CARTHAGE — Winning pitcher Alex Mono singled twice, drove in three runs and stole a base as Carthage’s baseball team defeated rival Watertown, 8-3, on Friday in a Frontier League “A” Division game.
Mono also scattered six hits, struck out six and walked one in a complete-game effort for the Comets, who improve to 5-5, including 4-4 in league play.
Blake Widrick (RBI), Ethan Moser and Thomas Storms also singled twice for Carthage.
Daniel Maurer singled twice and knocked in a run for the Cyclones (2-5, 2-4).
BEAVER RIVER 7, SOUTH LEWIS 2
Jake Boliver went 2-for-4, including a home run and double, and drove in three runs to propel the Beavers past the Falcons in a “C” Division game in Turin.
Boliver also combined on a two-hitter with Kade Schneider, who struck out seven in five innings of work for Beaver River (11-0, 10-0).
Schneider also went 2-for-3, including a double and stole three bases, Brit Dicob doiubled and singled and Lucas Roes singled twice and stole a pair of bases.
Drew Maurer doubled and knocked in two runs for South Lewis (5-5, 5-4).
BELLEVILLE HENDERSON 14, SACKETS HARBOR 2 (5)
Chris Vaughn went 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored three runs as the Panthers downed the Patriots in a “D” Division game at Sackets Harbor.
Winning pitcher Caleb Williams went 2-for-3, drove in three runs and scored a pair of runs and Brittan Cross doubled and knocked in a run for Belleville Henderson (6-2) against Sackets Harbor (1-8, 1-7).
LYME 25, LAFARGEVILLE 8 (5)
Denilson DaSilva went 3-for-4, including hitting a double, as the Lakers defeated the Red Knights in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Evan Froelich doubled twice and scored five runs for Lyme (6-2, 6-2), winning pitcher Kenny Timmerman doubled, and Logan McDonald and Landin Sanford each singled twice against LaFargeville (0-8).
SANDY CREEK 14, COPENHAGEN 1
Jaeden Darling homered and singled and Alex Caufield, Dustin Mackey and Tyler Trumble each doubled and singled as the Comets downed the Golden Knights in a division crossover game in Copenhagen.
Winning pitcher Logan Lando spun a two-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two to record a complete-game effort for Sandy Creek (4-5) against Copenhagen (6-5, 5-4).
Hayden Haines chipped in with two singles for the Comets.
HARRISVILLE 11, CLIFTON-FINE 1
Nolan Sullivan, Aiden Chartrand, Tanner Sullivan, Joseph Shepherd and Joseph Schrodt all reached base three times for the Pirates (5-0) in an NAC West Division game in Harrisville.
Clifton-Fine fell to 0-3.
LISBON 10, HERMON-DEKALB 0
Isaac LaRock, Cooper Rutherford and Lucas Gravlin combined on a no-hitter as the Golden Knights defeated the Demons (2-2) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction.
LaRock struck out six in three innings for Lisbon (5-0).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 5, TUPPER LAKE 0
Avery Zenger doubled for the Panthers (7-0) in an East Division win over the Lumberjacks (6-2, 5-2) in Parishville.
SOFTBALL
CANTON 7, ST. LAWRENCE 5
Sydnee Francis hit a bases-loaded triple in the sixth inning to give Canton a win over St. Lawrence Central in a Northern Athletic Conference Central Division game in Canton.
Ava Hoy struck out 11 for the Golden Bears (9-1, 9-0) and lined three hits. Courtney Peters picked up three hits and Tessa Alguire added two.
Hannah Agans stole two bases for the Larries (4-5, 5-3).
GOUVERNEUR 22, OFA 8
Jenika Richards picked up four hits to lead the Wildcats past the Blue Devils (3-6) in a Central Division game in Gouverneur.
Lia Canell, Jadian Youngs and Renisa Richards all finished with three hits for Gouverneur (4-2).
TUPPER LAKE 32, PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 8
Elli Dukett, Abbigail Smith and Lauren LaMere all finished with three this for Tupper Lake (5-1) in an East Division win over in Parishville.
Natalie Snell, Marygrace Guiney and Morgan Farnsworth all tallied two hits for the Panthers (0-6).
CHATEAUGAY 12, COLTON-PIERREPONT 7
Ali Johnston supplied three hits, including a two-run home run, for Chateaugay in an East Division win over Colton-Pierrepont (4-3) in South Colton. Vicky Titus added four hits for Chateaugay (6-0).
LISBON 7, HERMON-DEKALB 3
Adia Richards struck out 14 and helped herself with two hits as the Golden Knights beat the Demons (0-2) in a West Division game in DeKalb Junction. Gabby Taylor and Ava Bouchey each added two hits for Lisbon (1-3).
WATERTOWN 17, INDIAN RIVER 11
Montanna Evans connected for three hits and three RBIs as the host Cyclones topped the Warriors in a Frontier League “A” Division game at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds.
Mallory Peters and Mackenzie Wood each registered two hits for Watertown (3-5).
Bellas Davis was 4-for-4 with a home run for Indian River (4-4, 3-4).
GENERAL BROWN 8, LOWVILLE 2
Kori Nichols homered, tripled and drove in two runs as the Lions gained a Frontier League “B” Division victory over the Red Raiders in Glen Park.
Ashlee Ward doubled twice as part of a three-hit effort for General Brown (7-3, 6-3).
Catherine Peer generated a triple and both RBIs for Lowville (3-5).
SANDY CREEK 6, SOUTH LEWIS 1
Julia Hollister and Scout Preston each triple and drove in a run as the Comets started strong in a “C” Division win over the Falcons at Sandy Creek.
Haidyn Soluri went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Sandy Creek (8-1, 8-0).
Mariah LaFountain singled and plated a run for South Lewis (3-7, 3-5).
SACKETS HARBOR 27, LAFARGEVILLE 0 (5)
Natalie Gibbons and Myah Mattice combined for their second no-hitter of the season as the Patriots beat the Red Knights (0-8) in a “D” Division game at LaFargeville.
Logan Romeo went 2-for-2 with three RBIs while Kendall Bisbort added two hits for Sackets Harbor (6-3).
COPENHAGEN 16, LYME 14
Rhianna Kriner’s five RBIs helped the Golden Knights rally past the Lakers (1-8, 1-7) for a “D” Division victory over the Golden Knights in Chaumont. Grace Crauder chipped in four RBIs for Copenhagen (3-7, 2-5).
WHITESBORO 21, CARTHAGE 6
Ryleigh Dowd belted a home run and brought in three runs as the Warriors beat the Comets in nonleague play at Marcy.
Morgan Angus also recorded three RBIs for Whitesboro (7-3).
Bailey Connelly paced Carthage (2-7) with a home run and a pair of RBIs.
