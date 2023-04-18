Times Staff Report
CARTHAGE — Ravan Marsell totaled 13 points, including scoring seven goals, to help propel Indian River’s girls lacrosse team to a 24-7 triumph over Carthage on Tuesday in a Frontier League game.
Michaela Delles scored six goals and Keera LaLonde totaled four goals and three assists for Indian River, which improves to 4-1, including 3-1 in the league.
Kallie Delles contributed two goals and two assists for the Warriors, while Marsell also totaled 13 draw controls.
Macie Hancock scored three goals to pace the Comets (1-5), and Cadence Jones tallied a pair of goals.
SOUTH JEFFERSON 23, GENERAL BROWN 0
Savannah Hodges scored six goals and assisted on two others and Paisley Cook totaled four goals and two assists as the Spartans blanked the Lions in a Frontier League game in Adams.
Madeyln Barney tallied three goals and an assist for South Jefferson (4-1, 4-0), and Hannah Hathway contributed a goal and three assists.
Also for the Spartans, Jade Doldo scored three goals, Brooke Perry supplied two goals and goalie Anna Hobbs made a pair of saves to record the win against General Brown (1-3).
CENTRAL SQUARE 10, IMMACULATE HEART 4
Abby Bombard scored four goals in the visiting Cavaliers’ loss to the Redhawks in a nonleague game.
Goalie Piper Gonas finished with 12 saves for Immaculate Heart Central (1-3).
BOYS LACROSSE
WATERTOWN 7, SOUTH JEFFERSON 5
Nico Spaziani scored a pair goals and assisted on another as the Cyclones outlasted the Spartans to win a Frontier League game played in Adams.
Jack Clough chipped in with a pair of goals for Watertown (5-0, 4-0).
Goalie Patrick Duah made five saves to record the win for the Cyclones.
Ethan Hopkins scored two goals and goalie Connor Leone finished with 12 saves for South Jefferson (3-4, 2-2).
GENERAL BROWN 17, THOUSAND ISLANDS 3
Sheamus Devine scored four goals and assisted on two others and Luke Dupee totaled eight points, including recording six assists, as the Lions cruised past the Vikings to win a Frontier League game in Dexter.
Nolan Ganter generated three goals and Julian St. Croix scored a pair of goals for General Brown (3-3, 3-1) against Thousand Islands (0-6, 0-4).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 13, MALONE 2
Ethan VanBrocklin scored four goals and Cody Francis scored two goals and assisted on two others to lead the Colts past the Huskies (0-2) in an NAC game in South Colton.
Eli Johnson and Lachlan Johnson both added two goals for the Colts (1-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
SARA-PLACID 11, HEUVELTON 7
Saige Blevins scored five goals for the Bulldogs (0-4) in an NAC loss to visiting Sara-Placid (1-1).
BASEBALL
CANTON 3, MASSENA 1
David Zuhlsdorf threw a three-hitter and struck out 12 to lead Canton to a win over Massena in the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division opener for each team, at Canton.
Nate Romano went 3-for-4 for the Golden Bears and Erich Zuhlsdorf doubled.
Chris Marasco lined two hits, including a double, for Massena.
SALMON RIVER 17, OFA 2
Caiden Cartier struck out nine and went 2-for-3 to lead the Shamrocks past the Blue Devils in the Central Division opener for each team in Fort Covington.
Chase Lewis also went 2-for-3 for the Shamrocks.
HEUVELTON 15, CLIFTON-FINE 0
Brandon Pray threw a one-hitter and struck out 12 as the Bulldogs defeated the Eagles in the West Division opener for each team in Heuvelton.
Lucas Thornhill led the offense, going 4-for-4, and Ryley Liscum went 2-for-3.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 11, MASSENA 2
Ava Hoy went 3-for-3, including a triple, and struck out eight in four innings of relief to lead the Golden Bears past the Red Raiders (0-1) in a Central Division game in Massena.
Courtney Peters and Sydnee Francis each picked up two hits for Canton (1-1, 1-0). Francis also stole four bases.
Noelani Wilson struck out 12 for the Red Raiders.
OFA 22, SALMON RIVER 11
Katherine Barkley produced three hits for the Blue Devils in a win over the Shamrocks in the Central Division opener for both teams in Ogdensburg.
Kamry Thompson led Salmon River with four hits and Mylee Lazore and Danielle Benway each added three hits.
