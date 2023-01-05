CARTHAGE — After trailing by double digits in the first half, Brody Brown and the Lowville boys basketball team regrouped and went on to persevere and down the Comets, 72-63, on Thursday night in a meeting of Frontier League division leaders at Carthage High School.
Brown scored a team-high 28 points, including 21 after halftime, to propel the “B” Division-leading Red Raiders.
Ryan Myers contributed 16 points for Lowville, which improves to 7-1 on the season, including 6-0 in the league. Dalton Myers scored 12 points for the Red Raiders and Jake Rupert finished with 11.
Lowville, which trailed 39-33 at halftime, also cranked up its defensive effort, allowing only 24 points in the second half, including nine in the third quarter.
“In all honesty, a win’s a win, but playing here against Carthage, we know they’re really good,” Lowville coach Zach Shambo said. “They have been, they are good and they’re well coached and those kids play hard and it’s always hard to play here. I was proud of the kids, we held it together. It didn’t look good for a little bit in the second quarter, but we kind of rallied at halftime.”
Trenton Walker scored a game-high 32 points to pace the “A” Division-leading Comets (7-3, 3-3) and Makiah Johnson chipped in 20 points.
Lowville connected for 12 3-pointers, including four from Ryan Myers and three each from Brown and Rupert.
The Red Raiders, who entered the week ranked No. 22 in the state in Class B, swept the season series with the Comets after winning, 57-44, on Dec. 14 in Lowville.
SOUTH LEWIS 62, IMMACULATE HEART 37
Aidan McGuire recorded 21 points, nine rebounds and six blocks as the Falcons beat the Cavaliers in a “C” Division matchup at Turin.
Mason Brown added 14 points for South Lewis (4-4).
Kilian Pfortje tallied 11 points for Immaculate Heart Central (2-6).
SANDY CREEK 57, LAFARGEVILLE 44
Mason Ennist’s 17 points powered the Comets to a crossover win over the Red Knights (2-8, 0-8) in LaFargeville.
Cameron Hathway and Hudson Hunt each scored 14 points for Sandy Creek (7-3, 6-3).
MORRISTOWN 63, EDWARDS-KNOX 62
Kameron Toland made two free throws with 19.6 seconds left to lift the Green Rockets (2-6, 1-4) past Edwards-Knox in an Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Russell.
Joe Wrobel and Walker Belile both scored 16 points for Morristown and Dominic Peretta added 15.
Ethan Stalker led the Cougars (2-6, 1-4) with 17 points.
LISBON 62, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 29
Cooper Flack scored 16 points for the Golden Knights (3-6, 3-2) in a West Division game in Lisbon.
Cooper Rutherford scored 13 points and A.J. Donaldson added 10. Matt Richards scored 10 points for the Flyers (1-8, 1-5).
ST. LAWRENCE 49, COLTON-PIERREPONT 44
Ayden Beach scored 25 points to send the Larries (6-3, 3-2) past Colton-Pierrepont in an East Division game in Colton. Eric Friedel scored 20 points for the Colts (2-7, 2-4).
MASSENA 63, OFA 48
Colin Patterson led Massena (7-4, 4-1) with 16 points in a Central Division win over the Blue Devils in Ogdensburg.
DeShawn Walton scored 12 points and Taylor Mitchell added 11 for Massena. Justice McIntyre led the Blue Devils (2-7, 1-3) with 15 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
LOWVILLE 50, BEAVER RIVER 44
Jakayla Spence scored 20 points and hauled in six rebounds as the Red Raiders defeated the Beavers in an interdivisional game at Beaver River on Wednesday night.
Anna Dening contributed 15 points and seven rebounds for Lowville (5-4, 4-3) and Kara Macaulay totaled 12 rebounds.
Brenna Mast scored 18 points to pace Beaver River (2-8, 2-5).
BOYS SWIMMING
CARTHAGE 83, INDIAN RIVER 72
Grant Gillman and Leighton McNatt each won three events as the Comets beat the Warriors in a FL “A” Division meet at Carthage.
Gillman took wins in the 100-yard butterfly and 200 freestyle while McNatt won the 200 individual medley and 500 freestyle for Carthage (2-3). The pair teamed up on the winning 400 freestyle relay.
Michael Gately picked up wins in the 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay for Indian River (3-2).
SOUTH JEFFERSON 134, GOUVERNEUR 19
Garrett Fuller racked up four victories as the Spartans downed the Wildcats (1-7, 0-7) in an interdivision meet in Gouverneur.
Fuller took the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay for South Jefferson (4-1).
VOLLEYBALL
LOWVILLE 3, GENERAL BROWN 0
Peyton Cole notched nine digs and eight kills as the Red Raiders posted a 25-12, 25-19, 25-19 FL “B” Division win over the Lions (0-9) in Lowville.
Anna Exford chalked up seven aces and five digs while Jada Lee totaled 12 digs for Lowville (6-1).
SANDY CREEK 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Mikayla Glazier generated 15 service points, 12 assists and eight aces as the Comets got a 25-10, 25-18, 25-20 “C” Division sweep of the Vikings (1-6) at Sandy Creek.
Lillian Kohlbach registered eight service points, seven kills and five digs while Maiya Hathway netted 10 assists and nine kills for Sandy Creek (4-2).
WRESTLING
GENERAL BROWN 37, S. LEWIS 28
John Chamberlain won by fall at 145 pounds as the Lions defeated the Falcons in a FL “B” Division meet at Dexter.
Nahjeed Abel (110), Dylan Munk (132) and Ryan McManaman (152) all won via pinfall for General Brown (6-3, 2-2).
Maddox Morrison (126), Jaden Morczek (138) and Matthew Marks each collected pins for South Lewis (2-4, 1-2).
