PHILADELPHIA — The Lowville girls soccer team received scoring from four different players to capture the Frontier League interdivision victory over Indian River, 4-1, Tuesday.
Stephanie Beyer, Tai Nortz, Taci Smith and Mia Hanselman each scored for the Raiders (3-0), who took a 3-1 lead into halftime. Samantha Reynolds made two saves in goal.
Mackenzie Adams scored for Indian River (3-1-2, 2-1-1).
WATERTOWN 1, SOUTH JEFFERSON 0
Willa Overton’s goal off a free kick gave the Cyclones the only goal they’d need in an interdivision victory against South Jefferson in Adams.
Ava Beebe made 10 saves in goal in the shutout for Watertown (3-0-2, 2-0-1).
LYME 2, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Jordan Alberry scored an unassisted goal in each half as Lyme gained its first win of the season in an interdivision game against Thousand Islands in Chaumont.
Kennady Scott made six saves in the shutout for the Lakers (1-2, 1-0).
BEAVER RIVER 9, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Kennedy Becker, Adalynn Olmstead, Reese Lehman and Loryn Schack each scored two goals as Beaver River rolled to the interdivision win at LaFargeville.
Lehman added two assists and Olmstead one for the unbeaten Beavers (3-0). Jonise Zehr also scored and Natalie Hughes assisted on two goals.
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, SANDY CREEK 1
Kennady Billman delivered both goals in the first half as the Panthers held on to the interdivision victory against the Comets in Sandy Creek.
Eily Vaughn made 13 saves in goal for Belleville Henderson (3-0).
SACKETS HARBOR 2, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Peyton Britton and Emily Curley each scored in Sackets Harbor’s interdivision shutout win against South Lewis in Sackets Harbor.
Lily Green made five saves to seal the win for the Patriots (2-1, 1-1).
COPENHAGEN 10, ALEXANDRIA 0
Samantha Stokely delivered two goals and an assist to lead the barrage on offense as Copenhagen registered a “D” Division win over Alexandria in Copenhagen.
Halle Miller and Claire Jones also scored two goals apiece for the Golden Knights (3-1, 3-0). Brielle TenEyck scored a goal and assisted on three others. Darby Fitzpatrick, Mollie Babcock and Madison Cheek also contributed a goal each.
GENERAL BROWN 0, IHC 0
General Brown and Immaculate Heart Central played to a scoreless tie in a game in Watertown.
Geona Wood turned away 14 shots for General Brown (3-2-1). Gabriella Burroughs made five saves for the Cavaliers.
BOYS SOCCER
OFA 4, MASSENA 1
Syrus Gladle finished with two goals and two assists in Ogdensburg Free Academy’s Northern Athletic Conference Central Division win over Massena in Ogdensburg.
Collin Brenno and Brady Bullock also scored for the Blue Devils, who scored twice within a minute in the first half.
Sal Perretta scored on a penalty kick for Massena.
SALMON RIVER 1, POTSDAM 0
Ty Leroux’s goal in the eighth minute gave Salmon River the lead and the eventual victory in a Central Division win at Potsdam.
Dylan Johnson supplied the assist on the goal for the Shamrocks (1-2). Xavier Delormier stopped four shots in the shutout.
GIRLS SWIMMING
LOWVILLE 52, INDIAN RIVER 46
Lowville (2-0) pulled out a close Frontier League interdivisional victory with its depth in the 400-yard relay finale against Indian River in Lowville.
The relay of Charlee Pike, Cori Haney, Mikayla Nicol and Sarah Peebles took first and the Raiders also captured second for a combined nine points and the victory. Lowville trailed by two entering the final race.
Pike, Nicol and Peebles each swam on two winning relays. Haney added wins in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly to her relay win.
Victoria Noone won the 50 and 100 freestyle and swam on the winning 200 medley relay for Indian River (1-1). Lola appeared on the relay and also won the 200 individual medley for the Warriors.
WATERTOWN 105, BEAVER RIVER 64
Mallory Peters paced a balanced effort with wins in the 200 and 500 freestyle and a spot on the winning 200 freestyle relay as the Cyclones claimed the interdivision victory at Watertown.
Lillian Johnson (100 butterfly), Jasmine Ferguson (100 free), Molly Dickinson (200 IM) and Marra Dickinson (50 free) each won a single event and swam on a winning relay for the Cyclones (2-0). Lily Johnson appeared on two victorious relays.
VOLLEYBALL
MASSENA 3, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Nylah Tillman served for 31 points, securing 13 aces as Massena defeated Brushton-Moira 25-11, 25-5, 25-12 in a Northern Athletic Conference match in Massena.
Katelyn Benham supplied eight assists for the Raiders. Kaniehtentha Thompson added five points and four kills and Allison Lazore five points and two kills. Lauren Park recorded four kills and Mylynn Laughing contributed four service points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.