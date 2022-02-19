LOWVILLE — Dalton Myers poured in a career-high 38 points to propel Lowville’s boys basketball team to a 76-52 triumph over Holland Patent on Saturday in a Section 3 Class B first-round game.
Brody Brown scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds and Elijan Englehart totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds for second-seeded Lowville (20-1).
The Red Raiders connected on 14 three-pointers for the game, including eight from Myers, three from Englehart and two from Brown.
Myers, a junior guard, made five of his threes in the first half, including four in the second quarter, to help stake Lowville to a 38-25 halftime lead.
The Red Raiders advance to host 10th-seeded Marcellus (16-5) in a quarterfinal Tuesday at a time to be announced.
Markise Magyar scored 20 points to pace 15th-seeded Holland Patent (10-12) and Nicholas Acevedo finished with 10 points.
WEST CANADA VALLEY 75, THOUSAND ISLANDS 40
Brayden Shepardson scored 26 points as the second-seeded Indians defeated the 15th-seeded Vikings in a Class C first-round game at West Canada Valley.
Will Smith scored 16 points and totaled 11 rebounds for West Canada Valley (20-1). Thousand Islands finishes its season at 8-13.
HEUVELTON 69, COLTON-PIERREPONT 44
Nate Mashaw scored 27 points to send No. 2 Heuvelton to a win over No. 7 Colton-Pierrepont in a Section 10 Class D quarterfinal game at Potsdam high school.
Heuvelton will face No. 3 Harrisville in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Tristan Lovely added 17 points for Heuvelton.
Cody Francis led the Colts (9-12) with 15 points. Noah Rousell added 10 points.
TUPPER LAKE 48, HERMON-DEKALB 46
Thomas Peterson scored 14 points to send No. 4 Tupper Lake past No. 5 Hermon-DeKalb in a Class D quarterfinal at Potsdam High School.
Tupper Lake (15-6) will play either No. 8 Edwards-Knox or No. 1 Chateaugay in a semifinal at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Edwards-Knox plays Chateaugay today at 3 p.m. at SUNY Canton in a quarterfinal.
Eli Kulzer added 13 points for the Lumberjacks.
Andrew Mathews scored 18 points for the Demons (13-8) and Jacob Spencer added 14.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MARCELLUS 59, SOUTH JEFFERSON 47
Katie MacLachlan netted 20 points as the third-seeded Mustangs beat the No. 14 Spartans in a Section 3 Class B first-round game in Marcellus.
Cece Powell tallied 16 points for Marcellus (16-4), which plays Utica Notre Dame in a quarterfinal Tuesday.
Jackie Piddock scored 18 points in her final game for South Jefferson (12-10).
ST. LAWRENCE 62, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 39
Brionna Foster led the No. 2 Larries with 18 points in a Section 10 Class C semifinal win over the No. 3 Flyers in Brasher Falls.
The Larries (12-9) will face No. 1 Madrid-Waddington in the championship game at 6 p.m. Friday at SUNY Potsdam.
Rylee Daoust scored 14 points and Kalissa Young added 10.
Kylee Kellison led the Flyers (10-11) with 12 points.
BOYS HOCKEY
MASSENA 3, BEEKMANTOWN 0
Ben Rogers stopped 21 shots as Massena (11-6-1) shut out Beekmanton in a nonleague game at SUNY Plattsburgh.
Connor Terry, Aidan Aldous and Owen Converse scored goals for Massena.
SARANAC 7, ST. LAWRENCE 3
Ashton Adams scored twice for St. Lawrence in a nonleague loss to Saranac Central in Brasher Falls. Connor Provost also scored for the Larries (9-10).
SALMON RIVER 5, NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 2
Evan Collette picked up two goals as Salmon River defeated Northeastern Clinton in a nonleague game in Fort Covington.
Ethan Moulton, Carter Johnson and Connor Dishaw also scored for the Shamrocks (17-2-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.