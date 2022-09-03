Callahan’s 3 goals, assist power WHS girls soccer

Sports roundup

POTSDAM — Kane Lynch rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to propel the Indian River football team to a 30-15 season-opening triumph over Section 7’s Beekmantown on Saturday in a nonleague game played at Potsdam High School.

Derek Jones also ran for a pair of touchdowns and totaled 91 yards on the ground on six carries for the Warriors.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.