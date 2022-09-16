WATERTOWN — Alex Macutek notched both goals as Watertown beat Indian River 2-1 in a Frontier League “A” Division girls soccer game Friday.
Delaney Callahan and Ella Bowman each generated assists for Watertown (5-0 overall, 3-0 league).
Indian River is 3-4, 2-3.
IHC 5, CARTHAGE 1
Kat Probst netted two goals and an assist as the Cavaliers beat the Comets in a crossover game at Carthage.
Abby Bombard also scored twice for Immaculate Heart Central (4-1, 3-0).
Briana Baker scored for Carthage (0-6, 0-5).
THOUSAND ISLANDS 2, LAFARGEVILLE 1
Delaney Wiley converted a penalty kick and made eight saves in goal as the Vikings edged the Red Knights in a crossover matchup at Clayton.
Meka Robbins contributed the other goal for Thousand Islands (1-4-1, 1-4-0).
Emeline Barton scored for LaFargeville (1-3).
COPENHAGEN 4, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Aubree Smykla’s hat trick powered the Golden Knights to a crossover victory over the Falcons in Turin.
Samantha Stokely scored the other goal and Mackenzie Howard made three saves for Copenhagen (5-0).
Jordan Dorrity stopped four shots for South Lewis (3-4, 1-3).
LYME 3, SACKETS HARBOR 1
Natalie Ososkalo supplied three goals as the Lakers gained their first win of the season win a “D” victory over the Patriots at Sackets Harbor.
Kennady Scott collected five saves for Lyme (1-4).
Emily Curley scored for Sackets Harbor (1-4, 1-2).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 5, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Hailey Delaney scored three goals and assisted on another to lead Colton-Pierrepont (3-1, 2-1) past the Yellowjackets in a Northern Athletic Conference East Division game in Madrid.
Kaitlyn Houson scored a goal and assisted on two for the Colts, and Ariana Clark scored the other goal.
Grace Plumley scored for the Yellowjackets (2-2).
BOYS SOCCER
LISBON 5, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Connor Flack scored two goals to send the Golden Knights past the Cougars (2-4, 1-2) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game in Lisbon.
Noah Gendebien, Isaiah White and Isaac LaRock also scored for Lisbon (3-0). Caleb Richardson made one save for the shutout.
HEUVELTON 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Jake Venette scored two goals and assisted on another as Heuvelton defeated Norwood-Norfolk (0-4, 0-3) in a West Division game in Norwood.
Reid Doyle supplied one goal and one assist, and Dylan Carpenter scored the other goal for Heuvelton (2-2-1, 2-1). Nate Mashaw made six saves for the shutout.
HARRISVILLE 1, MORRISTOWN 0
Nolan Sullivan made four saves as Harrisville shut out Morristown (2-2, 1-1) in a West Division game in Morristown.
Tanner Sullivan scored in the first half for the Pirates (4-1, 3-0).
n In other action, Carthage beat Camden, 3-1, and Thousand Islands topped Alexandria, 4-2.
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, POTSDAM 1
Ava Hoy scored 15 points and added 12 kills to lead Canton to a win over the Sandstoners (0-4) in an NAC West Division match in Potsdam.
Ariah Martinez scored 12 points and Courtney Peters supplied 10 assists for Canton (4-0).
