CARTHAGE — Winning pitcher Alex Mono singled twice, drove in three runs and stole a base as Carthage’s baseball team defeated rival Watertown, 8-3, on Friday in a Frontier League “A” Division game.

Mono also scattered six hits, struck out six and walked one in a complete-game effort for the Comets, who improve to 5-5, including 4-4 in league play.

