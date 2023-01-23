Indian River girls clinch ‘A’ Division hoop title

Sports roundup

WATERTOWN — Alli LaMora scored 22 points as the Indian River girls basketball team sewed up the Frontier League “A” Division title with a 45-35 crossover victory over Immaculate Heart Central on Monday night.

Bella Davis and Ravan Marsell each scored 11 points for the Warriors (15-1 overall, 10-0 division), who have won 10 straight games.

