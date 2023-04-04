Clough, Rathbun fuel WHS boys; South Jeff, Watertown girls win

PHILADELPHIA — Michaela Delles totaled seven points, including scoring six goals, to spark Indian River’s girls lacrosse team to a historic victory on Tuesday night.

Ravan Marsell contributed a goal and three assists for the Warriors, who recorded their first win against Watertown in program history by recording a 12-5 triumph in a Frontier League game.

