and seven aces for Beaver River (11-0).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
The Vikings (3-7) picked up a 25-21, 25-17, 25-19 interdivision sweep of the Lions in Dexter.
Addyson Star provided 13 digs and seven service points while Keira Guerriero netted six kills for General Brown (1-13, 0-13).
