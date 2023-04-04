PHILADELPHIA — Michaela Delles totaled seven points, including scoring six goals, to spark Indian River’s girls lacrosse team to a historic victory on Tuesday night.
Ravan Marsell contributed a goal and three assists for the Warriors, who recorded their first win against Watertown in program history by recording a 12-5 triumph in a Frontier League game.
Carolina Burnard and Kallie Delles each tallied two goals and an assist and goalie Sierra Crastensburg made 11 saves for Indian River, which improves to 3-1, including 2-1 in the league.
Five different players scored a goal each for Watertown (2-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 21, CARTHAGE 2
Savannah Hodges scored five goals and assisted on two others and Madelyn Barney totaled eight points, including generating three goals, as the Spartans cruised past the visiting Comets in a Frontier League game.
Hannah Hathway contributed three goals and three assists for South Jefferson (3-1, 3-0) and Paisley Cook tallied three goals and an assist against Carthage (1-3).
Jade Doldo scored three goals and Brooke Perry chipped in with a pair of goals for the Spartans.
POTSDAM 17, HEUVELTON 13
Emma Fields scored five goals to lead the Sandstoners (2-0) past Heuvelton in a Northern Athletic Conference game in Potsdam.
Danielle Emerson and Kenadi Moore both scored four goals and Katherine Ewy added three for Potsdam.
Saige Blevins led Heuvelton (0-3) with seven goals.
BOYS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 8, CARTHAGE 7 (OT)
Chase Waite totaled two goals and two assists, including scoring the deciding goal in overtime as he finished off a feed from Ethan Hopkins as the Spartans edged the Comets in a Frontier League game played in Carthage.
Hopkins generated three goals and one assist for South Jefferson (1-2, 1-1) and goalie Connor Leone made 11 saves, including one stop in overtime, to record the win.
Andre Watts and Cobin O’Brien each contributed a goal and an assist for the Spartans.
Josh Bigelow tallied three goals and an assist for Carthage (1-3, 1-1) and Ashton Norton scored a pair of goals, including supplying the tying goal with 3 minutes and 28 seconds left in regulation to even the game at 7-7.
INDIAN RIVER 19, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Connor McMahon totaled seven points, including scoring six goals, to propel the Warriors to a Frontier League victory over the Vikings in Philadelphia.
Ethan Petrus contributed three goals and two assists for Indian River (1-2, 1-1) and Drew Neddo tallied two goals and three assists.
Zachary McMahon chipped in with two goals and two assists for the Warriors, Riley Alexander totaled two goals and an assist and Brady Lynch added a pair of goals.
Peyton Lamon tallied two goals and an assist to pace Thousand Islands (0-4, 0-2).
WATERTOWN 11, HOMER 4
Mick O’Donnell dished out five assists as the Cyclones earned a nonleague victory over the Trojans in Homer.
Jack Clough, Jack Rathbun and Nico Spaziani each logged two goals and an assist for Watertown (3-0) and goalie Patrick Duah made 14 saves to record the win.
Reid Partis scored twice for Homer (1-2).
BASEBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 24, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0 (5)
Corey Roberts struck out 13 batters across five perfect innings to power the Spartans to the Frontier League crossover shutout of the Vikings (1-1) in Clayton.
Roberts threw 46 of his 59 pitches for strikes, sending all but two batters down via strikeout in the perfect game.
Evan Widrick went 3-for-3 and Kaleb Peters finished 2-for-3, as each doubled and recorded three RBIs for South Jefferson (2-0).
Nolan Widrick was 2-for-2 with a home run in the leadoff spot while Nate Matteson tripled and drove in three runs for the Spartans, who acted as the home team despite playing at Clayton due to field conditions.
LOWVILLE 13, CARTHAGE 1 (5)
Brody Brown went 4-for-4 as the Red Raiders opened the season with a crossover victory over the Comets in Carthage.
Logan Watson and Brendan Hamburg each drove in three runs for Lowville (1-0).
Thomas Storms went 2-for-3 for Carthage (0-2).
INDIAN RIVER 15, SOUTH LEWIS 10
Austin Manning and Talfourd Wynne each went 2-for-4 atop the lineup to lift the Warriors to a nonleague victory over the Falcons in the season opener for both teams at Turin.
Manning doubled twice and drove in three runs in the leadoff spot while Wynne tallied a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Indian River.
SOFTBALL
GENERAL BROWN 15, WATERTOWN 12
Lions starting pitcher Riley Lomber recorded four hits, including a home run, plated four runs and pitched five innings in their season-opening Frontier League crossover win against the Cyclones at Glen Park.
Ashlee Ward registered three hits, including a triple, and drove in three RBIs for General Brown (1-0).
Payton McConnell finished a double short of the cycle with four hits and homered for Watertown (0-1). Mallory Peters also belted a homer for the Cyclones.
BEAVER RIVER 9, SOUTH LEWIS 8
Aubrie Monnat singled in the winning run as the Beavers rallied past the Falcons with a walk-off “C” Division win at Beaver Falls.
Emily Knight went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Beaver River (1-1).
Jade Dolan collected three hits and an RBI for South Lewis (0-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 15, LYME 0 (6)
Neva Bettinger struck out 12 in a two-hit effort as the Panthers blanked the Lakers in a “D” Division game at Belleville.
Ever Vaughn added a pair of RBIs and two hits for Belleville Henderson (1-1).
Samantha Slate recorded both hits for Lyme (0-2),
SOUTH JEFFERSON 19, INDIAN RIVER 4 (6)
Remissa Stephens racked up four hits and four RBIs as the Spartans beat the Warriors in a crossover game Monday in Adams.
Elizabeth Hobbs provided three hits and four RBIs for South Jefferson (1-0).
Katie Call homered and drove in a pair of runs for Indian River (0-1).
HAMMOND 6, CANTON 4
Hammond scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to defeat the Golden Bears in the nonconference opener for both teams in Canton.
Zoey Cunningham tripled in the fourth for Hammond and Sydney Tanner and Landree Kenyon each doubled.
Hadley Alguire struck out eight for Canton and Ava Hoy struck out 10. Sydnee Francis tripled for the Golden Bears.
