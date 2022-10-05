CHAUMONT — Jon LaFontaine scored five goals and assisted on another as Lyme defeated Alexandria, 8-1, on Wednesday to clinch the Frontier League’s “D” Division boys soccer championship.
Aidan Linkroum contributed a goal and two assists for the Lakers, who improve to 11-1, including 10-1 in league play.
Alex Radley and Wyatt Avery each tallied a goal for the Lakers and Derek Radley recorded a pair of assists.
Lyme secured its first division title since 2018 when it shared the regular-season crown with Belleville Henderson.
Goalie Evan Froelich made five saves.
Ronaldo Prophete scored on a penalty kick for Alexandria (4-7-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 3, SACKETS HARBOR 0
Owen McNett scored the deciding goal in the first half and goalie Cayden Randall made five saves as the Panthers blanked the Patriots in a “D” Division game in Sackets Harbor.
Peyton Bellinger and Brandon Dodge scored a goal each for Belleville Henderson (7-5-1) and Camron Hodge recorded a pair of assists.
Ryan Hunt finished with 10 saves for Sackets Harbor (0-10-1).
LAFARGEVILLE 3, COPENHAGEN 2
Nate Wyatt tallied two goals and an assist as the Red Knights edged past the Golden Knights in a “D” Division game in LaFargeville.
Bradley Smith scored a goal and assisted on another for LaFargeville (6-6) and goalie Robert Hellings made 10 saves.
Caden Miller contributed a goal and an assist for Copenhagen (6-5-2) and goalie Hayden McAtee made four saves.
IMMACULATE HEART 5, BEAVER RIVER 1
Gianni Razelli scored a pair of goals and Leonardo Rodrigues generated a goal and an assist as the Cavaliers topped the Beavers in a “C” Division game in Watertown.
Dale Foote and Donnie Turner each scored a goal and goalie Pedro Silviera made nine saves for Immaculate Heart Central (10-0, 9-0), which clinched at least a share of the division championship.
Micah Olmstead scored a goal for Beaver River (7-5, 7-4) and goalie Sawyer Schwendy finished with 12 saves.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 1, WATERTOWN 1 (OT)
Sam Spicer scored the tying goal in the 60th minute unassisted as the “A” Division champion Cyclones and “B” Division winner Spartans battled to a draw in a division crossover game at Adams.
Goalie Devin Connell made five saves to back Watertown (8-3-1, 6-0-1).
Nolan Widrick scored in the 43rd minute, with James King assisting, for South Jefferson (8-0-2, 6-0-1), and goalie Evan Widrick made 14 saves.
INDIAN RIVER 1, LOWVILLE 0
Anderson Burge scored on a penalty kick in the 48th minute to lift the Warriors to victory over the Red Raiders in a division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Goalkeeper Joey Raap made eight saves for Indian River (5-7-1, 2-5-1). Goalie Isaiah Spence finished with three saves for Lowville (6-5-1, 3-5-1).
POTSDAM 2, MALONE 0
John Duffy scored two goals to lead the Sandstoners past Malone (1-11, 1-7) in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game at Potsdam.
Alden DiMarco made three saves for the Sandstoners (3-7, 3-5).
SALMON RIVER 3, OFA 1
Evan Collette and Carter Johnson both scored one goal with one assist to lead the Shamrocks (9-3, 7-2) past OFA in a Central Division game at Fort Covington.
Chase Lewis also scored for Salmon River and Alex Mitchell scored for the Blue Devils (5-6, 3-4).
GIRLS SOCCER
LISBON 4, HERMON-DEKALB 1
Lean Warren scored two goals and assisted on another to send Lisbon (6-3-3, 4-2-2) past the Demons in a West Division game at DeKalb Junction.
Rachel LaRock and Gabriel Richardson scored for the Golden Knights.
Natalie Appel scored for the Demons (3-6, 2-6).
VOLLEYBALL
MALONE 3, POTSDAM 0
Malone (8-1) produced a 25-6, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over the Sandstoners in a nonleague match at Potsdam.
Maddie Barr led Potsdam (0-10) with 12 points.
CHATEAUGAY 3, CANTON 2
Ava Hoy led Canton (8-2) with 25 kills and 14 points in a 25-11, 17-25, 20-25, 31-29, 15-7 loss to the Bulldogs (8-2) in a nonleague match at Chateaugay.
Katie Metcalf scored 14 points and Laurel Whittier added 32 assists.
GIRLS SWIMMING
WATERTOWN 119, SOUTH JEFFERSON 61
Jasmine Ferguson, Olivia Urf and Adelaide Weir each won three events as the Cyclones earned their 12th straight FL title with a win over the Spartans on Tuesday in Adams.
Ferguson picked up wins in the 100-yard butterfly and 400 freestyle relay, while Urf took victories in the 100 breaststroke and 200 medley relay for Watertown (8-0). Weir got wins in the 200 free and 400 free relay and the trio teamed up on the winning 200 free relay for the Cyclones.
Ava Burns (100 free, 200 IM) and Aurora Jarvie (50 freestyle, 500 free) each won twice for South Jefferson (6-3).
