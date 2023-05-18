TURIN — Aiden McManaman went 3-for-4, including hitting two doubles, drove in three runs and scored a pair of runs as the General Brown baseball team topped South Lewis, 13-6, in a Frontier League division crossover game Thursday.
Winning pitcher Jackson Ward spun a four-hitter and singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs for General Brown (5-13, 3-13). Ben Eichhorn (RBI) and Lucas Doldo each collected two singles for the Lions against South Lewis (9-10, 9-9).
BEAVER RIVER 4, ADIRONDACK 3
Jake Boliver tossed a four-hitter, striking out five and walking only one, to record the win as the Beavers edged the Wildcats in a nonleague game at Beaver Falls.
Kadin Martin went 2-for-3, scored a run and stole a base for Beaver River, which finishes its regular season at 18-2.
Colin White doubled twice and scored a run to pace the Wildcats (10-7).
MASSENA 4, GOUVERNEUR 0
Taylor Mitchell struck out eight as the Red Raiders defeated Gouverneur (3-9) in an Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Massena.
Cory Monacelli lined two hits for Massena (5-8, 5-6).
SOFTBALL
SOUTH JEFFERSON 22, BEAVER RIVER 3 (6)
Colleen Davis struck out 11 in five innings as the Spartans pulled away to beat the Beavers (5-10, 5-9) in a FL crossover game at Beaver Falls.
Davis also recorded four hits and five RBIs for South Jefferson (15-1, 13-0), which scored 10 runs in the sixth inning.
CANTON 15, OFA 0
Sydney Francis went 3-for-3 to lead the Golden Bears (15-1, 13-0) past Ogdensburg Free Academy in a NAC Central Division game at Canton.
Tessa Alguire, Hadley Alguire and Emma Logan all added two hits for Canton.
OFA fell to 4-11.
GOUVERNEUR 8, MASSENA 7
Lia Canell went 3-for-4 to lead Gouverneur (12-3) past the Red Raiders in a Central Division game at Massena.
Elizabeth Riutta went 2-for-3 for Gouverneur.
Ainsley Comrie and Lauren Jensen both supplied three hits for Massena (7-9, 7-7).
HAMMOND 11, LISBON 10
The Red Devils (10-2, 9-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to edge Lisbon in a West Division game at Hammond.
Mikayla Jones supplied three hits for Hammond, with Zoey Cunningham and Ava Howie adding two.
Adia Richards and Grace Smith both lined two hits for Lisbon (3-7, 3-6).
BOYS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 10, INDIAN RIVER 8
The Spartans outlasted the Warriors to prevail in the Frontier League regular-season finale for both teams in Philadelphia.
Ethan Petrus generated two goals and an assist and Connor McMahon scored a pair of goals for Indian River against South Jefferson.
GIRLS LACROSSE
SOUTH JEFFERSON 9, BALDWINSVILLE 8 (OT)
Eighth-grader Emma Kelley scored with 51 seconds remaining in overtime as the Spartans rallied to edge past the Bees in a nonleague game in Adams.
Savannah Hodges scored four goals, including generating the tying goal with 1:37 left in regulation for South Jefferson (14-2).
Madelyn Barney tallied two goals and two assists and Paisley Cook tallied a goal and an assist for the Spartans against Baldwinsville (12-4), the reigning state champion in Class A.
WHITESBORO 10, CARTHAGE 9
Isabelle Wormwood totaled three goals and two assists and Macie Hancock tallied three goals and in assist as the Comets were edged by the Warriors in a nonleague game in Carthage.
Goalie Mattingly Dorchester made 10 saves for Carthage (6-10) against Whitesboro (10-6).
SALMON RIVER 14, POTSDAM 7
Ariyah LaFrance scored six goals to send Salmon River (15-1) past the Sandstoners in an NAC game at Potsdam.
Joryan Adams scored five goals for Salmon River and Kennedy Emerson led Potsdam (10-4) with three goals.
BOYS TENNIS
FL TRIO THIRD IN SECTION 3
Indian River senior Sam Yang and Lowville seniors Nick Hetzner and David Fayle each finished third in their respective tournaments at the Section 3 qualifiers.
Yang was third in the Class B tournament after beating Logan Bronner of Chittenango, 6-1, 6-0, in the first singles bracket in Syracuse.
Hetzner topped Dylan McGuire of Holland Patent, 6-2, 7-6, in the Class C1 second singles tournament. Fayle beat James Lovier of Skaneateles, 6-3, 7-5, in the C1 third singles tournament at Utica.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
CANTON SWEEPS
Caleb Young won the 200 meters and 400 and Ayomi Odetoyinbo won the discus and high jump to lead host Canton (9-0) to a 153-70 NAC win over Malone and a 129-100 victory over Potsdam in a double-dual meet.
Potsdam (6-1) defeated the Huskies 129 1/2-93 1/2.
Harlee Besio led Potsdam with wins in the 100 and shot put. Watson Chodat won the 800 and 1,600 for Malone (3-5).
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
POTSDAM TAKES TWO
Lindy Betrus won the long jump and triple jump for Potsdam (6-1), which defeated Malone 132-97 and host Canton 138-85 in a double-dual meet.
Malone defeated the Golden Bears 123-1/2-99 1/2.
Adyson King won the 200 and 400 for the Huskies (6-2) and Stella Shipman won the 100 hurdles and 400 hurdles for Canton (5-4).
