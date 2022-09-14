CHAUMONT — Jasmine Martin scored four goals — all in the first half — to spark Beaver River’s girls soccer team to a 5-0 triumph over Lyme on Wednesday in a Frontier League crossover game.
Brenna Mast recorded a pair of assists for Beaver River (4-0) and Adalynne Olmstead tallied a goal.
Goalkeeper Katelyn Adams didn’t need to make a save to post the shutout for the Beavers. Kennady Scott finished with six saves for Lyme (0-4).
COPENHAGEN 3, THOUSAND ISLANDS 0
Samantha Stokely scored a goal and assisted on two others, and Madison Cheek tallied a goal and an assist as the Golden Knights blanked the Vikings in a division crossover encounter in Copenhagen.
Mollie Babcock scored a goal for Copenhagen (4-0), and goalie Peyton Taylor only needed to make a pair of saves to register the shutout.
Delaney Wiley was credited with 17 saves for Thousand Islands (0-4-1).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 2, SOUTH LEWIS 0
Kennady Billman and Mackenzie Salisbury each scored a goal and goalie Eily Vaughn made 10 saves to record the shutout as the Panthers (3-1) blanked the Falcons (3-3, 1-2) in a division crossover game in Belleville.
IMMACULATE HEART 3, INDIAN RIVER 1
Abby Bombard tallied a goal and an assist as the Cavaliers topped the Warriors in a division crossover game in Philadelphia.
Emily Bombard and Kailey Montgomery each tallied a goal for Immaculate Heart Central (3-1, 2-0), and goalie Keely Cooney finished with seven saves against Indian River (3-3, 2-2).
BOYS SOCCER
MASSENA 3, POTSDAM 1
Tom Genge scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Massena to a victory over Potsdam in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Massena.
Tom George and Christopher Marasco also scored for Massena (5-0, 3-0).
Connor O’Geen scored for the Sandstoners (0-5, 0-3).
GIRLS SOCCER
HAMMOND 4, HERMON-DEKALB 2
Hailee Manning supplied a goal and two assists to send Hammond (2-2-1, 1-1-1) to victory in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
Zoey Cunningham provided one goal and one assist. Mikayla Jones and Laurell Vinch also scored for Hammond.
Payton White scored both goals for the Demons (1-4, 0-4).
EDWARDS-KNOX 2, HEUVELTON 1
Heidi Moore and Maryann Durham scored for Edwards-Knox (3-3, 3-1) in a West Division game in Heuvelton.
Katie Cunningham scored for the Bulldogs (1-2-1, 1-1).
MASSENA 2, MALONE 0
Hailey Flynn scored in the first half and Brooke Terry scored in the second to lead Massena past Malone (0-5, 0-3) in a Central Division game in Malone.
Ainsley Cromie made 10 saves for Massena (4-0).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Marygrace Guiney and Kylie Kirk both scored two goals as Parishville-Hopkinton defeated Brushton-Moira (1-3) in an East Division game in Parishville.
Alivia Sochia also scored for Parishville-Hopkinton (2-4, 2-2) and Kelsey Farnsworth made four saves for the shutout.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVER RIVER WINS PAIR
Conner Zehr (17:17) and Mason Zehr (18:34) finished first and second, respectively, to pace the Beaver River boys past Indian River and Watertown in the Frontier League opener for all three teams at Beaver River.
Beaver River won over Watertown 17-41 and defeated Beaver River 23-33.
Hector Ramos (18:55) and Elijah Johnston (18:56) placed third and fourth, respectively, as Indian River bested Watertown 19-37.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
BEAVER RIVER TAKES TWO
Lauren Brandt (21:47) finished first overall to pace the Beavers to victories over the Warriors and Cyclones in the season-opening competition in the league for all three teams at Beaver River.
Beaver River topped Indian River 15-49 and Watertown 20-40
Amalia Netto (21:53) secured second place to pace Watertown past Indian River 18-43.
