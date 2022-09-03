POTSDAM — Kane Lynch rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to propel the Indian River football team to a 30-15 season-opening triumph over Section 7’s Beekmantown on Saturday in a nonleague game played at Potsdam High School.
Derek Jones also ran for a pair of touchdowns and totaled 91 yards on the ground on six carries for the Warriors.
Ethan Hattori ran for 107 yards on 18 carries for Indian River and teammate Azhari Berroa-Prensa rushed for 96 yards on six touches.
In all, the Warriors rushed for 570 yards on 68 carries as nine different players carried the ball.
Lynch opened the scoring on a one-yard TD run in the first quarter and Jones followed with a 26-yard scoring rush in the second quarter as Indian River built a 16-7 halftime lead.
Jones followed with a 17-yard scoring scamper in the third quarter and Lynch followed with a four-yard TD run in the final quarter to complete the scoring.
James Huffman IV paced the Warriors defensively with nine tackles, Davin Dewaine made six tackles, Jones recorded five tackles and Hattori and Brady Lynch intercepted a pass.
Indian River, which reached Section 3’s Class A final last year, will compete in Class B this season.
The Warriors will play at Carthage at 7 p.m. Friday in a nonleague game.
Ogdensburg Free Academy scored 24 points in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Hornets in the nonleague opener for each team at Plattsburgh.
Carson Ramie scored on a 30-yard run and caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Connor Graveline.
Justice McIntyre gained 151 yards rushing for OFA.
■ In other action, Saranac Lake defeated Canton, 41-0, and Peru trounced Malone, 60-0.
BALDWINSVILLE 4, WATERTOWN 0
Evan Smith scored three goals to pace the Bees past the Cyclones in a nonleague game at Baldwinsville.
Goalie Nick Hollingshead made two saves to record the shutout for Baldwinsville (1-0-1).
Goalie Devin Connell finished with seven saves for Watertown (0-1).
Lindy Betrus scored in the 20th minute to lead the Sandstoners past Gouverneur (1-1) in the title game of the John Jeffers Tournament at Potsdam High School.
Emma Fields made four saves for the Sandstoners (2-0).
SALMON RIVER 2, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Tekaieren’t Tabor made two saves to lead Salmon River past the Flyers (0-2) in the Jeffers Tournament consolation game.
Ariyah LaFrance scored in the opening minute for Salmon River (1-1) and the Shamrocks added an own goal in the 23rd minute.
