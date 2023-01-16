MASSENA — Hailey LaShomb scored the only goal of the game as the Massena girls hockey team edged Beekmantown, 1-0, in a nonleague game Monday afternoon at Massena Arena.
Arieonna Murphy turned aside the 18 shots she faced to earn the shutout for the Red Raiders (5-7 overall).
Kori-Lynne Lamay logged 21 saves for the Eagles.
POTSDAM 13, SARA-LAKE PLACID 0
Kennedy Emerson and Rylie Bicknell both tallied two goals as the Sandstoners blanked the Lakers in a Section 10 interdivision game at Potsdam.
Jessika Bullock generated a goal and four assist for Potsdam (9-2).
CANTON 53, HARRISVILLE 43
Ryan Jones collected 23 points as the Golden Bears topped the Pirates in nonleague play at Harrisville.
Luke Wentworth contributed 11 points for Canton (9-5).
Liam Winters recorded 15 points for Harrisville (11-3).
SALMON RIVER 48, HERMON-DEKALB 38
Sebastien Laughing produced 17 points as the Shamrocks beat the Green Demons in a nonleague matchup at Fort Covington.
Edward Jacobs chipped in 16 points for Salmon River (3-8).
Noah Locy paced Hermon-DeKalb (5-8) with 14 points.
BALDWINSVILLE 58, GENERAL BROWN 50
Madison Polky and Carlie Young each notched 17 points as the Bees held off the Lions to win the Juggler Championship title Sunday at Utica.
Kyrah Wilbur posted a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds for Baldwinsville (5-4).
Kori Nichols led all scorers with 27 points for General Brown (10-1).
WHITESBORO 3, WATERTOWN 0
Tessa Nash dished out 21 assists as the Warriors gained a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 nonleague sweep of the Cyclones in Marcy.
Eva Quackenbush collected seven kills and seven service points for Whitesboro (9-2).
Augusta Boomhower provided 10 digs, seven assists and five kills while Morgan Brady racked up 11 digs and 11 service points for Watertown (4-6).
