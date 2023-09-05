PHILADELPHIA — Sydney Carbone connected for nine kills, including six aces, and 12 service points as Indian River captured its Northern Athletic Conference volleyball debut with a 3-0 victory over Canton on Tuesday.
Indian River, which switched to the NAC from the Frontier League prior to the season, won 25-23, 25-20, 25-17.
Lilian De Alba provided 14 assists and 11 service points and contributed four digs. Ryleigh Fleming served for nine points for the Warriors and added seven digs and three aces.
Emma Logan scored five kills for Canton and Callie Klassen finished with four kills and four points. Josie Gabriel led the Golden Bears with nine points. Laurel Whittier added six points and four assists.
INDIAN RIVER 2, GENERAL BROWN 0
Mackenzie Adams scored both Indian River goals, one in each half, as the Warriors captured their Frontier League season-opener in an interdivision game against the Lions in Dexter.
Two goaltenders combined on the shutout for Indian River (2-0-1, 1-0). General Brown’s Geona Wood made 12 saves, including her 500th career save in the first half. General Brown is 2-1, 0-1.
BEAVER RIVER 7, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Natalie Hughes registered three goals and Jasmine Martin accounted for five points in Beaver River’s shutout “C” Division win against South Lewis at Turin.
Martin provided a goal and three assists for the Beavers in their league debut. Reese Lehman added a goal and an assist, and Jonise Zehr and Adalynn Olmstead also scored.
Ella St. Croix made three saves for Beaver River.
COPENHAGEN 9, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Samantha Stokley scored four goals and Mollie Babcock supplied three as Copenhagen roared to a opening “D” Division victory at LaFargeville.
Stokley added three assists and Babcock assisted on two goals. Brielle TenEyck added a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights. Madison Cheek also scored.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Peyton Britton scored a second-half goal for Sackets Harbor in a season-opening “D” Division loss in Belleville.
Belleville Henderson supplied a goal in each half. The Panthers’ scorers were not reported.
BOYS SOCCER
COLTON-PIERREPONT 11, ST. REGIS FALLS 1
Eric Friedel posted three goals and assisted on two others to anchor the Colton-Pierrepont offense in an NAC East Division game in St. Regis Falls.
Jack Garcia and Joshua Erwin each added two goals. Joshua Falik contributed a goal and two assists and Tyler Lovely and Ty Farns each finished with a goal and assist. Owen Peacock also scored.
Nate Smith made eight saves for the Colts (1-0-1, 1-0) against the Saints (0-1).
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 49, BEAVER RIVER 45
Cori Haney captured the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly and swam on a winning relay as Lowville outlasted Beaver River in a season-opening “B” Division meet in Lowville.
Brenna Law added a victory in the 100 breaststroke and also swam on the winning 200 medley relay for the Raiders.
Sarah Herzig (100 and 200 free) and Jayden Turck (50 and 500 free) each won two individual events and appeared on two winning relays for Beaver River.
GIRLS TENNIS
LOWVILLE 4, COPENHAGEN 1
Phoebe Jennings scored a 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles as Lowville defeated Copenhagen in Lowville.
Rubiel Zabielowicz and Anna Dening also won in straight sets in singles matches. Katelynn Baker and Alyiva Millard won at No. 1 doubles for the Raiders.
Arianna Dicob and Stella Buker took second doubles in three sets for Copenhagen.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 3, INDIAN RIVER 2
Zoe Yang and Ravan Marsell recorded wins at first singles and second singles, respectively, to lead Indian River in a loss to South Jefferson at Philadelphia. South Jefferson’s players were not reported.
