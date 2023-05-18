General Brown baseball turns aside South Lewis

Sports roundup

TURIN — Aiden McManaman went 3-for-4, including hitting two doubles, drove in three runs and scored a pair of runs as the General Brown baseball team topped South Lewis, 13-6, in a Frontier League division crossover game Thursday.

Winning pitcher Jackson Ward spun a four-hitter and singled twice and knocked in a pair of runs for General Brown (5-13, 3-13). Ben Eichhorn (RBI) and Lucas Doldo each collected two singles for the Lions against South Lewis (9-10, 9-9).

