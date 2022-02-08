LOWVILLE — Eliana Bonbrest accumulated 13 digs and nine kills as second-seeded Lowville swept No. 3 Chittenango, 26-24, 25-20, 25-19, in a Section 3 Class B volleyball semifinal Tuesday night.
Peyton Cole posted seven kills and six digs, and Meredith Lovenduski totaled 14 assists and five digs for the Red Raiders (18-1 overall).
Lowville will play the winner of a match between top-seeded Canastota and No. 5 Vernon-Verona-Sherill in the Class B final at 2 p.m. Saturday at Jamesville-DeWitt.
The Bears finish the season 14-4.
NEW HARTFORD 3, INDIAN RIVER 0
Emma Friedel generated 25 assists and 10 digs as the top-seeded Spartans swept the No. 4 Warriors, 25-14, 25-22, 25-18, in a Class A semifinal at New Hartford.
Taylor Krol netted 16 digs and 10 kills, while Elise Courto got 12 digs and eight kills for New Hartford (18-0).
Zoe Cruz finished with 26 digs, 12 service points, four aces and three kills, and Madison Bigelow netted 10 kills and six digs for Indian River (12-5). Madallyn Moore added 16 assists and eight digs for the Warriors.
BOYS BASKETBALL
SACKETS HARBOR 65, COPENHAGEN 39
Ryan Green scored a game-high 34 points and totaled six rebounds, four assists and five steals to propel the second-seeded Patriots past the third-seeded Golden Knights in a “D” Division semifinal in Sackets Harbor.
Austin Griner added 15 points for Sackets Harbor (18-1), which advances to play top-seeded Belleville Henderson at 8 p.m. Friday at Jefferson Community College.
Jaaven Kloster-Proctor scored 21 points to lead Copenhagen (12-7).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 83, LAFARGEVILLE 35
Dominick Sprague scored 23 points as the top-seeded Panthers cruised past the fourth-seeded Red Knights in a “D” Division semifinal in Belleville.
Brandon Dodge contributed 15 points for Belleville Henderson, and Kyle Moyer and Jacob Fargo each finished with 12 points.
LOWVILLE 56, SOUTH JEFFERSON 42
Elijah Englehart and Brody Brown each scored 16 points as the Red Raiders defeated the Spartans in a “B” Division game in Adams.
Ryan Young added 11 points for regular-season division champion Lowville (17-1, 14-1), which will play General Brown in the “B” Division playoff final at 8 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Community College.
Curtis Staie scored a game-high 18 points to pace South Jefferson (10-9, 7-8) and Evan Widrick chipped in with 11 points.
BEAVER RIVER 59, THOUSAND ISLANDS 56
Matthew Knight scored 13 points and totaled eight rebounds as the Beavers defeated the Vikings in a “C” Division game in Beaver Falls.
Lucas Roes contributed 12 points and Kade Schneider finished with 11 points for Beaver River (10-7, 10-6) against Thousand Islands (7-11, 6-10).
Second-seeded Beaver River will play top-seeded South Lewis in the “C” Division playoff final at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at JCC.
INDIAN RIVER 47, SOUTH LEWIS 41
Reagan Alexander scored a game-high 17 points and Michael Frimpong contributed 12 points as the Warriors (5-12) defeated the Falcons in a nonleague game in Philadelphia.
Aidan McGuire scored 16 points to pace South Lewis (12-7) and Cody Spann finished with 13 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GENERAL BROWN 46, IHC 25
Kori Nichols recorded 14 points as the Lions wrapped up the regular season with a Frontier League “B” Division victory over the Cavaliers in Watertown.
Karsyn Fields totaled 13 points for General Brown (16-2), which plays Immaculate Heart Central in the “B” Division final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Jefferson Community College.
Abigail Bombard led IHC (9-7, 7-7) with 10 points.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 44, SOUTH LEWIS 14
Raegan Riordan netted 20 points as the Panthers beat the Falcons (2-12, 2-11) in crossover play at Belleville.
Neva Bettinger added 18 points for Belleville Henderson (11-6, 9-5).
SACKETS HARBOR 48, LYME 39
Emily Curley scored 16 points as the Patriots defeated the Indians (3-10, 2-10) in the “D” Division finale for both teams in Sackets Harbor.
Lily Green chipped in 13 points and Peyton Britton totaled 12 points for Sackets Harbor (6-12, 6-8).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.