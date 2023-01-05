Farney’s triumph sparks Red Raiders

CARTHAGE — After trailing by double digits in the first half, Brody Brown and the Lowville boys basketball team regrouped and went on to persevere and down the Comets, 72-63, on Thursday night in a meeting of Frontier League division leaders at Carthage High School.

Brown scored a team-high 28 points, including 21 after halftime, to propel the “B” Division-leading Red Raiders.

