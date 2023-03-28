PHILADELPHIA — Ravan Marsell racked up five goals and three assists as Indian River beat Immaculate Heart 14-7 in Frontier League girl lacrosse game Tuesday that was also the season-opener for both teams.
Michaela Delles supplied four goals and Alli LaMora netted three goals and an assist for Indian River (1-0).
Jennah Netto tallied four goals and Hannah Netto totaled a goal and an assist for Immaculate Heart Central (0-1).
GENERAL BROWN 14, CARTHAGE 8
Trinity Stowell recorded two goals and three assists while getting her 100th career goal as the Lions topped the Comets in the Frontier League and season-opening meeting for both schools in Dexter.
Natalie Bonham-Kovalik posted four goals, and Alivia Cross tacked on three goals for General Brown (1-0).
Isabelle Wormwood posted five goals for Carthage (0-1).
Hannah Costello and Abby Guacconi both scored four goals for the Blue Devils in a win over the Plattsburgh Hornets in the Northern Athletic Conference opener for both teams in Ogdensburg.
Jaedyn Awan added three goals for OFA.
POTSDAM 13, SARA-PLACID 7
Teagan Saiff, Danielle Emerson and Emma Fields all scored three goals to lead the Sandstoners in the NAC opener for each team in Potsdam.
Kenadi Moore added two goals for Potsdam.
GENERAL BROWN 10, SOUTH JEFFERSON 9
Ethan McConnell scored in overtime as General Brown opened the season with a Frontier League victory over South Jefferson in Adams.
Luke Dupee scored four goals and dished out a pair of assists, while McConnell recorded four points for the Lions (1-0). Nolan Ganter scored twice and Luke Secreti made nine saves for General Brown.
Ethan Hopkins led all scorers with six goals and two assists while Cobin O’Brien added two goals and there assists for South Jefferson (0-1).
NEW HARTFORD 13, CARTHAGE 6
Sawyer Kramer’s five goals and one assist guided the Spartans to a nonleague victory over the Comets in the season-opener for both schools in Carthage.
Dan Friedel totaled three goals and three assists, and Will Picolla made eight saves for New Hartford (1-0).
Josh Bigelow notched a hat trick and Corey Decker turned aside 13 shots for Carthage (0-1).
