SACKETS HARBOR — Callie LaFontaine went 3-for-4 as second-seeded Lyme continued its hot streak with a 10-3 victory over No. 1 Sackets Harbor in the Frontier League “D” Division softball championship Saturday.
Karyssa Parker homered as part of a two-hit effort for Lyme (10-6 overall), which has won six straight games.
Peyton Britton went 2-for-3 for Sackets Harbor (11-8).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 7, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Marena Grenier tossed a two-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts as the Vikings wrapped up the regular season with a “C” Division shutout of the Falcons (11-6, 10-5) at Turin.
Kali Finley drove in two runs and Allie Swenson tripled for Thousand Islands (15-2, 14-2).
n In another Frontier League game, South Lewis defeated Beaver River 15-3.
INDIAN RIVER 17-6, HARRISVILLE 3-3
Adrien LaMora homered and drove in three runs in the first game as the Warriors swept the Pirates in a nonleague doubleheader at Philadelphia.
Katie Call also hit a home run and Victoria Noone added three RBIs in the first game for Indian River (8-8).
Maegan Kackison plated a run in game two for Harrisville (0-18).
CANTON 16, MASSENA 1 (5)
Ava Hoy struck out 10 in four innings of work and recorded two hits at the plate as the Golden Bears downed the Red Raiders in an NAC Central game at Canton.
Lucy DeCoteau went 3-for-4 for Canton (17-0, 12-0).
Lia Lazare singled for Massena (6-8, 6-6).
MALONE 7, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Mackenzie Lane drove in a pair of runs and picked up the pitching victory in the Huskies NAC Central win over the Larries in Brasher Falls.
Alyx St. Hilaire doubled for Malone (6-6).
Hannah Agans tripled and plated a run for St. Lawrence Central (8-5. 7-5).
EDWARDS-KNOX 16, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Cadey Wheat struck out 14 batters en route to the West Division victory for the Cougars (11-4, 10-2). Sofia Vachez drove in three runs and Dekoda Matthews added a pair of singles.
Madisyn Wright singled twice for Hermon-DeKalb (3-11, 3-9).
n In other action, Ogdensburg Free Academy beat Salmon River 15-9, Madrid-Waddington outslugged Parishville-Hopkinton, 32-14, and Colton-Pierrepont swept a doubleheader against St. Regis Falls, 11-8 and 17-4.
BASEBALL
CANTON 14, OFA 4
Canton overcame a four-run first inning by Ogdensburg Free Academy, scoring six runs in the third to claim the NAC Central Division win in Canton.
Erich Zuhlsdorf doubled twice for Canton (13-3, 10-2). Scotty Ahlfeld and Nate Romano each contributed a double and a single.
Aaron Ellis singled twice and Ryan Mitchell doubled for the Blue Devils (3-9, 2-9). n In other action, Madrid-Waddington outlasted Parishville-Hopkinton, 6-5.
BEAVER RIVER 9, BISHOP LUDDEN 3
Kade Schneider doubled in a run to spark the Beavers past the Gaelic Knights in a nonleague game in Syracuse.
Brandon Atwood and Brit Dicob each singled twice for Beaver River, which finishes its regular season at 18-1. Winning pitcher Jonah Shearer struck out six in four innings of work and combined on a two-hitter with Jake Boliver, who struck out five in three innings.
LIVERPOOL 9, SOUTH JEFFERSON 2
Tyler Vivacqua went 3-for-4, including a home run and a double, and drove in a run to spark the Warriors past the Spartans in a nonleague game in Liverpool.
Charles Anthony III singled twice for Liverpool (7-13).
Corey Roberts tripled and drove in both runs for South Jefferson (16-2).
