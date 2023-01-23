WATERTOWN — Alli LaMora scored 22 points as the Indian River girls basketball team sewed up the Frontier League “A” Division title with a 45-35 crossover victory over Immaculate Heart Central on Monday night.
Bella Davis and Ravan Marsell each scored 11 points for the Warriors (15-1 overall, 10-0 division), who have won 10 straight games.
Emily Bombard led the Cavaliers (9-3) with 20 points.
LOWVILLE 63, THOUSAND ISLANDS 45
Jakalya Spence scored a career-high 32 points as Lowville prevailed in a crossover game over Thousand Islands in Clayton.
Alyvia Millard added 11 points and Anna Dening 10 for the Red Raiders (9-6, 7-5).
Jenna Pavlot supplied 21 points and Delaney Wiley 18 for the Vikings (7-4, 6-4).
GENERAL BROWN 96, SOUTH LEWIS 13
Kori Nichols and Leah Ferris each scored 14 points as the Lions used a balanced effort to down the Falcons for a crossover win at Turin.
Maddy Ferris and Lily Dupee each recorded 13 points for General Brown (12-2, 11-1).
Brooke Kenyon tallied seven points for South Lewis (0-14).
HAMMOND 78, COPENHAGEN 25
Ava Howie and Kenyon Landree each scored 23 points as the Red Devils topped the Golden Knights in a nonleague victory at Copenhagen.
Sadey Sprabary notched 13 points for Hammond (7-0).
Aubree Smykla scored nine points for Copenhagen (11-3).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 52, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 35
Caryn Perretta generated 14 points as the Flyers beat the Panthers in a nonleague game at Parishville.
Hannah Dominy contributed 13 points for Norwood-Norfolk (3-10).
Marygrace Guiney led all scorers with 15 points for Parishville-Hopkinton (1-10).
ST. LAWRENCE 46, ST. REGIS FALLS 27
Rylee Dauost connected for 19 points for the Larries in their NAC East victory over the Saints in Brasher Falls.
Kalissa Young contributed 10 points for St. Lawrence (8-3. 4-1).
Rhea Work supplied 12 points for St. Regis Falls (5-7, 3-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 63, COLTON-PIERREPONT 36
Grace Plumley scored 24 points en route to helping Madrid-Waddington to an NAC East Division win against Colton-Pierrepont in Colton.
Lane Ruddy contributed 14 points for Madrid-Waddington (10-3, 6-0).
Malia Hogle led Colton-Pierrepont (3-11, 2-6) in scoring with 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 65, OFA 58
Austin Griner scored 31 points and Marcus Castine produced 22 as Sackets Harbor (13-1) pulled away to the nonleague victory over Ogdensburg Free Academy in Sackets Harbor.
Will Graveline led OFA (2-9) with 17 points. Justice McIntyre added 13 and Alex Worden 10.
CAZENOVIA 65, SOUTH JEFFERSON 52
Jack Byrnes put up 27 points as Cazenovia prevailed against South Jefferson in a nonleague game in Adams.
Ben Bianco added 18 points for Cazenovia (8-5).
Nolan Widrick led South Jefferson with 17 points. Gavin Warner followed with 15 points and Bobby Piddock contributed nine points and 13 rebounds for the Spartans (7-8).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 65, ALEXANDRIA 31
Jacob Fargo scored 19 points and Brandon Dodge contributed 16 as Belleville Henderson won a Frontier League “D” Division game over Alexandria (0-13, 0-11) in Belleville.
Kayden Gordinier added nine points for the Panthers (8-6, 6-5), which led 38-10 at halftime.
LISBON 88, MORRISTOWN 25
Cooper Rutherford and A.J. Donaldson each scored 25 points as the Golden Knights downed the Green Rockets in an NAC West game at Morristown.
Conner Flack generated 23 points for Lisbon (6-6, 5-2).
Walker Belile paced Morristown (3-7, 2-5) with 21 points.
VOLLEYBALL
INDIAN RIVER 3, GENERAL BROWN 1
The Frontier League “A” Division champion Warriors won their eighth straight match with a 25-13, 14-25, 25-12, 26-24 interdivision win over the Lions at Dexter.
Sydney Carbone helped pace Indian River (12-1) with 13 kills, 13 digs and seven service points. Jasmin Acevedo added 10 points, 15 digs and two aces; and Charity Reff 20 points, seven digs and two aces.
Keira Guerriero racked up nine service points and seven kills while Olivia Eves added nine kills and eight service points for General Brown (1-14, 0-14).
CARTHAGE 3, WATERTOWN 0
The Comets (5-9, 4-9) gained a 25-20. 26-24, 25-21 “A” Division sweep of the Cyclones at Carthage.
August Boomhower totaled 16 assists and eight service points while Kate Ciscell generated 13 kills for Watertown (5-8, 5-7).
SANDY CREEK 3, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Maiya Hathway accumulated nine assists, five kills and three aces as the Comets got a 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 “C” Division sweep of the Falcons (5-9, 4-7) in Sandy Creek.
Elizabeth Glazier provided eight kills and four aces, while Marissa Brennan collected eight digs, three kills and two blocks for Sandy Creek (8-3, 6-3).
